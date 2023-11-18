Best Black Friday Deals Under $100: Savings on Smart Home Devices, Kitchen Must-Haves and More
These Black Friday deals let your splurge on smart displays, home goods, coffee makers, and more without breaking the bank.
Blowout Black Friday bargains on big-ticket items tend to steal the headlines, but there are a ton of great deals right now worth grabbing that come in at under $100. We've found deep discounts on popular items like smart speakers, security cameras, headphones, small kitchen appliances, deep tissue massagers and more already available ahead of the big day.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
It can be overwhelming to sort through the offers to find the best deals, but CNET has over a dozen dedicated deal experts currently spending more than 515 hours a week rounding up and bringing you the top sales worth checking out. We've highlighted some of the best Black Friday deals currently available for under $100 below, including big bargains on products that CNET has reviewed and recommended. And for those looking for even more affordable budget-friendly buys, we have also rounded up Black Friday deals under $25 as well.
Our absolute favorite Black Friday deals under $100
The Soundcore Motion 300 was awarded an Editors' Choice Award this year and delivers a powerful sound for its size. Plus, it's compact and fully waterproof so you can take it with you anywhere.
The second-gen Echo Show 8 is one of our favorite smart displays. It can has a 13-megapixel camera for video calls, plus you can stream music and videos, check the news or weather, display your digital photos and more.
Apple's Beats Studio Buds may not be the latest or greatest earbuds on the market, but they still make for a solid pair of noise canceling headphones, especially at this price.
The Hypervolt Go 2 percussive massager is a solid mini-massage gun for its size -- and it's TSA-approved, so you can take it on your travels.
Apple AirTags are nifty little devices that can help you keep track of your most important items including keys, wallet, purse, gym bag and more.
Black Friday deals under $100 on tech and smart home
- HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming set: $71 (save $29)
- Govee RGBIC floor lamp: $60 (save $40 with coupon)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd-gen): $55 (save $75)
- Soundcore Motion 300: $64 (save $16)
- Echo Buds (2nd-gen): $65 (save $55)
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Fire TV: $65 (save $55)
- Edifier W820NB Plus ANC headphones: $65 (save $25 with coupon)
- Tile Sticker (4-pack): $66 (save $44)
- Amazon Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi router: $70 (save $90)
- Hyperice Hypersphere Mini: $70 (save $29)
- Blink Outdoor (4th-gen) security camera: $72 (save $48)
- Blue Yeti USB microphone: $81 (save $19)
- Soundcore Motion Plus Bluetooth speaker: $80 (save $20 with coupon)
- Blink Outdoor 4 floodlight camera: $80 (save $80)
- JLab Studio Pro ANC headphones: $80 (save $19)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse: $90
- Logitech MX Keys wireless keyboard: $93 (save $27)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat + C-wire adapter: $95 (save $10)
- Apple AirTags (4-pack): $86 (save $13)
- Apple HomePod Mini: $95 (save $5)
- Bose SoundLink Micro portable Bluetooth speaker: $95 (save $24)
- Amazon Fire TV soundbar: $100 (save $20)
- Beats Studio Buds: $100 (save $50)
- Victrola 50's Retro Bluetooth record player: $100 (save $70)
Black Friday deals under $100 on kitchen and home goods
- Keurig K-Select coffee maker: $70 (save $80)
- Bella Pro Series digital dual-basket air fryer: $70 (save $110)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus pressure cooker: $80 (save $50)
- NutriBullet blender: $82 (save $28)
- Eureka WhirlWind bagless canister vacuum: $56 (save $24)
- Cuisinart Ice Cream maker: $80 (save $20 with coupon)
- Caraway 10.5-inch non-stick ceramic frying pan: $86 (save $9)
- Ninja Foodi smoothie bowl maker and nutrient extractor: $80 (save $40)
- Brooklinen Luxe Sateen starter sheet set (queen): $95 (save $24)
- Keurig K-Iced coffee maker: $70 (save $30)
- SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker: $90 (save $70)
- NutriBullet Centrifugal Juicer Pro: $100 (save $50)
- De'Longhi Stilosa 15 bar pump espresso machine: $100 (save $20)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away deluxe vacuum: $100 (save $100)
Black Friday deal under $100 on health, beauty and self-care
- Oral-B iO Series 4 electric toothbrush: $80 (save $20)
- PMD Beauty facial cleaner: $59 (save $40)
- Omron Evolv wireless blood pressure monitor: $77 (save $33)
- Panasonic electric hair trimmer: $80 (save $30)
- Sharper Image Powerboost massager: $80 (save $20)
- Osea bodycare set: $52 (save $26)
- Manscaped Refined Package 4.0: $80 (save $20)
- Beurer MP84 rechargeable nail drill: $70 (save $10)
- Philips Norelco Series 900 beard trimmer: $80 (save $20)
- Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds: $90 (save $40)
- Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2: $99 (save $30)
- Sharper Image Shiatsu foot massager: $100 (save $50)
What are the best Black Friday deals under $100?
Black Friday brings with it a ton of deals on big ticket items, but if you're looking to snag must-have items for under $100 your best bet will be looking at Black Friday deals on air fryers and other small kitchen appliances There are a ton of deals that bring items that normally sell for over $100 below that price point right now at various retailers. In addition to Amazon's Black Friday sale, the Best Buy Black Friday sale has a ton of items marked down to under $100 right now.
Should I go for the lowest price or slurge?
There are plenty of mega-deals around during Black Friday, but the old adage is true -- you tend to get what you pay for, especially with big-ticket items. That's why it's a good idea to look at reviews and go with brand names and retailers that are trustworthy and have a solid return policy. We've been gathering the best deals on phones, tablets, TVs, vacuums and more, so be sure to check out all the best deals in our Black Friday roundup.
