The 8 Best Cooling Comforters of 2023
Sleep cooler this summer with the best cooling comforters on the market. I tested 11 cooling comforters to bring you the top eight.
If you're a hot sleeper like me, you know how brutal the summers can be. With recent spiking temperatures and more coming our way, now is the time to make sure your bed is optimized for the heat. Especially if you also sleep hot, it's important to rule out any factors that could be causing you to overheat at night -- such as your sheets, pajamas or comforter.
Your comforter could be causing you to wake up covered in sweat. Switching to a cooling comforter made of the right, lightweight materials and even a cool-to-the-touch cover can make a huge difference for hot sleepers. Ditch that old comforter that's trapping your body heat and leaving you damp with sweat.
I personally tested and rounded up the best cooling comforters on the market to help you cool off at night.
The best overall cooling comforter
The Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter is my top pick for best cooling comforter due to its truly cool-to-the-touch feel, comfort, color options, weight and moisture-wicking properties. During my testing, I found that it kept me dry at night -- a very important aspect for a hot sleeper, such as myself.
Keep in mind that if you opt for a duvet cover over any of these comforters, the cover you use will affect the cooling sensation. If you're a hot sleeper, I suggest finding a cotton, bamboo, sateen or other light material duvet cover if you want the most out of your cooling comforter.
Here are the best cooling comforters for hot sleepers and the summer.
How we tested the best cooling comforter
During my testing, I considered each comforter's materials, feel, weight, cooling properties, size and price. I then used one comforter a night, in addition to some daytime lounging. My own comforter consists of a light duvet insert and a white duvet cover. During my testing, I didn't put a duvet cover over any of the comforters (honestly, most don't need a cover). Note that if you opt for a duvet cover, the cool-to-the-touch sensation may be affected.
You won't find a comforter, duvet or blanket that will stay ice cold for the entire night, but these cooling comforters contain temperature-neutral materials that won't retain any of your body heat. Some have a cool-to-touch feel that I've noted below, but be aware that these comforters won't feel that cool all night.
The Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter is silky soft and truly cool to the touch. That's why it made it to the top of my list for the overall best cooling comforter. It's machine-washable, has a wavy stitch pattern and comes in three colors: arctic blue, cool gray and ivory. Two of those colors are reversible, so you can easily switch up your bedding. It's made with Tencel lyocell and poly fibers, and the cover is nylon and spandex.
If you loved everything about the Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter but wished it was fluffier and had anchor loops, then the Slumber Cloud UltraCool Comforter is for you. The truly cool-to the-touch cover is made with nylon and spandex, and the filling is 100% polyester fibers. It's machine-washable and can be a comforter or a duvet insert.
If you're on a budget or looking for a cooling comforter with the best value, the Silk and Snow Down Alternative Comforter is by far the best option. Made with down-like microfiber fill and a square baffle construction, the comforter is both machine-washable and hypoallergenic. The corners also have anchor loops if you wanted to turn it into a duvet insert..
Hot sleepers should look for cooling comforters that are made with the right materials and are also the right weight. Truly lightweight comforters are hard to come by, but the Brooklinen Down Comforter is just right. The outer shell is made with 100% long-staple cotton and has a baffle box construction (meaning that the filling won't get stuck in one place). The down cluster and feather fill has been sustainable sourced from Hutterite Farms in Canada and is Downmark Certified.
Sijo specializes in sustainable sleep products, and as such, most of its bedding is made from eucalyptus fibers -- one of the most sustainable fabrics. The Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Comforter is cool to the touch, lightweight and has two types of anchor loops for a duvet cover. The cover and the filling is 100% Tencel lyocell, which is naturally cool and moisture-wicking.
Cozy Earth products feel and look luxurious, and its Bamboo Comforter is no exception. It has detailed stitching along the edge, has a baffle box construction and feels cool to the touch. It looks great as a standalone comforter. Both the cover and the filling are 100% Viscose from bamboo -- which is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, keeping you cool..
Birch is one the best organic and natural bedding brands out there. If you're conscientious about your bedding and the places in which the material comes from, look no further than Birch. Its Natural Down Duvet Insert is a mix of white down and wool down, which both meet the Responsible Down Standard. The cover is made of organic cotton fibers that help to wick moisture and keep you cool.
Down alternative comforters are both eco-conscious and typically more affordable. Made without animal features or fur, the Layla Down Alternative Comforter feels pretty close to the real thing. The cover is made from 100% cotton, and its fill consists of 700 fill power down alternative fibers. Layla calls this fill Cluster-Loft, which is soft, fluffy and designed to not retain heat..
Other cooling comforters tested
While they didn't make my list, some of these comforters have features worth mentioning. Here are my honorable mentions.
