Best Black Friday TV Deals: Save Hundreds on TVs From LG, Samsung, Sony and More

From massive displays to OLED screens, 4K models and more, we've found budget-friendly buys that make it easy to upgrade your TV for less.

Adrian Marlow
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Many of us spend a lot of time in front of the TV, especially with the seasons changing and the weather growing colder. Having the right TV can make or break how well you enjoy your favorite content and how convenient it is to find something to watch. If you have an older model or a screen that's just too small, you may want to upgrade your entertainment hub.

With Black Friday on the horizon, plenty of retailers are slashing prices on TVs from a wide variety of brands. Regardless of what size or style you're looking for, now is a great time to find price cuts on a screen you'll love. We've searched the web to find the best Black Friday deals currently available on a number of major TV brands and have highlighted them below. We expect to see even more offers arrive as we get closer to the big day, so be sure to check back for updates on new deals and discounts. 

Black Friday TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series: $600 (Save $200)

You can save 25% on the Fire TV Omni from Amazon that boasts Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Plus Adaptive, HDR10 and HLG, along with a built-in sensor for adaptive brightness and hands-free Alexa for voice control. Prime members will also get a 6-month subscription to MGM Plus a Fire TV purchase.

Details
$600 at Amazon

LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV: $1,597 (Save $902)

The LG C3 is the best high-end TV on the market thanks to its superb picture quality, excellent gaming features and lightweight, thin design. And you can grab the 65-inch model of this OLED TV for over $900 less than its regular list price right now. 

Details
$1,597 at Walmart
TVs from LG, Sony and Amazon are displayed against a periwinkle-gray background.
LG/Sony/Amazon/CNET

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a TV?

If you're looking for a solid deal on a TV, you'll find plenty of opportunities throughout the year. That said, major shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and other seasonal sales are probably going to give you the biggest bang for your buck. 

What sort of TV should I buy? 

When it comes to TVs, there are a few things you should consider: size, resolution and budget. We tend to recommend sizing up to the larger screens when you can, as a big picture will make a more noticeable difference than image quality will, generally speaking. However, if you're looking for the best picture quality with the highest contrast you can get, OLED or mini-LED TVs are your best bet. And with the popularity of streaming services continuing to surge, considering a smart TV with a built-in platform may be a good idea -- though you can always purchase a streaming device of your choosing later.

Where is the best place to buy a TV on Black Friday?

You'll find major discounts on TVs across a number of retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, among others. While you'll find plenty of in-store doorbuster deals on TVs, we often find that shopping online allows you a chance to compare specs and prices across various models so that you can find the right fit for you. Plus, the convenience of having a TV shipped right to your door is hard to beat.

