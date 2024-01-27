Best Generator Deals: Big Savings on Jackery, Westinghouse, Craftsman and More
Getting stuck without electricity can be frustrating to say the least, and a generator can help you dodge that unfortunate situation. We've collected our favorite deals for you.
Whether it's wildfires or frequent power outages, having a generator can be a lifesaver. That may seem like an exaggeration -- but not for people who need electricity to run medical equipment at home or keep medicines refrigerated. Even if you just need to power a fan or keep your phone juiced up, nabbing one of these generator deals could come in handy down the line.
There's a wide variety of generators out there, ranging from compact solar-powered models, which are great for small devices, to massive standby generators designed to provide power for your entire house. To help you find the best model for your needs at a great price, we've rounded up some of the best deals on small, midsize and large generators. We'll continue to update this page as offers come and go, so be sure to check back often for the best prices available.
Small generators
With a 500-watt capacity, this lightweight power generator is a good option to use for short trips or have in your car for emergencies and backup. It has two AC outlets and four USB outlets, including a 60W PD USB-C. It also has a DC port. Though it won't run something like a hair dryer, you'll be able to charge your phone up to 44 times or run a mini-fridge for 11 hours. Just remember to click on the coupon before leaving the page to get an extra $90 off.
- Jackery Explorer 290: $250 (save $30)
- GENMAX Portable Inverter Generator, 2000W: $330 (save $50)
- PowerSmart 2500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator: $370 (save $60)
- A-iPower Portable Inverter Generator, 2300W: $499 (save $50)
- Craftsman C0010250 2,500-Watt Gas Portable Generator: $562 (save $71)
Midsize generators
With 3,300W of power generation, this is the perfect generator for camping, RVs and even for home use if you live in a place that's prone to short power cuts. It's relatively quiet at 60 decibels, has an Eco Mode feature and is EPA compliant, which is a big plus given that it uses gas. It also comes with two AC outlets, one DC, and two USB ports. There's a direct $50 discount for the Genmax, plus Amazon offers a $50 coupon, so be sure to use the coupon when buying.
- GENMAX Inverter Generator, 6000W open frame Gas Powered: $650 (save $150)
- DuroMax XP5500HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator: $702 (save $47)
- Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment 4500 Peak Watt: $879 (save $220)
- Champion 4500-Watt Dual Fuel, Electric Start: $1,233 (save $126)
- GENMAX Inverter Generator, 6000W Dual Fuel with Remote/Electric Start: $1,300 (save $100)
Large generators
If you're looking for a durable standby generator, look no further than this backup generator that delivers at least 18,000 running wattage per hour. It can keep appliances like air conditioners and stoves working. This generator comes with a five-year, 2,000-hour limited warranty.
- WEN DF1100T 11,000-Watt 120V/240V Dual Fuel Portable Generator: $790 (save $109)
- Green-Power America Dual Fuel Portable Generator 10000 Watt: $949 (save $102)
- Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment 12500 Peak Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator: $999 (save $250)
- Duromax XP12000EH 12,000W portable dual fuel generator: $1,199 (save $200)
- All Power 9,000W portable dual fuel generator: $1,016 (save $85)
Solar-powered generators
This compact Jackery power station earned a spot on our list of the best solar generators of 2023 thanks to its affordability, and right now you can pick it up for even less. At less than seven pounds, it's easy to take just about anywhere, and with its 240Wh capacity, it still has enough juice to charge your phone up to 24 times or your camera battery around 10 times. You can also get a $40 coupon, which brings down the price to $179, so be sure to use the coupon before buying.
Activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the full discount. And though this generator doesn't come with a solar panel, it's compatible with this portable 100W SolarSaga panel, which is $50 off.
- Solar Power Bank phone charger: $29 (save $15)
- Bluetti 268 watt-hour portable power station: $198 (save $101)
- AlphaESS 1036 watt-hour portable power station: $599 (save $300)
