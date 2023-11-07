Best YouTube Channels for Free Workouts in 2023

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

The popularity of working out at home has skyrocketed in recent years. With advancements in technology, access to online fitness classes and the convenience of exercising in the comfort of your own space, more and more people are choosing to forego gym memberships and invest in home workout equipment.

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just beginning your fitness journey, working out at home offers a variety of benefits that can help you achieve your health and fitness goals. Home workouts have become an essential aspect of many people's daily routines, providing a way to stay active and healthy without feeling like you're performing in front of other people.

YouTube is a great resource for workout videos and it has thousands of workouts to choose from. That means it can be difficult and even time-consuming to find the best YouTube workouts. We've compiled some of the best YouTube workout channels with the best free workout videos you can find on the internet.

We broke these best workout videos on YouTube down by workout type to make it even easier for you to jump-start your fitness journey. Scroll through to check out all of them.

Popsugar Fitness Popsugar Fitness has a little bit of everything. On this YouTube channel, run by Popsugar, you'll find cardio, weight training, dance, barre, HIIT and everything in between. The classes come in different lengths, so you can pick what works best for the amount of time you have for your at-home workout. There are also plenty of difficulty levels to choose from, so if you want to try yoga and have never done it before, you can pick a beginner's yoga class and work your way up until you're a pro. There are hundreds of workouts to choose from, and you can sort by the workout you want or the instructor you want. You can even take on a curated challenge, like the 5-Day Full-Body Blast.

Heather Robertson Personal trainer Heather Robertson offers a wide variety of HIIT workouts on her channel to get you moving. She specializes in workouts that require no equipment and can be done in any length of time you have. Ranging from 10 minutes up, the workouts are designed for a variety of skill levels and muscle groups. She's also designed a number of series and calendars to help you stick to a schedule of working out your muscle groups equally and efficiently.

Juice and Toya Juice and Toya have everything you need to do your own weight training at home. On this channel, you'll find playlists by muscle group and equipment, so you can specifically pick a workout series using the weights you have on hand. Largely ranging from 10 minutes to 30 minutes, these workout videos are easy to follow for a variety of skill levels. They also show modifications if you need to go easier in any section of the workout.

Caroline Girvan Caroline Girvan's channel has every workout you need to put those dumbbells to good use. She'll show you how to use the dumbbells to work out every muscle group, and what's so great about her channel is that she's curated workouts that you can use for several weeks to tone your muscles. Instead of figuring out which workout to do each day, simply follow her plan and have it all taken care of for you. All you have to do is turn it on and grab your dumbbells.

The Fitness Marshall The Fitness Marshall's dance workouts are more than just shaking your booty. These full-body workouts are designed to get your heart rate up and work all your muscles at the same time. Set to all kinds of popular songs, these workouts are quick, so you can do one, two or 10 for a workout, depending on how long you want to sweat for. The Fitness Marshall also offers longer videos for 30- or 60-minute workouts as well.

Move with Nicole Move with Nicole offers a ton of pilates workouts that can be done at home with just a mat. She has something for you whether you want a 20- or 60-minute workout. You can also find guided workout plans to get you through a whole month. If you've never done pilates before, don't sweat it. Nicole also offers beginner videos to help you understand the workout before diving into anything advanced.

Yoga with Adrienne Yoga with Adrienne welcomes practitioners of all skill levels. She's created playlists and yoga plans to align with your skill levels, goal, and time. You can choose a 10-minute yoga practice, a guided meditation, or a Foundations of Yoga class to teach you what the workout is all about. This is a great channel to start your day with -- a 10-minute yoga practice can help you get centered before you jump into the workday.

Pamela Reif Pamela Reif offers a little bit of everything, especially aerobic workouts that get your heart pumping. There are plenty of quick 10-minute workouts (but you'll also find longer ones), including dancing and full-body workouts. There are playlists organized by workout type so you can go straight to what you're looking for, and Reif also hosts livestreamed workouts if you want to sweat with her in real time.

Global Cycling Network Global Cycling Network will give you all the tools you need to be a pro cyclist. On this channel, you'll find cycling tips, gym workouts to improve your cycling, and stationary bike workouts. GCN is a well-rounded channel for cyclists that also includes entertainment -- you can watch top cyclists ride all different terrains and get inspired to get out on your bike and go for it too.

Body Project If you're looking for a workout that'll effectively get you sweating but won't be quite so hard on your body, try Body Project. On this channel, you'll find low-impact workouts that are gentle on your joints but still keep your body moving. Workouts typically run in the 25- to the 30-minute range and show you how to burn fat without tearing up your joints and muscles too much.

Thenx Thenx has several workouts that target certain muscle groups and your whole body. Perfect for doing at home, these workouts start at just 5 minutes in length -- giving you no excuse to back out of trying. Chris Heria will show you how to work your muscles in the comfort of your home, using your body weight and the furniture and the floor as needed.