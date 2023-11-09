Best Black Friday iPad Deals: Save Up to $99 on iPad Air, Mini and More

When it comes to tablets, Apple consistently delivers some of the best options on the market. There are a ton of Apple tablets to choose from these days, but all of them tend to carry a hefty price tag. With Black Friday on the way, plenty of early deals have been rolling in from a wide range of retailers, which makes this a good time to snag an iPad at a discount.

We've scoured the web to find Apple Black Friday deals across various retailers and have have gathered the best early Black Friday iPad deals currently available below. We expect to see even more offers on these devices in the days ahead, so be sure to check this page regularly for updates on any new deals and discounts we find.

Black Friday iPad deals

Apple/CNET

Is Black Friday a good time to buy an iPad?

Apple products are notorious for rarely going on sale, however, with so many variants of the iPad available, pricing on different models has fluctuated throughout the year. Apple products -- including iPads -- are prone to some significant savings during major shopping events, which is why we expect to see plenty iPad Black Friday deals cropping up this year.

Where is the best place to buy an iPad on Black Friday?

Shopping online allows you a great opportunity to compare specs and prices across various iPad models. While we don't expect to see any direct discounts on iPad from Apple, these devices are widely available to purchase through third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. We have seen substantial discounts on a number of iPad variants in the past at both retailers and each will likely be among the best places to buy one as we head into the holiday shopping season. Other places to keep an eye on include Target and Walmart, as well as various carriers that may be offering discounts on cellular models, though carriers will usually require you to open a new line of service to take advantage of those deals.