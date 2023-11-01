Walmart Announces Black Friday Sale Details and Previews Early Deals

Though we're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, we're already starting to see Black Friday ads and sale details from a variety of retailers as we head into November. Walmart is the latest to unveil its Black Friday plans with its first round of deals kicking off on Nov. 8.

With three rounds of sales, there will be plenty of reason to return to Walmart's site regularly to check out the latest offers. Deals will also be available in stores, though online shoppers will get access first.

Here's Walmart's full schedule for the events:

Event 1 (Deals begin online Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores Friday, Nov. 10): Walmart Plus early access runs 12 p.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores Friday, Nov. 24): Walmart Plus early access runs 12 p.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Cyber Monday (Nov. 27): Walmart will wrap the month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event, including Walmart Plus early access to all deals – a new benefit for Cyber Monday this year.

Walmart Plus: $49 Just in time for the biggest sale season of the year, Walmart is taking 50% off Walmart Plus subscriptions for new members. You'll get early access to Black Friday offers plus perks to use all year long. The promo expires Nov. 8. Details Save 50% $49 at Walmart

Each event will bring with a new round of deals to shop and will feature top brands like Apple, Dyson, Lego, LG and Samsung. Walmart Plus members will get exclusive access to the deals for a brief window of time during each sale period, and Walmart is cutting the annual cost of a Walmart Plus subscription in half ahead of the events kicking off.

The retailer is also giving us a glimpse at some of the deals it expects to be popular during its fall sale. These include: