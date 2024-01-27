Best Generator Deals: Big Savings on Jackery, Westinghouse, Craftsman and More

Whether it's wildfires or frequent power outages, having a generator can be a lifesaver. That may seem like an exaggeration -- but not for people who need electricity to run medical equipment at home or keep medicines refrigerated. Even if you just need to power a fan or keep your phone juiced up, nabbing one of these generator deals could come in handy down the line.

There's a wide variety of generators out there, ranging from compact solar-powered models, which are great for small devices, to massive standby generators designed to provide power for your entire house. To help you find the best model for your needs at a great price, we've rounded up some of the best deals on small, midsize and large generators. We'll continue to update this page as offers come and go, so be sure to check back often for the best prices available.

Small generators

Bluetti/CNET Grecell 500W Portable Power Station: $310 Save up to $90 with coupon With a 500-watt capacity, this lightweight power generator is a good option to use for short trips or have in your car for emergencies and backup. It has two AC outlets and four USB outlets, including a 60W PD USB-C. It also has a DC port. Though it won't run something like a hair dryer, you'll be able to charge your phone up to 44 times or run a mini-fridge for 11 hours. Just remember to click on the coupon before leaving the page to get an extra $90 off. Find Solar Estimate

Midsize generators

The Home Depot 3,300W Genmax Portable Inverter Generator: $550 Save $100 with coupon With 3,300W of power generation, this is the perfect generator for camping, RVs and even for home use if you live in a place that's prone to short power cuts. It's relatively quiet at 60 decibels, has an Eco Mode feature and is EPA compliant, which is a big plus given that it uses gas. It also comes with two AC outlets, one DC, and two USB ports. There's a direct $50 discount for the Genmax, plus Amazon offers a $50 coupon, so be sure to use the coupon when buying. Find Solar Estimate

Large generators

Lowe's Kohler 20,000W standby generator: $4,990 Save $450 If you're looking for a durable standby generator, look no further than this backup generator that delivers at least 18,000 running wattage per hour. It can keep appliances like air conditioners and stoves working. This generator comes with a five-year, 2,000-hour limited warranty. Find Solar Estimate

Solar-powered generators