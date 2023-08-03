The 8 Best Cooling Comforters of 2023

If you're a hot sleeper like me, you know how brutal the summers can be. With recent spiking temperatures and more coming our way, now is the time to make sure your bed is optimized for the heat. Especially if you also sleep hot, it's important to rule out any factors that could be causing you to overheat at night -- such as your sheets, pajamas or comforter.

Your comforter could be causing you to wake up covered in sweat. Switching to a cooling comforter made of the right, lightweight materials and even a cool-to-the-touch cover can make a huge difference for hot sleepers. Ditch that old comforter that's trapping your body heat and leaving you damp with sweat.

I personally tested and rounded up the best cooling comforters on the market to help you cool off at night.

The best overall cooling comforter

The Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter is my top pick for best cooling comforter due to its truly cool-to-the-touch feel, comfort, color options, weight and moisture-wicking properties. During my testing, I found that it kept me dry at night -- a very important aspect for a hot sleeper, such as myself.

Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter in Ivory. Caroline Igo/CNET

I personally tested 11 cooling comforters, and the eight comforters that made this list are the best cooling comforters on the market. I also included a few honorable mentions in case one of those might fit you better.

Keep in mind that if you opt for a duvet cover over any of these comforters, the cover you use will affect the cooling sensation. If you're a hot sleeper, I suggest finding a cotton, bamboo, sateen or other light material duvet cover if you want the most out of your cooling comforter.

Here are the best cooling comforters for hot sleepers and the summer.

How we tested the best cooling comforter

I slept with a different comforter each night. Caroline Igo/CNET

During my testing, I considered each comforter's materials, feel, weight, cooling properties, size and price. I then used one comforter a night, in addition to some daytime lounging. My own comforter consists of a light duvet insert and a white duvet cover. During my testing, I didn't put a duvet cover over any of the comforters (honestly, most don't need a cover). Note that if you opt for a duvet cover, the cool-to-the-touch sensation may be affected.

You won't find a comforter, duvet or blanket that will stay ice cold for the entire night, but these cooling comforters contain temperature-neutral materials that won't retain any of your body heat. Some have a cool-to-touch feel that I've noted below, but be aware that these comforters won't feel that cool all night.

Best cooling comforter of 2023

Caroline Igo/CNET Slumber Cloud UltraCool Comforter Softest cooling comforter $259 at Slumber Cloud If you loved everything about the Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter but wished it was fluffier and had anchor loops, then the Slumber Cloud UltraCool Comforter is for you. The truly cool-to the-touch cover is made with nylon and spandex, and the filling is 100% polyester fibers. It's machine-washable and can be a comforter or a duvet insert. Read more $259 at Slumber Cloud

Caroline Igo/CNET Brooklinen Down Comforter Best lightweight cooling comforter $269 at Brooklinen Hot sleepers should look for cooling comforters that are made with the right materials and are also the right weight. Truly lightweight comforters are hard to come by, but the Brooklinen Down Comforter is just right. The outer shell is made with 100% long-staple cotton and has a baffle box construction (meaning that the filling won't get stuck in one place). The down cluster and feather fill has been sustainable sourced from Hutterite Farms in Canada and is Downmark Certified. Read more $269 at Brooklinen

Caroline Igo/CNET Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Comforter Best temperature-regulating cooling comforter $235 at Sijo Home Sijo specializes in sustainable sleep products, and as such, most of its bedding is made from eucalyptus fibers -- one of the most sustainable fabrics. The Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Comforter is cool to the touch, lightweight and has two types of anchor loops for a duvet cover. The cover and the filling is 100% Tencel lyocell, which is naturally cool and moisture-wicking. Read more $235 at Sijo Home

Caroline Igo/CNET Cozy Earth Bamboo Comforter Best luxury cooling comforter $499 at Cozy Earth Cozy Earth products feel and look luxurious, and its Bamboo Comforter is no exception. It has detailed stitching along the edge, has a baffle box construction and feels cool to the touch. It looks great as a standalone comforter. Both the cover and the filling are 100% Viscose from bamboo -- which is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, keeping you cool.. Read more $499 at Cozy Earth

