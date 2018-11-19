Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple AirPods are a lot like Apple EarPods -- just without the wires. But you pay for that cord-free freedom: AirPods list for $159, and discounts are rare (and usually small). But Black Friday is coming, and that means deals on everything, right?

Sam's Club had a great deal on AirPods earlier this month ($129), but that sale has expired. Instead, we're seeing three other notable offers.

Product: Apple AirPods

Best price: $140 (save $19)

Store: Newegg

Availability: Friday, Nov. 23, online only, with promo code BFAD155

Source: Newegg Black Friday ad, page 20

Note, too, that you can get refurbished AirPods at Best Buy for $130 -- and that deal is available now. But you need to be comfortable with the notion that they've probably been in somebody else's ears before yours. (Also, these refurbished AirPods were $120 just a few days ago -- so they could drop again.)

Finally, US Cellular will give you $50 off AirPods when you purchase a new iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. If you were already planning to buy one of those things anyway, this is the single best AirPods deal you can get (at the moment).

We'll update this post if and when we spot a better deal on the AirPods. (If you spot one, share it in the comments!)

Originally published Nov. 8.

Update Nov. 19: Additional current and future offers.

