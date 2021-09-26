Best streaming service of 2021: Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more

Welcome to the era of the "streaming wars," when it seems like every major network and media company has launched a new streaming service. There's more great TV to watch than ever, but deciding which subscriptions are worth your time and money can be daunting. Your choices likely depend on which original shows and movies you want, how important an older, back catalog of streaming TV shows is to you, whether you need to consider kids or roommates, and of course your budget. Some of these services offer cheaper options (like Peacock's free tier) and some have a broader selection of older shows.

That's where this list of the best streaming service options comes in. I've reviewed each of these streaming services individually, and assigned numeric ratings based on content, app design and features and overall value. Certainly, some personal preference regarding content mix influences my decisions, so note that if you love a specific show or style of show, you may have a different favorite.

With that in mind, here's the list, ranked in order starting with the best streaming services first.

Angela Lang/CNET There's a reason why Netflix has become shorthand for streaming in general. The veteran service, which launched its DVD-by-mail rentals in 1998, has evolved into the top-tier streaming service that's a must-have in 2021. When big originals like The Queen's Gambit or Stranger Things drop, they grab the attention of millions of viewers along with critical praise and awards, giving us the closest thing to watercooler conversations we have nowadays. While Netflix has lost a couple of major back catalog channel titles to other streamers this past year (specifically TV series favorites The Office to Peacock and Friends to HBO Max), Netflix still offers a wide variety of familiar network shows and more original series, films, documentaries and specials than any of its competitors. New shows and movies arrive each week, and 70 new original movies will arrive on the Netflix platform this year alone. Starting at $9 a month, its price is in the middle of the TV service pack, but for the variety you get (and no commercials ever), it's worth it. Read our Netflix review.

Angela Lang/CNET Disney Plus is a phenomenon and Netflix's closest competitor for good reason. The streaming platform launched less than two years ago and has already amassed more than 116 million subscribers. It's the only place where you can stream the vast majority of the Disney and Pixar libraries, along with every Star Wars movie, Marvel films and new original TV shows, National Geographic content and 31 seasons of The Simpsons. While The Mandalorian was its only breakout series at first, its slate of Marvel shows WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki have since drawn millions of viewers. And there's lots more Star Wars and Marvel original programming coming in the next few years. Even after the recent price hike to $8 a month, Disney Plus is still one of the least expensive ad-free streaming TV choices and a great value. We consider it a must-have if you have kids or are a fan of any of its other titles (and who isn't a fan of Baby Yoda?). Read our Disney Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET For $6 a month (with ads), Hulu is a perfect complement and counterpoint to Netflix. This channel lineup has a huge variety of familiar shows from networks like ABC, Fox and NBC that you can watch soon after they air (unlike on Netflix), as well as a growing catalog of its own critically acclaimed original series like The Handmaid's Tale and PEN15. If you have $6 per month to spare and don't mind trading a few ads for a wealth of TV options, Hulu is a no-brainer. You've also got the option to upgrade to a no-ads plan for $12 a month, or add on live TV streaming for $65 a month for a full cable replacement. Read our Hulu review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon Prime Video features lots of ad-free, high-quality original shows and movies, an impressive back catalog of older favorites (and B-movies you haven't heard of) and NFL on Thursday nights. It lacks the catalogs of Netflix and Hulu, and the star power of Disney streaming platform, and I found its menus more confusing since there's some paid content mixed in with free content. But for millions of Prime subscribers, the Prime Video channel is already included at no extra cost. If you're interested in checking out any of its originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or The Expanse (or the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel), or its large movie selection, it may even be worth paying the stand-alone $9 a month TV service fee (if you don't have Amazon Prime). Read our Amazon Prime Video review.

Sarah Tew/CNET HBO Max is a well-designed app full of popular TV shows and movies. It's got HBO's entire catalog, along with favorites such as Friends, Rick and Morty, Sesame Street, the Lord of the Rings movies and almost every Studio Ghibli film. It's also the only streaming service to debut movies on the same day as theaters at no extra cost, including Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Dune and Matrix 4. It's not Disney Plus, but HBO Max has a solid streaming collection for kids too, with the ability to control ratings on kids' profiles better than most other services. Where the service loses points is its price tag: At $15 a month, it's at the higher end of the streaming spectrum. However, a less expensive, ad-supported tier is now available, though it's only $5 cheaper, and you won't be able to stream the newest movies. In general, HBO Max is also a bit light on new originals, but we expect that to change over time. Read our HBO Max review.

Sarah Tew/CNET NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock has one major advantage over its peers: It has a free, ad-supported tier with about 13,000 hours of shows, movies, news and live sports. You can upgrade to premium for $5 a month (with ads) or premium plus for $10 a month (with no ads) to unlock more content, including every season of fan favorites like the TV series The Office and Parks and Recreation, originals like Brave New World, popular series like Yellowstone as well as live Premier League soccer matches and WWE events. Peacock drops in the rankings due to its lack of mobile downloads for its non-premium plus tiers and 4K HDR streaming, which most of its competitors offer. But it doesn't hurt to try out the free version -- all you need to sign up is an email address. Read our Peacock review.

Sarah Tew/CNET At $5 a month, Apple TV Plus is the lowest-priced premium, ad-free streaming service available, with high-end features like 4K resolution, HDR and mobile downloads. However, it's also the only service on this list that includes only original content, and no back catalog of shows or movies to explore. While it now has more than 50 exclusive, big-budget original programming shows and movies, only a few have captured widespread attention (looking at you, Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, and potentially Foundation, arriving in September). And that library is far smaller than any of the others on this list. The app is also confusing, since it's housed in the larger Apple TV app with other content. However, Apple TV Plus has one big advantage: There are a lot of ways to get it for free, at least for a while (like when you buy a new Apple device or subscribe to the Apple One bundle). Read our Apple TV Plus review.

What else do you need to know?

Chances are you're already pretty familiar with most of the names on this list, but it's by no means comprehensive. There are plenty of other ways to stream, and hundreds of other choices out there. As you weigh your streaming choices, keep the following notes in mind.

