Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Early Deals Vetted by Experts

Shop trending Black Friday sales and hand-picked discounts from our expert deal hunters.

Updated on Nov. 16, 2023

Written by  Adam Oram
Black Friday season is well and truly upon us. Though the official date isn't for another week, many brands and retailers have already kicked off their fall sales in earnest. 

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

There are thousands of deals to wade through, but our crack deals team is hard at work analyzing the sales and curating the deals to make thing easy for you. With over a dozen people hard at work finding the best Black Friday deals, and spending upwards of 515 hours per week doing so, you can rest assured that the deals you need to see are presented below.

Our absolute favorite Black Friday deals

These are the deals you absolutely need to see according to CNET's expert deal hunters, with a particular emphasis on highly-rated products reviewed by CNET staff. 

Apple iPad (9th Gen): $249

This early Amazon bargain saves you $80 on this 2021 Apple tablet, dropping the starting price down to just $249.

Details
Save $80
$249 at Amazon

Roku Express 4K Plus: $25

The Roku Express 4K Plus is our overall favorite streaming device of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for just $25 -- only a $1 more than the all-time low price. It supports 4K content and comes with Roku's voice remote for easy hands-free control. 

Details
Save $15
$25 at Amazon

LG 65-inch C2 Series OLED TV: $1,597

The LG C3 is the best high-end TV on the market thanks to its superb picture quality, excellent gaming features and lightweight, thin design. Plus, you can grab the 65-inch model of this OLED TV for $900 less than its regular list price right now. 

Details
Save $900
$1,597 at Amazon

Peloton Bike and accessories sale

Save on Peloton bikes, cycling shoes, accessories and apparel right now. Whether you're new to Peloton or want to stock up on gear, now's the time to do it.

Details
Up to 51% off
See at Amazon

PlayStation 5 (Slim) + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $500

This bundle deal includes the new slim version of the PlayStation 5, as well as a digital copy of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2. The console lists for $500 on its own, so with this bundle offer, you're essentially getting the game (a $70 value) for free. 

This same offer is also available on a bundle that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 instead.

Details
Save $70
$500 at Amazon

Best Black Friday deals under $25

A Roku streaming device and remote against a blue/purple background.
Roku/CNET

Best Black Friday tech and smart home deals

apple-watch-series-9
Apple/CNET

Best Black Friday health and fitness deals 

original-peleton-bike-bf
Peleton/CNET

Best Black Friday TV deals

The 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is displayed against a yellow background.
Amazon/CNET