Casper's Lightweight Humidity Fighting Duvet is made with a 100% cotton shell and filled with ethically sourced down. It has an added layer of merino wool that helps to wick away any moisture. While it doesn't have the typical baffle box design, there are sewn-in long rectangles that keep the down in place. There are also anchor loops for a duvet cover -- which is a good idea considering that the duvet isn't too soft.
The Cool Plus Blanket from Coop Sleep Goods is cool to the touch -- just like its Cool Plus Pillow that I tested for a round-up of the best cooling pillows. Similarly to the Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter, the Cool Plus Blanket has a nylon and spandex blend cover and is filled with nylon and poly fibers. However, this blanket is thinner than the Rest Evercool, and I can sometimes feel the filling bunching up in some areas.
I like the fact that the Sleep Number True Temp Blanket comes in five fun colors. Out of all the comforters I tested, this had the most variety. The blanket is lightweight but feels a little rough. The cover has a 300 thread count and is made of cotton and polyester. I would say it's cool to the touch but not as cool as the others on my list. It is filled with polyester and what Sleep Number called 37.5 technology, which refers to material embedded with volcanic minerals that helps to wick away moisture.
Factors to consider when choosing a cooling comforter
- MaterialThe best cooling comforters will be made out of cotton, bamboo, linen, eucalyptus and/or microfiber. Cooling covers will be made of nylon, polyester or spandex.
- SizeSome comforters don’t come in a Twin/Twin XL. However, if you want an oversized look, you can size up.
- ThicknessHot sleepers should look for a comforter that is lightweight and thin. However, if you prefer fluffier bedding, a thicker comforter still works as long as it contains temperature-neutral materials.
- PriceBedding can be expensive. Oftentime, you can find a great quality comforter for around $150 to $250. Comforters with higher-quality materials (such as silk or bamboo) may well be over $300 or $400.
- AllergiesIf you have allergies or asthma, it's important to sleep on bedding that is hypoallergenic. This can reduce your exposure to dust mites, mold and other allergens.
Best cooling comforters compared
|Price
|Sizes
|Materials
|Thread Count
|Machine-washable?
|Hypoallergenic?
|Trial Period
|Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter
|$239
|Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cali King
|Tencel, nylon, spandex and polyester
|Not specified
|Yes
|Yes
|30 Nights
|Slumber Cloud UltraCool Comforter
|$259
|Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cali King
|Nylon, spandex and polyester fiber fill
|300
|Yes
|Yes
|60 Nights
|Silk and Snow Down Alternative Comforter
|$110
|Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cali King
|Cotton, down-like microfill
|Not specified
|Yes
|Yes
|100 Nights
|Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter
|$269
|Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cali King
|White goose and duck feathers, cotton shell
|400
|No
|Yes
|365 Nights
|Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Comforter
|$235
|Full/Queen, King/Cali King
|Tencel, nylon and fiber
|Not specified
|No
|Yes
|30 Days
|Cozy Earth Bamboo Comforter
|$499
|Twin, Full/Queen, King
|Bamboo Viscose
|Not specified
|No
|Yes
|100 Nights
|Birch Natural Down Duvet Insert
|$399
|Full/Queen, King/Cali King
|White down, wool
|Not specified
|Yes
|Not specified
|100 Nights
|Layla Down Alternative Comforter
|$229
|Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cali King
|Cotton shell, down alternative
|300
|Yes
|Yes
|30 Nights
|Casper Lightweight Humidity Fighting Duvet
|$349
|Full/Queen, King/Cali King
|Cotton shell, Merino wool and down fill
|Not specified
|Yes
|Not specified
|30 Nights
|Coop Sleep Goods Cool+ Blanket
|$169
|Full/Queen, King/Cali King
|Polyester, nylon, spandex blend
|Not specified
|Yes
|Yes
|100 Nights
|Sleep Number True Temp Blanket
|$160
|Queen, King
|Cotton, polyester
|300
|Yes
|Not specified
|100 Nights
Best cooling comforters FAQs
What is the best material for a comforter to keep you cool?
The best cooling comforters will be made out of cotton, bamboo, linen, eucalyptus or microfiber. Cooling covers will be made of nylon, polyester or spandex. Steer clear of heavy comforters.
Do cooling comforters actually work?
Some cooling comforters may feel cool to the touch, but this sensation won't last all night long. The material inside the cooling comforter is what works. These types of comforters are made from material that won't retain body heat and remain temperature-neutral. A cool-to-the-touch cover is only an added bonus.
How much do cooling comforters cost?
You can find cheap cooling comforters for around $50 on Amazon, but the higher quality comforters that will actually regulate your temperature can cost you anywhere from $150 to $300. Hot sleepers should look for cooling comforters made of materials that won't retain heat, such as flannel, wool and down that's not lightweight.