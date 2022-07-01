Best Xbox Prime Day Deals: Save on Controllers, Headsets, Hard Drives and More

Prime Day officially kicks off on July 12 this year, but the shopping frenzy has started a little early with Amazon and competitors already rolling out plenty of deals. While we don't expect to see any discounts on the next-gen Xbox Series X, there are some great discounts on plenty of other Xbox gear and accessories, including controllers, headsets and even some older refurb consoles. We've rounded up some of the best deals you can shop right now below, and we'll continue to update this page with new offers as we get closer to Prime Day. And for more advice on how to get the most out of your Xbox, you can check out our list of the best Xbox subscription deals.

Microsoft Microsoft officially discontinued the Xbox One back in 2020, so it's pretty difficult (and expensive) to find new consoles. But if you're hoping to grab one of these previous-gen Xboxes, there are still quite a few refurbished models floating around out there at a good price. And while they won't be able to handle every next-gen game, quite a few new titles are still playable, including recent hits like Elden Ring. This model features 500GB of storage, and is equipped with a disk drive and backwards compatibility, making it a great pick if you're big on retro games. Plus, it comes with the original wireless controller, which saves you another $60. Though for casual gamers looking for the easiest and most accessible option, you're probably better off opting for the Xbox Series S. Note: True, calling this a deal is probably a stretch as there's no straightforward discount, but it is the best price you'll find out there on a full-size Xbox console with a disk drive.

Seagate Games just keep getting bigger, and while I'm not complaining, it does mean that your console's storage can fill up pretty quickly. Seagate makes portable hard drives that are specifically designed to expand your Xbox's storage so you can spend less time redownloading and more time gaming. This 2TB model uses a USB 3.2 interface, and is compatible with the Xbox Series X and S, as well as all versions of the Xbox One.

Xbox If you're looking for a second controller for your Xbox, you can save some money by shopping through Microsoft directly. Right now, you can save $10 on the black and white color variants, and $15 on the blue version, dropping the price down to $50. The red and yellow models are also on sale, though are slightly more expensive at $60.

Josh Goldman/CNET If you're a hardcore gamer, you might want to think about upgrading from the base controller that comes with the console. This is the wired version of the V2 Chroma, one of our favorite Xbox controllers that we've play-tested. It lacks the wireless connectivity, but features the same hardware as the Chroma for $80 less. It's equipped with tactile buttons for crisp, quick response as well as six additional remappable buttons and interchangeable thumbstick caps for a gaming experience that's optimized for your play style. Just note that the controller is only compatible with the next-gen Xbox Series X and S, not the Xbox One.

David Carnoy/CNET The Turtle Beach second-gen Stealth 700 is our favorite Xbox headset on the market at the moment. It's equipped with 50mm Nanoclear drivers for precise audio, and the cooling gel-infused earcups offer impressive comfort, even over the course of long gaming sessions. It has a battery life of up to 20 hours, and is Bluetooth-enabled, so you can even listen to music or take phone calls without missing a second of the action.

Hyper X A gaming headset lets you strategize (and trash talk) with your team over voice-chat and provides clear audio so you can hear every step and shot that's happening around you. The Cloud Flight X was one of our favorite Xbox headsets for this year, and features a built-in sound mixer so you can adjust the audio and boost what you want to hear. It uses a 2.4GHz USB dongle for a low-latency wireless connection, and the mic arm is removable so it doesn't get in your way during single-player sessions.