Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Console Bundles, Discounted Games and More
Make the most of your Switch with early holiday deals on games, controllers, cases and much more.
Though there are more options than ever, the Nintendo Switch is still our absolute favorite handheld console on the market in 2023. It's fun, versatile and has tons of excellent exclusive titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And while straightforward Black Friday savings on these nifty portable consoles themselves are likely to be rare, there are still plenty of bargains to be had this season.
Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have all kicked off their Black Friday sales a little early this year, and are offering some big savings on select Switch games, as well as accessories like headsets and controllers. And while Nintendo won't be offering any of its own hardware deals, it will be rolling out some new bundles this month that can help you score some savings. To help you make the most of these bargains, we've rounded up some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals you can shop right now below. We'll continue to update this page throughout the holiday shopping season, so be sure to check back often for all the best offers available.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch console deals
Straightforward discounts on Switch consoles are still pretty hard to come by, but you can score some savings with this bundle deal. Grab the standard Switch console at full price, and you'll also get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($60 value) and three-month Switch Online individual membership ($8 value) included for free.
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle: $349.99 (save $70 starting 11/19)
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals
Tears of the Kingdom is the latest entry in the iconic Legend of Zelda series, and one of the best Switch games of all time. Discounts on this title have been pretty rare since it hit shelves this spring, but right now you can snag it with a slight discount at Amazon.
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $50 (save $10)
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe: $41 (save $19)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe: $50 (save $10)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $44 (save $16)
- Pokemon: Shining Pearl: $30 (save $30)
- Pikmin 4: $50 (save $10)
- Super Mario Odyssey: $43 (save $17)
- Bramble: The Mountain King: $18 (save $12)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection: $30 (save $10)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (complete edition): $48 (save $12)
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessory deals
The SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset is one of our favorite Switch accessories on the market. It comes with a compact USB-C dongle so you can use it wirelessly with the Switch, but also has a 3.5mm audio cable port for wired use. It supports lossless audio, comes with a detachable microphone and has on-ear controls so you can adjust the volume or mute yourself on the fly. Plus, it boasts a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge, and you can customize the EQ to fit your games and needs.
Just be sure to activate the instant coupon to get the full discount.
- PowerA Nano Enhanced wireless controller: $50 (save $10)
- SanDisk 256GB Switch microSD card: $24 (save $28)
- RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe case: $33 (save $7)
- Insten docking station: $29 (save $13)
- Insten tempered glass screen protector (two-pack): $15 (save $9)
Is there a new Switch console on the way?
As of now, no, Nintendo has not confirmed that we'll be seeing a new Switch 2 on shelves anytime soon. However, there are rumors that a new console could be released as soon as late 2024. And considering that it's been over 6 years since the original Switch was first released, this nifty handheld is certainly due for an update. You can read all about what we'd like to see in the next generation of Switch consoles in our full Nintendo Switch 2 breakdown.
Is Nintendo offering any direct discounts for Black Friday?
You won't find any discounts on Switch consoles or accessories at Nintendo's online store, but it has announced that it will be rolling out some new bundle deals at select partner retailers throughout November. Plus, you can find big savings on hundreds of digital games at Nintendo's eShop.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Gaming Guides
Virtual Reality Gaming
PlayStation
Xbox
Other Gaming
Video Games