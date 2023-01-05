This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

It's that time of year again. We've all made sweeping plans to eat better, and those chickens have come home to roost. Now we desperately need shortcuts and cheat codes to help make this new healthy lifestyle stick. A healthy meal delivery service makes eating better a breeze, which means you're chances of actually doing it for more than a few days will skyrocket. If you take advantage of one of these excellent meal delivery deals for January, you'll get your new year's diet off to a rocking start without spending much more than a few bucks per meal.

The best meal delivery deals in January include some of our favorite services such as Fresh N Lean and EveryPlate available at serious discounts if you sign up this month -- some as cheap as $2 a serving. Most of them allow you to pause or cancel after the promo is up just in case the food is not to your liking.

There are also excellent deals on premium meat delivery and online grocery services, too. Each meal service is different and so are the deals, but most amount to some seriously cheap food per week that are either ready to eat (prepared meals) or preportioned and ready to cook (meal kits.) We've scoured the web to find the best meal delivery deals for January 2023. And check back as we'll continue to update this story as new meal delivery deals go live.

What are the best meal delivery deals right now?

If it's the lowest possible cost, EveryPlate, HelloFresh and Gobble will send meal kits that are ready to cook, with some clocking in under $2 a serving. Other popular prepared meal services such as Splendid Spoon, CookUnity and Fresh N Lean are ready to send premade, ready-to-eat dinners to your doorstep, at per-serving prices that are far cheaper than takeout.

Best meal delivery deals for January

Fresh N Lean This signup offer is for one the best meal healthy delivery services we've tried. Fresh N Lean has nutritious meals that are tasty and a subscription won't totally break the bank, with some meal plans clocking in at around $9 a serving. Want to see how much I liked it? Read our Fresh N Lean review. Sign up in January for any Fresh N Lean plan (offerings include keto, protein plus, vegan, Mediterranean and Whole30) and get 25% off your first order at checkout. You can opt for an order of a la carte meals or sign up for a subscription and save more per meal.

Umamicart Umamicart is a female-founded, online Asian grocer, and it has a stunning selection of frozen foods (oh hey, dim sum!) fresh produce and specialty ingredients. The sprawling online vendor has giftable bundles and subscription boxes, and they're all on sale for the holidays. Right now, you can nab 15% off Umamicart's selection of healthy produce with code NEW15 at checkout.

EveryPlate EveryPlate is already our pick as the best meal kit service for families on a budget, but it's bordering on ridiculously cheap when you sign up in January. Depending on the meal plan you choose, you'll score up to 72% off of EveryPlate's already cheap meal kits when you try in in January. That's between $2 and $1.39 per serving depending on the plan you choose. You won't see a ton of haute cuisine in EveryPlate's weekly menu, but there are plenty of satisfying dinners for the cold weather ahead. I tried its pork sloppy joes and the chicken and linguine in a tomato cream sauce. All the meals I made were great, easy to prepare and, best of all, light on the wallet. Read our EveryPlate review.

ButcherBox OK, so ButcherBox isn't exactly a meal delivery service, but you can certainly make some excellent meals with what this online butcher service sends in its monthly boxes. ButcherBox is an online meat subscription service specializing in Australian grass-fed beef. But you can also have heritage pork and organic chicken in your monthly box, depending on the subscription you pick. Customers who sign up during ButcherBox's January sale will get one 14-oz pork tenderloin, 2 pounds of ground turkey and four top sirloin steaks free in the first box. You can pause or cancel later and stock the freezer with your promo offer bounty.

Home Chef I tested Home Chef last year and loved its highly customizable meal kits and comfort-food recipes with a healthy bent, all of which were easy to prepare. Home Chef is also one of the more affordable meal kit companies, starting at $7 per serving, and is even more so if you sign up using this offer. New subscribers will get a whopping 60% off each of the first three boxes (equal to 16 free meals). If you've been wanting to try a meal kit subscription, Home Chef makes it easy (and cheap). You can pause or cancel anytime, so the risk is low. Read our Home Chef review.

HelloFresh HelloFresh has more total meal kit selections than any other service and most of them are pretty easy to prepare. You can check out my deep-dive review of HelloFresh to learn more about the easy meal delivery service. HelloFresh is offering a sign-up deal worth as many as 21 free meals across eight deliveries and free shipping on the first box. That nets out to about $3 or $4 per serving depending. Use promo code CNET21 at checkout to secure this 2023 deal.