Caroline Igo/CNET Layla Down Alternative Comforter Best down alternative cooling comforter $229 at Layla Down alternative comforters are both eco-conscious and typically more affordable. Made without animal features or fur, the Layla Down Alternative Comforter feels pretty close to the real thing. The cover is made from 100% cotton, and its fill consists of 700 fill power down alternative fibers. Layla calls this fill Cluster-Loft, which is soft, fluffy and designed to not retain heat.. Read more $229 at Layla

Other cooling comforters tested

While they didn't make my list, some of these comforters have features worth mentioning. Here are my honorable mentions.

Caroline Igo/CNET Casper Lightweight Humidity Fighting Duvet Honorable mention $349 at Casper Casper's Lightweight Humidity Fighting Duvet is made with a 100% cotton shell and filled with ethically sourced down. It has an added layer of merino wool that helps to wick away any moisture. While it doesn't have the typical baffle box design, there are sewn-in long rectangles that keep the down in place. There are also anchor loops for a duvet cover -- which is a good idea considering that the duvet isn't too soft. Read more $349 at Casper

Caroline Igo/CNET Sleep Number True Temp Blanket Honorable mention $160 at Sleep Number I like the fact that the Sleep Number True Temp Blanket comes in five fun colors. Out of all the comforters I tested, this had the most variety. The blanket is lightweight but feels a little rough. The cover has a 300 thread count and is made of cotton and polyester. I would say it's cool to the touch but not as cool as the others on my list. It is filled with polyester and what Sleep Number called 37.5 technology, which refers to material embedded with volcanic minerals that helps to wick away moisture. Read more $160 at Sleep Number

Factors to consider when choosing a cooling comforter

Best cooling comforters compared



Price Sizes Materials Thread Count Machine-washable? Hypoallergenic? Trial Period Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter $239 Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cali King Tencel, nylon, spandex and polyester Not specified Yes Yes 30 Nights Slumber Cloud UltraCool Comforter $259 Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cali King Nylon, spandex and polyester fiber fill 300 Yes Yes 60 Nights Silk and Snow Down Alternative Comforter $110 Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cali King Cotton, down-like microfill Not specified Yes Yes 100 Nights Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter $269 Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cali King White goose and duck feathers, cotton shell 400 No Yes 365 Nights Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Comforter $235 Full/Queen, King/Cali King Tencel, nylon and fiber Not specified No Yes 30 Days Cozy Earth Bamboo Comforter $499 Twin, Full/Queen, King Bamboo Viscose Not specified No Yes 100 Nights Birch Natural Down Duvet Insert $399 Full/Queen, King/Cali King White down, wool Not specified Yes Not specified 100 Nights Layla Down Alternative Comforter $229 Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/Cali King Cotton shell, down alternative 300 Yes Yes 30 Nights Casper Lightweight Humidity Fighting Duvet $349 Full/Queen, King/Cali King Cotton shell, Merino wool and down fill Not specified Yes Not specified 30 Nights Coop Sleep Goods Cool+ Blanket $169 Full/Queen, King/Cali King Polyester, nylon, spandex blend Not specified Yes Yes 100 Nights Sleep Number True Temp Blanket $160 Queen, King Cotton, polyester 300 Yes Not specified 100 Nights

Best cooling comforters FAQs

What is the best material for a comforter to keep you cool? The best cooling comforters will be made out of cotton, bamboo, linen, eucalyptus or microfiber. Cooling covers will be made of nylon, polyester or spandex. Steer clear of heavy comforters.

Do cooling comforters actually work? Some cooling comforters may feel cool to the touch, but this sensation won't last all night long. The material inside the cooling comforter is what works. These types of comforters are made from material that won't retain body heat and remain temperature-neutral. A cool-to-the-touch cover is only an added bonus.