Save 35% Off Almost Everything in Satechi's Black Friday Sale

Satechi makes some of the best laptop accessories around and now is your chance to take advantage of the company's Black Friday deals to grab yourself a bargain. Satechi is offering 35% off almost its entire range if you enter the discount code BFCM35 at checkout.

These special discounts are available in laptop stands, USB hubs, and more but they won't hang around for long. And you absolutely do have to enter that code to get the best price so make sure to do that when picking up your new accessory.

At last check there are 123 different products available with 35% off right now with a whole range of accessories to choose from. There's a vertical laptop stand for those who like to turn their MacBook Pro into a desktop machine, yours now for just $22, and that's just the start. Those using a laptop on a desk might want to pick up this USB-C hub with Ethernet support, perfect for taking a single port and turning it into many -- yours today for just $26.

It isn't just laptop accessories that are available with a discount, either. The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand can wirelessly charge your iPhone and AirPods for just $65, making it a wonderful option for anyone looking to keep their phone and earbuds topped up.

Remember that the discount code BFCM35 is required to get these special prices and the Black Friday fun isn't going to last forever. Act soon if you want to lock these prices in before they're gone for good. And if you're in the market for a major tech upgrade, check out our list of the best Black Friday laptop deals.