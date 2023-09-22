Best Streaming Service for 4K Content

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

What's the best streaming service for 4K overall?

We landed on Netflix as our overall pick because of its incredible volume of 4K content. You have to pay more to vied it, but the platform's originals, user-friendly interface, features and rotating catalog give it a leg up. Max and Apple TV Plus come with their own advantages, but each service has limitations compared to Netflix.

There are other high-quality streaming services that offer 4K so even though Netflix is currently our first choice, it may not align with your budget or preferences. Plus, you may opt to buy Blu-ray discs to see 4K-resolution video. But a streaming service is the most convenient way to go. Here's a look at the top streaming services for 4K content.

Read more: Best 4K TV for 2023

Best Streaming Services for 4K Content

See at Netflix Best overall for 4K Netflix Pros Large catalog of 4K movies, shows and originals including Stranger Things, Wednesday

Easy to search for UHD content Cons Need most expensive subscription for 4K

Fee for extra members Netflix has one of the largest 4K libraries among the streamers, with more than 1,200 titles available in the US alone. However, you must have its highest-priced subscription at $20 a month to access any of it. Most Netflix originals are available in 4K UHD, as the company began requiring that original productions be shot in the format in 2014. Non-originals like Seinfeld, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Groundhog Day are also streaming in 4K. In addition to the platform's vast lineup, the premium plan also offers Dolby Atmos, spatial audio and four simultaneous streams. Look for the Ultra HD icon in the description or search for 4K content by typing "4K" or "Ultra HD" in the search bar. Pro tip: If you're watching a 4K title on Netflix that doesn't seem to be streaming in the correct resolution, check the app's playback settings to make sure it's set to "high." See at Netflix Show expert take Show less Show less Best overall for 4K Netflix Pros Large catalog of 4K movies, shows and originals including Stranger Things, Wednesday

Easy to search for UHD content Cons Need most expensive subscription for 4K

Fee for extra members Netflix has one of the largest 4K libraries among the streamers, with more than 1,200 titles available in the US alone. However, you must have its highest-priced subscription at $20 a month to access any of it. Most Netflix originals are available in 4K UHD, as the company began requiring that original productions be shot in the format in 2014. Non-originals like Seinfeld, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Groundhog Day are also streaming in 4K. In addition to the platform's vast lineup, the premium plan also offers Dolby Atmos, spatial audio and four simultaneous streams. Look for the Ultra HD icon in the description or search for 4K content by typing "4K" or "Ultra HD" in the search bar. Pro tip: If you're watching a 4K title on Netflix that doesn't seem to be streaming in the correct resolution, check the app's playback settings to make sure it's set to "high." See at Netflix

See at Disney Plus Best budget-friendly streamer with 4K Disney Plus Pros 4K on all subscriptions

Good selection of 4K content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar Cons Extended wait times for newer streaming releases Disney Plus has a varied selection of 4K movies and TV shows, with more than 100 films streaming in the format. The best part? It's offered for all subscription plans at no extra cost as long as you have a supported device. You can watch Marvel hits like Ironman or Guardians of the Galaxy, Pixar films, Star Wars titles and more. Find content by looking for the 4K UHD badge in the title's description. For the movies menu, there's a designated filter for 4K content. Note that Disney Plus says content will automatically stream in the highest video quality your device supports, so be sure your TV or media player is compatible. See at Disney Plus Show expert take Show less Show less Best budget-friendly streamer with 4K Disney Plus Pros 4K on all subscriptions

Good selection of 4K content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar Cons Extended wait times for newer streaming releases Disney Plus has a varied selection of 4K movies and TV shows, with more than 100 films streaming in the format. The best part? It's offered for all subscription plans at no extra cost as long as you have a supported device. You can watch Marvel hits like Ironman or Guardians of the Galaxy, Pixar films, Star Wars titles and more. Find content by looking for the 4K UHD badge in the title's description. For the movies menu, there's a designated filter for 4K content. Note that Disney Plus says content will automatically stream in the highest video quality your device supports, so be sure your TV or media player is compatible. See at Disney Plus

See at YouTube TV Best live TV service with 4K YouTube TV Pros Easy to find 4K content

Live sports and on-demand titles available Cons Can be expensive YouTube TV offers the most 4K action out of the major live TV streaming services, which includes live and on-demand programming. A subscription costs $73 monthly, but you have to pay an extra $10 per month for the 4K Plus add-on option. With it, you'll receive unlimited simultaneous streams in your house and access to UHD content from these networks: • Discovery

• ESPN

• FOX Sports

• FX

• Nat Geo

• NBC Sports

• Tastemade

• NBA TV There's a 4K tab on the home screen that shows you upcoming sports events as well as a lineup of on-demand programming. You can also look for the 4K symbol while scrolling through channels, or type "4K" in the search bar. YouTube TV notes that 4K resolution is very limited for Apple TV and PS4 Pro. As with all streaming services that offer 4K content, you must have a compatible streaming device or smart TV. See at YouTube TV Show expert take Show less Show less Best live TV service with 4K YouTube TV Pros Easy to find 4K content

Live sports and on-demand titles available Cons Can be expensive YouTube TV offers the most 4K action out of the major live TV streaming services, which includes live and on-demand programming. A subscription costs $73 monthly, but you have to pay an extra $10 per month for the 4K Plus add-on option. With it, you'll receive unlimited simultaneous streams in your house and access to UHD content from these networks: • Discovery

• ESPN

• FOX Sports

• FX

• Nat Geo

• NBC Sports

• Tastemade

• NBA TV There's a 4K tab on the home screen that shows you upcoming sports events as well as a lineup of on-demand programming. You can also look for the 4K symbol while scrolling through channels, or type "4K" in the search bar. YouTube TV notes that 4K resolution is very limited for Apple TV and PS4 Pro. As with all streaming services that offer 4K content, you must have a compatible streaming device or smart TV. See at YouTube TV

See at Max Best for premium 4K TV shows, feature films Max Pros Prestige TV shows and major films available in 4K

Four simultaneous streams Cons Costs more to stream UHD Like Netflix, Max has a large selection of 4K content, and it also charges more to stream it. You need the $20-a-month Ultimate plan to access content in this format. When the service relaunched in May, the company said it would have over 1,000 movies and TV show episodes available in 4K at rollout. Warner Bros. Discovery promised to add more in the coming months, plus all-new WBD theatrical films that hit the streamer will arrive in ultra HD. Right now, you can stream a range of titles including The Flash, The Last of Us, Euphoria, The Lord of the Rings trilogy and House of the Dragon in higher resolution. You can also watch classics like The Wizard of Oz and Casablanca in 4K. There's no dedicated hub for the content, but viewers can check for the 4K UHD badge in the title's details. See at Max Show expert take Show less Show less Best for premium 4K TV shows, feature films Max Pros Prestige TV shows and major films available in 4K

Four simultaneous streams Cons Costs more to stream UHD Like Netflix, Max has a large selection of 4K content, and it also charges more to stream it. You need the $20-a-month Ultimate plan to access content in this format. When the service relaunched in May, the company said it would have over 1,000 movies and TV show episodes available in 4K at rollout. Warner Bros. Discovery promised to add more in the coming months, plus all-new WBD theatrical films that hit the streamer will arrive in ultra HD. Right now, you can stream a range of titles including The Flash, The Last of Us, Euphoria, The Lord of the Rings trilogy and House of the Dragon in higher resolution. You can also watch classics like The Wizard of Oz and Casablanca in 4K. There's no dedicated hub for the content, but viewers can check for the 4K UHD badge in the title's details. See at Max

See at Prime Video Best service you probably already have Prime Video Pros Can rent, buy, or stream 4K titles with your Prime membership

Hefty selection of UHD content

No extra fee to watch 4K Cons Filtering 4K content can be tricky Prime Video's 4K lineup includes Amazon originals as well as a variety of mainstream films, including Good Omens, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Top Gun: Maverick, and the 1996 anime Ghost in the Shell. You can also stream older movies such as The Goonies or 1989's Batman in 4K. You can locate 4K content on Prime Video several ways. There's a filter on the web page, but if you type in "4K" or "4K UHD" on your TV screen, rows of TV shows and movies will pop up. Freevee content is included in the Prime Video app, and some offerings like Despicable Me 3 are available in UHD. You can also buy or rent content on this service, which is handy when you want to stream a new digital release such as Barbie in 4K. See at Prime Video Show expert take Show less Show less Best service you probably already have Prime Video Pros Can rent, buy, or stream 4K titles with your Prime membership

Hefty selection of UHD content

No extra fee to watch 4K Cons Filtering 4K content can be tricky Prime Video's 4K lineup includes Amazon originals as well as a variety of mainstream films, including Good Omens, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Top Gun: Maverick, and the 1996 anime Ghost in the Shell. You can also stream older movies such as The Goonies or 1989's Batman in 4K. You can locate 4K content on Prime Video several ways. There's a filter on the web page, but if you type in "4K" or "4K UHD" on your TV screen, rows of TV shows and movies will pop up. Freevee content is included in the Prime Video app, and some offerings like Despicable Me 3 are available in UHD. You can also buy or rent content on this service, which is handy when you want to stream a new digital release such as Barbie in 4K. See at Prime Video

Other streaming services we've checked Hulu: Hulu is a great streaming platform for broadcast television, originals and on-demand content. However, there is a limited amount of titles available in 4K. Hulu with live TV: There is no 4K programming available at this time. Paramount Plus: This service has less than 200 TV show episodes and movies you can stream in 4K, and you need a premium subscription to watch. Compared with the other streaming platforms on this list that require a more expensive plan, Paramount Plus has less 4K content. However, if you like this service, there is something for you to stream. Peacock: Peacock has a nice selection of originals, big movies like Fast X and titles like Yellowstone in 4K. Though the platform provides 4K streaming for both of its premium subscription plans, its library is fairly small with roughly 60 offerings. Fubo: The live TV streaming service has a selection of sports content in 4K, but overall, its UHD roster is limited. Starz: Starz doesn't offer 4K streaming at this time.

How we test streaming services It's likely you're already familiar with most of the platforms on this list, but this list isn't comprehensive. There are hundreds of services out there. In general, we evaluate streaming services according to design (ease of use across different TV and mobile platforms), features (like 4K HDR, mobile downloads, recommendations, watch lists and number of streams), content (number of shows and quality of originals and back catalogs) and value (price compared to these other factors). You can read our full reviews for more details. Most streaming services offer a smattering of 4K content, and I researched the number of titles on each along with how they're labeled, how easy it is to search for 4K programming, quality and cost.