X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best Black Friday iPad Deals: Save Up to $99 on iPad Air, Mini and More

From compact, portable minis to Pro model powerhouses and everything in between, these early Black Friday deals can score you an Apple iPad for less.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read

When it comes to tablets, Apple consistently delivers some of the best options on the market. There are a ton of Apple tablets to choose from these days, but all of them tend to carry a hefty price tag. With Black Friday on the way, plenty of early deals have been rolling in from a wide range of retailers, which makes this a good time to snag an iPad at a discount.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

We've scoured the web to find Apple Black Friday deals across various retailers and have have gathered the best early Black Friday iPad deals currently available below. We expect to see even more offers on these devices in the days ahead, so be sure to check this page regularly for updates on any new deals and discounts we find.   

Black Friday iPad deals

Apple iPad Mini (6th gen): $400

Amazon has slashed the price on the latest iPad Mini by $99, which brings the cost of this top model to just $1 more than the lowest price we've seen. 

Details
Save $99
$400 at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th gen): $249

Amazon has discounted this previous-gen 2021 iPad by $80 right now, bringing the cost of one of our favorite tablets back to its all-time low price of $249. 

Details
Save $80
$249 at Amazon
The Apple Mini, Pro and regular iPad are displayed against a yellow background.
Apple/CNET

Is Black Friday a good time to buy an iPad?

Apple products are notorious for rarely going on sale, however, with so many variants of the iPad available, pricing on different models has fluctuated throughout the year. Apple products -- including iPads -- are prone to some significant savings during major shopping events, which is why we expect to see plenty iPad Black Friday deals cropping up this year. 

Where is the best place to buy an iPad on Black Friday?

Shopping online allows you a great opportunity to compare specs and prices across various iPad models. While we don't expect to see any direct discounts on iPad from Apple, these devices are widely available to purchase through third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. We have seen substantial discounts on a number of iPad variants in the past at both retailers and each will likely be among the best places to buy one as we head into the holiday shopping season. Other places to keep an eye on include Target and Walmart, as well as various carriers that may be offering discounts on cellular models, though carriers will usually require you to open a new line of service to take advantage of those deals. 

Which tablets have the best price?
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare top products or find coupon codes before buying your next tablet.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers