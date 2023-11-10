Best Black Friday TV Deals: Save Hundreds on TVs From LG, Samsung, Sony and More
From massive displays to OLED screens, 4K models and more, we've found budget-friendly buys that make it easy to upgrade your TV for less.
Many of us spend a lot of time in front of the TV, especially with the seasons changing and the weather growing colder. Having the right TV can make or break how well you enjoy your favorite content and how convenient it is to find something to watch. If you have an older model or a screen that's just too small, you may want to upgrade your entertainment hub.
With Black Friday on the horizon, plenty of retailers are slashing prices on TVs from a wide variety of brands. Regardless of what size or style you're looking for, now is a great time to find price cuts on a screen you'll love. We've searched the web to find the best Black Friday deals currently available on a number of major TV brands and have highlighted them below. We expect to see even more offers arrive as we get closer to the big day, so be sure to check back for updates on new deals and discounts.
Black Friday TV deals
You can save 25% on the Fire TV Omni from Amazon that boasts Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Plus Adaptive, HDR10 and HLG, along with a built-in sensor for adaptive brightness and hands-free Alexa for voice control. Prime members will also get a 6-month subscription to MGM Plus a Fire TV purchase.
The LG C3 is the best high-end TV on the market thanks to its superb picture quality, excellent gaming features and lightweight, thin design. And you can grab the 65-inch model of this OLED TV for over $900 less than its regular list price right now.
- 48-inch LG A2 Series OLED 4K TV: $550 (save $750)
- 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV: $310 (save $140)
- 55-inch TCL Q5 Q-Class QLED 4K TV: $300 (save $150)
- 55-inch Samsung TU690T Crystal 4K TV: $298 (save $50)
- 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series QLED 4K TV: $450 (save $150)
- 55-inch G2 Series OLED evo 4K TV: $1,397 (save $500)
- 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV: $1,398 (save $800)
- 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV: $1,600 (save $500)
- 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV: $1,300 (save $700)
- 75-inch Hisense U6 Series QLED 4K TV: $700 (save $100)
Is Black Friday a good time to buy a TV?
If you're looking for a solid deal on a TV, you'll find plenty of opportunities throughout the year. That said, major shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and other seasonal sales are probably going to give you the biggest bang for your buck.
What sort of TV should I buy?
When it comes to TVs, there are a few things you should consider: size, resolution and budget. We tend to recommend sizing up to the larger screens when you can, as a big picture will make a more noticeable difference than image quality will, generally speaking. However, if you're looking for the best picture quality with the highest contrast you can get, OLED or mini-LED TVs are your best bet. And with the popularity of streaming services continuing to surge, considering a smart TV with a built-in platform may be a good idea -- though you can always purchase a streaming device of your choosing later.
Where is the best place to buy a TV on Black Friday?
You'll find major discounts on TVs across a number of retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, among others. While you'll find plenty of in-store doorbuster deals on TVs, we often find that shopping online allows you a chance to compare specs and prices across various models so that you can find the right fit for you. Plus, the convenience of having a TV shipped right to your door is hard to beat.
