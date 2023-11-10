Best Black Friday TV Deals: Save Hundreds on TVs From LG, Samsung, Sony and More

Many of us spend a lot of time in front of the TV, especially with the seasons changing and the weather growing colder. Having the right TV can make or break how well you enjoy your favorite content and how convenient it is to find something to watch. If you have an older model or a screen that's just too small, you may want to upgrade your entertainment hub.

With Black Friday on the horizon, plenty of retailers are slashing prices on TVs from a wide variety of brands. Regardless of what size or style you're looking for, now is a great time to find price cuts on a screen you'll love. We've searched the web to find the best Black Friday deals currently available on a number of major TV brands and have highlighted them below. We expect to see even more offers arrive as we get closer to the big day, so be sure to check back for updates on new deals and discounts.

Black Friday TV deals

LG/Sony/Amazon/CNET

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a TV?



If you're looking for a solid deal on a TV, you'll find plenty of opportunities throughout the year. That said, major shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and other seasonal sales are probably going to give you the biggest bang for your buck.

What sort of TV should I buy?

When it comes to TVs, there are a few things you should consider: size, resolution and budget. We tend to recommend sizing up to the larger screens when you can, as a big picture will make a more noticeable difference than image quality will, generally speaking. However, if you're looking for the best picture quality with the highest contrast you can get, OLED or mini-LED TVs are your best bet. And with the popularity of streaming services continuing to surge, considering a smart TV with a built-in platform may be a good idea -- though you can always purchase a streaming device of your choosing later.

Where is the best place to buy a TV on Black Friday?

You'll find major discounts on TVs across a number of retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, among others. While you'll find plenty of in-store doorbuster deals on TVs, we often find that shopping online allows you a chance to compare specs and prices across various models so that you can find the right fit for you. Plus, the convenience of having a TV shipped right to your door is hard to beat.