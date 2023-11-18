Best Black Friday Deals Under $100: Savings on Smart Home Devices, Kitchen Must-Haves and More

Blowout Black Friday bargains on big-ticket items tend to steal the headlines, but there are a ton of great deals right now worth grabbing that come in at under $100. We've found deep discounts on popular items like smart speakers, security cameras, headphones, small kitchen appliances, deep tissue massagers and more already available ahead of the big day.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

It can be overwhelming to sort through the offers to find the best deals, but CNET has over a dozen dedicated deal experts currently spending more than 515 hours a week rounding up and bringing you the top sales worth checking out. We've highlighted some of the best Black Friday deals currently available for under $100 below, including big bargains on products that CNET has reviewed and recommended. And for those looking for even more affordable budget-friendly buys, we have also rounded up Black Friday deals under $25 as well.

Our absolute favorite Black Friday deals under $100

Soundcore Motion 300: $64 The Soundcore Motion 300 was awarded an Editors' Choice Award this year and delivers a powerful sound for its size. Plus, it's compact and fully waterproof so you can take it with you anywhere. Details Save $16 $64 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds: $100 Apple's Beats Studio Buds may not be the latest or greatest earbuds on the market, but they still make for a solid pair of noise canceling headphones, especially at this price. Details Save $50 $100 at Amazon

Black Friday deals under $100 on tech and smart home



HyperX/CNET

Black Friday deals under $100 on kitchen and home goods

Keurig/CNET

Black Friday deal under $100 on health, beauty and self-care

Oral-B/CNET

What are the best Black Friday deals under $100?

Black Friday brings with it a ton of deals on big ticket items, but if you're looking to snag must-have items for under $100 your best bet will be looking at Black Friday deals on air fryers and other small kitchen appliances There are a ton of deals that bring items that normally sell for over $100 below that price point right now at various retailers. In addition to Amazon's Black Friday sale, the Best Buy Black Friday sale has a ton of items marked down to under $100 right now.

Should I go for the lowest price or slurge?

There are plenty of mega-deals around during Black Friday, but the old adage is true -- you tend to get what you pay for, especially with big-ticket items. That's why it's a good idea to look at reviews and go with brand names and retailers that are trustworthy and have a solid return policy. We've been gathering the best deals on phones, tablets, TVs, vacuums and more, so be sure to check out all the best deals in our Black Friday roundup.