10 great gift baskets for 2021

Give something you know they'll love -- tasty treats!

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Giving edible gifts is always a good idea. For one thing, no one has to worry about storage, because the gift is simply going to disappear. For another, everyone has to eat, so why not indulge in some gift-worthy goodies during the holiday season? Whether you're buying for someone with a sweet tooth, or you need something on the savory side, we've found all the best gift baskets that feature food.

Depending on your food gift basket needs, there are lots of options available. If you're all about candy, we recommend See's Candies for chocolate-lovers, or Dylan's Candy Bar for the kid at heart. For meat lovers, there's a charcuterie box from Olympia Provisions or a classic Hickory Farms set. If you're after a sweet treat that's a little different, we love a Rancho Gordo beans gift box or a collection of trendy hot cocoa bombs. And if you want a classic mix, head for a Harry & David assortment of gourmet goodies or a Williams Sonoma food hamper. (And if that doesn't sound fancy to you then don't worry: It most assuredly is!)

We know you're on the hunt for a unique gift, so we've got you covered with a food gift basket idea for every possible giftee. And the best part of giving food items for the holidays? Whichever flavor direction you go, you can always offer help eat this perfect gift.

Harry & David Season's Best Gift Basket

Impress friends and family with quality snacks

Goodies abound in this classic holiday gift basket. Treat someone to Royal Riviera pears, Moose Munch popcorn mix, nuts, crackers, cheeses, sausage, salami, chocolate-covered cherries, and pepper and onion relish, all tucked inside a reusable rope basket. Hot tip: Opt for the Season's Best basket with wine for an extra festive touch.

See's Candies Signature Gift Pack

Chocolate treats don't get better than this
See's Candies

Festive holiday offerings are coming soon from the famed chocolate purveyor, but the See's Candy Signature Gift Pack is a year-round winner. It's a box full of delicious treats, including assorted chocolates, nuts and chews, Toffee-ettes, peanut brittle and assorted lollipops. That pretty much covers all their biggest hits.

Rancho Gordo Deluxe Gift Box

Everyone's favorite beans make an original gift
Rancho Gordo

Think outside the gift box and give beans this holiday season! Everyone (including O, the Oprah Magazine) has been raving about Rancho Gordo beans, so this is a great gift option for cooks in-the-know. Included are five different 1-pound bags of delicious beans, cooking instructions, a cloth tote bag and a copy of The Rancho Gordo Heirloom Bean Guide. 

Hickory Farms' Here Comes Holiday Cheer

Give a happy holiday basket packed with classics
Hickory Farms

If you're buying for someone who appreciates good old-fashioned meat and cheese, we've got the gift basket for you. Hickory Farms' Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smoked Cheddar, Mission Jack and Smoked Gouda cheese, mustards, and crackers round out the savory options. Plus, you get sweets including Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and Chocolate Covered Pretzels. That's a lot of bang for your holiday buck.

Best Of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket

Satisfy any sweet tooth
Dylan's Candy Bar

Just skip the savory stuff and go for the sugar! (This option will go over especially well with children.) There are 10 different sweet treats included in this basket from famous candy emporium Dylan's Candy Bar. Peanut butter cups, Cookie Bite Bliss, a colorful lollipop and more will make their day. 

Jasper Hill Farm's The Vermonter

Cheese, cheese and more cheese
Jasper Hill Farm

If you're gifting a cheese-lover, you can't go wrong with a delivery from Jasper Hill Farm. The Vermonter includes three lovely Vermont-specific cheeses (Whitney, Harbison and Cabot Clothbound Cheddar) plus Brewer's Sea Salt Crackers and Squirrel Stash Nuts. You can add some barrel-aged maple syrup for an extra $15 if you're feeling generous. 

Man Crates' Whiskey Appreciation Crate

Just add your favorite spirit for a knock-out gift
Man Crates

Actual whiskey is not included in Man Crates' Whiskey Appreciation Crate, but so many other things are! A personalized decanter and glasses, for starters. Your lucky giftee will also find ice sphere molds, coasters, savory snacks and even a pocket-sized whiskey tasting journal to record their notes about favorite drams.

Olympia Provisions Euro Charcuterie Box

The perfect gift for your foodie friend
Olympia Provisions

Olympia Provisions has packed bites from all over Europe into this tasty box of snacks. Salami from France, Italy, Spain and Greece is the main event, but there's also paté, a wheel of cheese, honey, pickled beets, crackers, hazelnuts, olives and a mini mustard in this heavenly package. You may want to sample some of this gift before you send it out.

Hot Chocolate Bomb Tree

What's more festive than hot chocolate bombs?
Neiman Marcus

Hot chocolate bombs are such a fun holiday trend. Drop one into a steaming mug of milk and it melts into warm, chocolatey goodness complete with marshmallows. This 10-pack of star-shaped hot chocolate bombs includes white peppermint, dark chocolate and strawberries and cream flavors. It's a sweet and affordable holiday gift. 

Williams Sonoma Fruit and Savory Hamper

Gift the makings of a posh picnic

High-quality apples and pears from famed Manhattan Fruitier are nestled among organic crackers, extra-aged dry Jack cheese, artisanal salami, European fig spread, salted pistachios, and a bottle of French apple cider for good measure. This delightful Williams Sonoma hamper (British for basket) is pricey, but what a spread!

