X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Console Bundles, Discounted Games and More

Make the most of your Switch with early holiday deals on games, controllers, cases and much more.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
3 min read

Though there are more options than ever, the Nintendo Switch is still our absolute favorite handheld console on the market in 2023. It's fun, versatile and has tons of excellent exclusive titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And while straightforward Black Friday savings on these nifty portable consoles themselves are likely to be rare, there are still plenty of bargains to be had this season.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have all kicked off their Black Friday sales a little early this year, and are offering some big savings on select Switch games, as well as accessories like headsets and controllers. And while Nintendo won't be offering any of its own hardware deals, it will be rolling out some new bundles this month that can help you score some savings. To help you make the most of these bargains, we've rounded up some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals you can shop right now below. We'll continue to update this page throughout the holiday shopping season, so be sure to check back often for all the best offers available. 

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch console deals

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle: $299

Straightforward discounts on Switch consoles are still pretty hard to come by, but you can score some savings with this bundle deal. Grab the standard Switch console at full price, and you'll also get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($60 value) and three-month Switch Online individual membership ($8 value) included for free. 

Details
Save $68
$299 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: $65

Tears of the Kingdom is the latest entry in the iconic Legend of Zelda series, and one of the best Switch games of all time. Discounts on this title have been pretty rare since it hit shelves this spring, but right now you can snag it with a slight discount at Amazon.

Details
Save $5
$65 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessory deals

SteelSeries Arctis 1: $76

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset is one of our favorite Switch accessories on the market. It comes with a compact USB-C dongle so you can use it wirelessly with the Switch, but also has a 3.5mm audio cable port for wired use. It supports lossless audio, comes with a detachable microphone and has on-ear controls so you can adjust the volume or mute yourself on the fly. Plus, it boasts a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge, and you can customize the EQ to fit your games and needs. 

Just be sure to activate the instant coupon to get the full discount.

Details
Save $24
$76 at Amazon
A Switch console, games and accessories against a blue background.
Nintendo/CNET

Is there a new Switch console on the way?

As of now, no, Nintendo has not confirmed that we'll be seeing a new Switch 2 on shelves anytime soon. However, there are rumors that a new console could be released as soon as late 2024. And considering that it's been over 6 years since the original Switch was first released, this nifty handheld is certainly due for an update. You can read all about what we'd like to see in the next generation of Switch consoles in our full Nintendo Switch 2 breakdown.

Is Nintendo offering any direct discounts for Black Friday?

You won't find any discounts on Switch consoles or accessories at Nintendo's online store, but it has announced that it will be rolling out some new bundle deals at select partner retailers throughout November. Plus, you can find big savings on hundreds of digital games at Nintendo's eShop. 

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.