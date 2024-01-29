Best Air Fryer for 2024, CNET Tested

Crux Marshmello: This compact 3-quart air fryer did well in testing and the cooking basket was easy to clean. But I wasn't a fan of the control panels, which sport cutesy LED images in place of words, and it wasn't abundantly clear what each one was for.

The Crux air fryer performed well but the control panel was a little too cute for its own good. David Watsky/CNET

Phillips Essential Compact Air Fryer: I didn't have any major complaints with this 4-quart model, and it's a good value at under $120. That said, it was less powerful when air frying chicken wings and other foods.

PowerXL Air Fryer: This is another small air fryer that did well in testing, but I prefer the controls and sleek design of the more budget-friendly Gourmia 2-quart.

Instant

Instant Vortex: One popular option is the Instant Vortex. It's priced in line with the other air fryers in this group. The Vortex is made by the same company that created the groundbreaking Instant Pot electric pressure cooker. Despite that, though, I wasn't blown away by its results. Chicken wings and fried chicken were acceptable, not incredible, and less juicy than what other fryers produced. My Brussels sprouts ended up overdone too. And frozen fries were done but cooked unevenly.

Dash Compact Air Fryer: We found the Dash Compact Air Fryer to be underpowered. While the larger Dash Deluxe is a powerhouse, the Dash Compact struggled to air-fry almost everything we put inside it. Both french fries and Brussels sprouts were underdone and unevenly cooked. The only bright spot was chicken wings. They took 30 minutes, but I was treated to skin with some crunch.

GoWise USA 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: You may not have heard of this brand, but this offering from GoWise is a solid choice. It didn't cook the skin of my chicken wings evenly. That said, french fries came out crispy, crunchy, with creamy interiors. The fryer also roasted Brussels sprouts well, no mean feat for this group of appliances.

Enlarge Image Brian Bennett/CNET

Chefman 2.1 qt. Analog Air Fryer: Another relatively affordable choice is the Chefman Analog Air Fryer. It's tiny too, offering just 2.1 quarts of food-frying capacity. The appliance did deliver decent chicken wings. However, it undercooked the Brussels sprouts and frozen french fries. We also found the Chefman's timer control confusing. This dial is labeled in numerical increases of 10. The numbers, though, are separated by groups of four dots, not nine as you would expect.

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer: You might consider purchasing the PowerXL Vortex, but we recommend against it due to its steep price and mediocre frying performance. We had satisfactory results cooking chicken wings in it. However, this machine overcooked Brussels sprouts and the french fries were just OK.

DeLonghi Rapid Crisp: The DeLonghi Rapid Crisp was one of the most expensive models we tested, and it just didn't live up to the price tag. While I really liked the design, sturdy build and appreciated the small viewing window for watching cooking progress, I found the buttons and interface clunky. There was no way to set an actual cooking temp -- only presets -- and even those weren't very intuitive.

David Watsky/CNET

Beautiful Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore: This air fryer offering from the actor's new kitchen line performed well in the four rounds of testing. It showed good power and cooked chicken wings to a nice crispy outside and kept a juicy inside after about 25 minutes. The air fryer's interface is slick, although I liked the Ninja's simpler control panel more, which is one of a few reasons it edged out this unit for best air fryer overall. That said, this is a great option and clocks in at about $30 cheaper than the Ninja. It also has a pleasing design with smooth matte plastic (which does smudge a bit).