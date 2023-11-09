Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Console Bundles, Discounted Games and More

Though there are more options than ever, the Nintendo Switch is still our absolute favorite handheld console on the market in 2023. It's fun, versatile and has tons of excellent exclusive titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And while straightforward Black Friday savings on these nifty portable consoles themselves are likely to be rare, there are still plenty of bargains to be had this season.

Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have all kicked off their Black Friday sales a little early this year, and are offering some big savings on select Switch games, as well as accessories like headsets and controllers. And while Nintendo won't be offering any of its own hardware deals, it will be rolling out some new bundles this month that can help you score some savings. To help you make the most of these bargains, we've rounded up some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals you can shop right now below. We'll continue to update this page throughout the holiday shopping season, so be sure to check back often for all the best offers available.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch console deals

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessory deals

SteelSeries Arctis 1: $76 The SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset is one of our favorite Switch accessories on the market. It comes with a compact USB-C dongle so you can use it wirelessly with the Switch, but also has a 3.5mm audio cable port for wired use. It supports lossless audio, comes with a detachable microphone and has on-ear controls so you can adjust the volume or mute yourself on the fly. Plus, it boasts a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge, and you can customize the EQ to fit your games and needs. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon to get the full discount. Details Save $24 $76 at Amazon

Is there a new Switch console on the way?

As of now, no, Nintendo has not confirmed that we'll be seeing a new Switch 2 on shelves anytime soon. However, there are rumors that a new console could be released as soon as late 2024. And considering that it's been over 6 years since the original Switch was first released, this nifty handheld is certainly due for an update. You can read all about what we'd like to see in the next generation of Switch consoles in our full Nintendo Switch 2 breakdown.

Is Nintendo offering any direct discounts for Black Friday?

You won't find any discounts on Switch consoles or accessories at Nintendo's online store, but it has announced that it will be rolling out some new bundle deals at select partner retailers throughout November. Plus, you can find big savings on hundreds of digital games at Nintendo's eShop.