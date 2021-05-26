Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest, fastest version of Wi-Fi, and we're expecting to see lots of new models that support it soon. And, if you want, you can upgrade to a Wi-Fi 6 router from a budget router right now to get faster, more efficient Wi-Fi performance from connected devices that support the new standard (the iPhone SE and the Samsung Galaxy S20 are two high-profile wireless devices that are examples, but the list is growing). Wi-Fi 6 is backward compatible, so your older devices will still be able to connect, too -- but your new wireless router won't do anything to speed them up.

All of which is to say that it's probably still too early for most of us to get a new Wi-Fi 6 router (and don't forget that you'll need a really, really fast internet connection in order to notice the difference in the first place).

That said, if you're looking to make the upgrade now, or if you need a new wireless router and you want something future-proofed for the next generation of devices, then go for the TP-Link Archer AX6000. It basically aced our performance tests, delivering the fastest top transfer speeds we've ever recorded, plus excellent range and low latency.

The AX6000 debuted at a price of $350, but it's currently down to $300, and we've seen it marked down as low as $270. It definitely isn't cheap even at that price, but if you can catch it on sale, it's a worthy way to upgrade to a robust Wi-Fi 6 network.