CookUnity CookUnity had some of the best prepared meals I've tasted. But with such a massive menu to choose from, there were a few misses too. Many of the menu offerings have been created by restaurant chefs and cooking personalities such as Einat Admony (Taïm, Balaboosta), John DeLucie (Waverly Inn, Lumaca) and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. If you sign up to try CookUnity, it'll knock 30% off the first order. That means meals as cheap as $7, depending on the total number you order. Read our CookUnity review.

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest sells easy-prep vegan meals, including smoothies, grain bowls, flatbreads and soups. It's one of the healthier meal delivery services and it's also rather affordable with most meals clocking in under $10. There's also no subscription necessary if you want to give it a quick tryout. Try the service now and use code HELLO and Daily Harvest will give you $20 total off any nine items, $35 off a box of 14 meals, or $70 off an order of 24 or more.

Thrive Market Thrive Market is less of a meal kit or prepared meal service and more of a specialty online market with excellent snacks, pantry staples, beauty supplies, pet food and loads more. Thrive has a $5 monthly membership fee but if you have a taste for high-end groceries or seek organic foods, you won't likely find them cheaper than on Thrive. Plus, Thrive Market will price match anything you do find cheaper at another retailer. Order from Thrive Market in January and you'll get 30% off your first shipment of groceries.

RealEats If you're ready for simple, prepared meals at a big bargain, Real Eats has one of the best offers going this month. I tried the meal service and thought most meals were prepared well, fresh and flavorful. While Fresh N Lean (deal above) is still my top pick for prepared meals, RealEats is another solid pick. Sign up in January and you'll get 30% off your first box of meals and free shipping when you use code NEWYOU30.

Splendid Spoon specializes in deliveries of quick smoothies, soups, rice bowls and other smaller noshes that are great for breakfast and lunch. Some work well for dinner too, but I like this service better for those first two meals of the day. The meal delivery service has some interesting recipes along with classics, so there's a little something for everyone. If you want to give Splendid Spoon a try, you'll get $120 off spread across each of your first four boxes and a free cold-pressed juice shot in your first box. Read our Splendid Spoon review.

Brandy Yowell Gobble is quite similar to the other services, except that many items come already chopped, peeled, marinated and so on -- which can definitely save you some prep time. The two meals I received, Yankee pot roast and cacio e pepe, were terrific. Dinner prices are normally a flat $12 per serving, however, so you do pay a bit extra for that convenience. Gobble will send your first six easy meal kits for $36 total. That's about as cheap as you'll find high-end meal kits anywhere. For more, read our Gobble review.

So which meal delivery service is the best?



I've tried most of them and they're all pretty solid, with differences to consider depending on your budget, diet, taste and kitchen skill level. You can check out CNET's roundups of the best meal kit delivery services and best healthy food delivery services for a more detailed, er, taste. And remember, nearly all of these meal kit companies let you pause or cancel anytime, so the risk and commitment when signing up for a meal kit service is minimal.

Whether you're looking for ways to eat healthily, learn to cook new recipes or just make fewer trips to the grocery store this winter, a healthy, versatile and budget-friendly meal delivery deal can help you do it on the cheap.

These offers were valid at the time of publication, but they can end at any time and may be restricted by geography and other cookie-based conditions in your browser. If you don't see a deal populate, try in a new window or private browser. In the meantime, if you've already tried one or more of these, tell me which ones and what you liked or didn't like.

My advice: Take advantage of each and every one of these offers (making sure to pause or cancel after, unless you want to continue). You can see which service you like best and get super cheap takeout-style meals for weeks at a time.

Do meal kit sign-up deals have commitments?

Nope. Virtually all of them allow you to pause or cancel any time just in case you don't love it, so there's almost no risk after the deal is up. Although you may have to unsubscribe from their email blasts. The point is, most brands just want you to try out the meals and see if you dig them and those brands are willing to make it very easy (and cheap) to do that. To make things easier, we already tried the top meal kits and meal delivery services so you'll know exactly what to expect and you can pick the best food delivery deal for you and your tastes.

