15 Beauty Brands You Should Try In 2022

It's a new season, and with spring in full bloom, it's a great time to clean out your expired beauty products from bathroom cabinets and replenish your stock of essentials with new skin-care products to up your beauty game. For those of you who have been on the lookout for new brands to add to your daily routine, I'm excited to put a few new ones on your radar.

In my opinion, beauty isn't only about how useful it is, but how enjoyable it is as well. The skin-care products on this list not only work to refresh, cleanse, hydrate and lock in moisture, they're also a joy to use. They'd make for a great addition to your at-home care experience.

Take time to pamper yourself. You can start by going through this list of some of the best beauty brands that you probably haven't tried yet to discover new products you'll love, because there's something for everyone in a variety of prices, from the inexpensive to the opulent and everything in between.

Peach & Lily The Korean skin-care brand Peach & Lily has become one of my favorite brands, because of its no-fuss approach to skin care. I tried the Glass Skin Discovery Kit, which has four steps to a skin-care routine: cleansing, toning, refining and moisturizing. If you're looking for a kit that doesn't dry your skin out when you wash it, but also adds needed hydration to it, this is it. All of the products have the right consistency, and a little goes a long way. If I had to choose one item of the bunch that I loved the most it would be the Matcha Pudding antioxidant cream, because the semithick cream melts right on your skin and locks in moisture.

Peach & Lily Peach Slices' Snail Rescue is another Korean beauty brand that is simply wonderful. I found that after using the Snail Rescue Trio, my flare-ups calmed down significantly. The wash-off mask was definitely the most fun product to use of the bunch, because of its gelatinous consistency. It also softened my skin and kept it hydrated as well. I am not new to snail mucin or K-beauty, so when I saw what this brand was about, I knew I would like it. The addition of licorice (which targets dark spots) is great as well.

Ulta Beauty There aren't many beauty brands that surprise me, but this is definitely one of them. I tried five products: GlamGlow Supermud clearing treatment, GlamGlow Thirstymud hydrating treatment, GlamGlow Brighteyes, GlamGlow Glowstarter and GlamGlow Brightmud. All of these products lifted my skin from the dull, drab look you get after a long flight, to a brighter, dare I say it, glowing face. The two products that really stood out were the Brightmud and the Glowstarter. The Brightmud had great exfoliating strength. It covered my face well and it had a nice refreshing feeling as it quickly dried. Once I took it off my face, I felt and saw brighter skin. I followed it up with the Glowstarter, which not only locked in moisture, but highlighted my skin with a nice shimmer to it. Of the two, I'd try the Glowstarter on for size.

Waphyto This is a new brand based in Japan that you haven't heard of, but should look into if you're looking for skin care that cleans your skin effectively. This brand is likely best for people who don't have dry skin. I do, so it worked a little too well! No worries though, I decided to follow it up with the Regena Cleansing oil and my skin immediately felt softer. Of the two, I'd go for the cleansing oil, but if you know you have oily skin, the cleanser will fix that in no time.

Oui the People The Cheat Sheet body serum was something I wasn't too sure would work, but I'm glad I kept up with it, because with consistent use it cleaned up pesky acne on several parts of my body. The use of mild acids like glycolic and lactic acids lift dead skin cells off troubled areas to reveal brighter skin. The thing to remember with this body serum is that you have to use it over time to see results.

Brondell A shower filter infused with vitamin C? Sounds like a gimmick, but it's not. I've been using this for weeks now and I absolutely recommend it to everyone. All you do is screw your shower filter to your shower head, and use your shower as you normally would. Not only do you get a great scent with every use, it also helps you have softer skin.

Tatcha Deep hydration in a small package Sephora The Dewy Cleanse + Hydrate is a nice set for normal to dry skin types who want to try Japanese skin care. It's formulated with ingredients like fermented rice that increases collagen, improves skin damage and reduces skin irritation. The Rice wash had a nice thick consistency and washed right off, leaving my skin clean, but it didn't feel squeaky clean, which is how I like it. The Dewy skin cream was a great follow-up as a night cream as well. If you have a lot of inflammation and dry skin, you might want to check this system out.

Consonant Are there any skin-care fans who don't love a good foaming face wash? Consonant has that and more with the Natural Foaming Face wash, which not only cleanses your face but offers a fun experience when doing so. A little goes a long way with Hydrextreme, and your skin will feel softer, since it provides moisture and locks it in very well.

No Thank You There are folks out there who want their beauty to have a little oomph, and No Thank You is exactly the brand you should look to for skin-care and beauty products infused with CBD. I tried both A Balm for Lips and An Oil for All Day. I thought both worked well, but of the two, I enjoyed the lip balm the most. My lips can and will get dry, and this balm has good lasting coverage.

Savor Beauty Savor Beauty's Manuka Honey Sugar Scrub and Chardonnay Body Cream are two perfect peas in a pod. The scrub smells amazing, and really is a relief to use when I'm constantly washing my hands. The body cream is a whipped cream that packs a punch of hydration for the entire body. The 2-ounce jar looks like it isn't enough, but it really is, because you don't need a lot to cover your hands. But if you do use it for your body, you might want to get a bigger size. It also smells great and it lingers for a few minutes before it completely dissipates. Choosing between these products over a typical store-bought lotion is a no-brainer.

Klei It's been a long time since I've used clay-based products for my skin, and I was thoroughly surprised at how well it went. Anything that's a powder is bound to be messy, and that was the case for me. But, unlike the clay-based products of the past, my skin didn't feel like it was completely stripped of my natural face oils. Both the Rice Bran & Coconut Milk foaming face wash and Fruit Enzymes & Honey Brighten Yellow Clay mask were fun to use. It was like having a mini spa in my home -- and my skin was baby-soft.

Rodan + Fields Now, this particular brand isn't one that everyone can get their hands on -- it's expensive. But it is worth it for people who have issues with wrinkles and want plumper skin. While I'm not dealing with major wrinkles everywhere at this point in my life, I do have fine lines coming in around my eyes. I used this for a few weeks and saw visible changes in that area. Are they completely gone? No. But are my fine lines better? Absolutely.

Urban You for Me The goodies you get in this box are so great. Of all the things I got in my Botox in a Box sample, the PCA Skin chemical peel set was my favorite. Since I don't get to go to the spa as much as I'd like, this peel helped reset my skin for the new year and it was easy to use. You might get different products depending on the Urban You for Me's subscription service, but this box was well worth it if you're looking for consistent spa-like experiences.

HeyDay Image Skincare's Vital C hydrating facial cleanser is not only beautifully scented, it's also a great foundation for the rest of your skin care. The surprising thing about this facial cleanser is that it's so thick that I originally thought it was a night cream. But no, it was a cleanser that helped remove the light makeup I had on and it really left my skin supple. Grab this if you want a moisturizing cleanser that gives you instant dewy skin. Based on my experience with this product, the rest of Image Skincare is likely just as amazing.

Fleur & Bee The product I got my hands on was Fleur & Bee's new item that hasn't come out yet. But using that product has me excited about everything else about the brand because it hydrated my skin without being too thick. If you're looking for something that feels luxe but doesn't cost an absurd amount, this is the company you should try.

Read more: Best Makeup Storage Organizers 2022

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.