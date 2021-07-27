Best VPN for Windows

While there are a few Apple-specific factors to look for when choosing a virtual private network on MacOS, finding a reliable VPN for Windows is much easier. Windows' dominance as an operating system and its comparatively customizable and flexible operating environment mean that leading VPN providers are rarely able to bring a product to market without it being useful for Microsoft users.

That means you're in luck. All of our top choices for the best VPNs to use in 2021 are not only compatible with all currently-maintained Windows versions, but they have all been tested by us for use in the latest generally available versions of the operating system, and they all have standalone clients that work without a hitch on your desktop (they're likely to work on Windows 11 as well, which you can now download in beta. And if you still haven't upgraded to Windows 10, you can do that for free, too). We've specifically tackled some core factors in our testing, including speed measurement, security strength and even their value-for-dollar.

Here are our choices for the best VPN to use with Windows, ranked for their current performance on all categories. Once you choose the right VPN for you, make sure you check out our guide on how to set up a VPN on Windows 10.

ExpressVPN Number of IP addresses: 30,000

Number of servers: 3,000-plus in 160 locations

Number of simultaneous connections: 5

Country/jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands

94-plus countries

3 months free with 1-year plan, plus a free year of Backblaze cloud backup (limited-time offer) ExpressVPN tells us its network is powered by TrustedServer technology, which ExpressVPN built to ensure that there are never any logs of users' online activities. In the privacy world, ExpressVPN has a strong track record, having experienced a server seizure by authorities which proved its zero-log policy true at the time. We also like the quality of the VPN's setup guides and the detailed information in its FAQ. While its speeds consistently compete with heavy-hitting competitors, our 2020 speed tests saw ExpressVPN produce a 52% overall loss of our normal internet speeds, representing a significant slowdown compared with its 2019 score of 2% speed loss. Like the rest of the top five VPN services we've reviewed, ExpressVPN offers a useful kill-switch feature that prevents network data from leaking outside of its secure VPN tunnel in the event the VPN connection fails. Unlike the others, though, ExpressVPN gained points from us for its support of Bitcoin as a payment method -- something not all of our favorites offer, but which adds an additional layer of privacy during checkout. The company has been in business since 2009, and ExpressVPN has a substantial network of fast VPN servers spread across 94 countries. Its best plan is priced at less than $7 a month for an annual package, which includes three months free. Read more: ExpressVPN review: A VPN speed leader with a secure reputation

Surfshark Number of servers: 3,200-plus



Number of server locations: 65



Jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands



$2.49 a month (81% discount) for a two-year plan

While Surfshark's network is smaller than some, the VPN service makes it up on features and speed. Let's start off with the biggest win it offers: unlimited device support. If you want to run your entire home or office on Surfshark's VPN, you don't have to worry about how many devices you have on or connected. It also offers antimalware, ad-blocking and tracker-blocking as part of its software. And it's fast. With more than 3,200 servers in 65 countries, we lost less than 17% of average internet speed during our most recent speed tests. That's faster than the 27% speed loss we saw in previous tests, and pushes it ahead of ExpressVPN to be the current front-runner in our speed comparisons. Surfshark received generally high marks when its Chrome and Firefox extensions were audited for privacy by German security firm Cure 53 (PDF link of full report) -- though that audit was commissioned by Surfshark. The company has a solid range of app support, running on Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, Fire TV and routers. Additional devices such as game consoles can be configured for Surfshark via DNS settings. We particularly like the feature that allows you to whitelist certain apps and websites to automatically bypass the VPN. For some business uses, this can be critically important. Surfshark also offers three special modes designed for those who want to get around restrictions and more carefully hide their online footsteps. Camouflage Mode masks your VPN activity so your ISP doesn't know you're using a VPN. Multihop jumps your connection through multiple countries to hide your trail. Finally, NoBorders Mode "allows [you] to successfully use Surfshark in restrictive regions." Just be careful. Doing any of these three things could be illegal in your country and could result in severe penalties. During our testing, we didn't see a single IP address or DNS leak, and had no trouble accessing Netflix. Unlike many of the other VPN providers, Surfshark doesn't offer a one-year plan. Its best offer is $2.49 a month, for its two-year plan (you pay about $60 up front). A six-month plan is $6.49 a month (about $39 up front), and month-by-month plans are $12.95 a month. Definitely take advantage of its generous 30-day trial to decide if you like this service (and if you choose the two-year plan, maybe set a reminder in 23 months to see if you can talk it into a continued discount rate). Read more: Surfshark VPN review: A feature-rich service with blazing speeds and a security focus

