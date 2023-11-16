Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Early Deals Vetted by Experts

These are the deals you absolutely need to see according to CNET's expert deal hunters, with a particular emphasis on highly-rated products reviewed by CNET staff.
This early Amazon bargain saves you $80 on this 2021 Apple tablet, dropping the starting price down to just $249.
The Roku Express 4K Plus is our overall favorite streaming device of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for just $25 -- only a $1 more than the all-time low price. It supports 4K content and comes with Roku's voice remote for easy hands-free control.
The LG C3 is the best high-end TV on the market thanks to its superb picture quality, excellent gaming features and lightweight, thin design. Plus, you can grab the 65-inch model of this OLED TV for $900 less than its regular list price right now.
Save on Peloton bikes, cycling shoes, accessories and apparel right now. Whether you're new to Peloton or want to stock up on gear, now's the time to do it.
This bundle deal includes the new slim version of the PlayStation 5, as well as a digital copy of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2. The console lists for $500 on its own, so with this bundle offer, you're essentially getting the game (a $70 value) for free.
This same offer is also available on a bundle that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 instead.