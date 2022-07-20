It doesn't matter whether you like yours bold and black or iced and sweet, nothing beats that first sip in the morning. And thanks to a huge market for home coffee makers, even those who prefer specialty coffees like cappuccinos and lattes no longer need to head to a pricey cafe to get their caffeine fix. Keurig may have gotten popular thanks to its innovative single-cup brewers, but these days it does a whole lot more, too. From compact brewers for dorm rooms to advanced cappuccino and latte makers, no matter how you like to get morning pick-me-up, there's a good chance that Keurig has a machine for you.

Keurig

We've gathered up some of the best deals you'll find out there on a variety of different Keurig brewers to help you find exactly what you're looking for at a bargain. There are some deals from Keurig directly, as well as discounts at major retailers like Target and Amazon. Deals come and go pretty frequently, and we'll continue to update this page with the latest offers. Be sure to check back often to make sure you're getting the best price available.

Keurig If you're serious about your coffee, you might want to consider springing for the K-Elite. It's packed with tons of great features, including a brew-over-ice function, a strong brew setting for an extra-bold cup and a button for hot water on demand. It also allows you to fine-tune your brewing temperature between 187 and 192 degrees Fahrenheit, and has a built-in maintenance reminder for a longer lifespan. It can brew individual cups of 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces, and with a removable drip tray it can even accommodate travel mugs.

Keurig Like the name suggests, the K-Mini is Keurig's smallest brewer. It only holds enough water to brew a single 6- to 12-ounce cup at a time, so you have to add fresh water after every cup. But with no water reservoir, it has a depth of just 11 inches, about 4 inches less than the K-Slim. If saving counter space is your No. 1 priority, the K-Mini is the best Keurig for you. Just note that this deal is only available on the oasis color variant.

Keurig The Keurig K-Mini Plus is nearly identical to the standard Keurig K-Mini above, with the addition of one more handy space-saving feature. It's equipped with a removeable storage container that can hold up to nine K-Cup pods, which fits where you would typically put your cup or mug. Otherwise, it has the exact same dimensions as the standard K-Mini, and brews a single 6- to 12-ounce cup at a time. It's also on sale for the same price right now, so there's really no reason not to opt for this slightly more convenient model.

Keurig If you're after the classic by-the-cup Keurig experience, this is the coffee maker you want. It's sleek and simple, and with the push of a button, it brews a single 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup of coffee in minutes. It's equipped with a 46-ounce water tank, you can brew up to four cups before having to refill it, and at less than 5 inches wide, it won't clutter your counters.

Keurig This Keurig is nearly identical to the K-Slim above, but adds a convenient brew-over-ice function for delicious and refreshing iced coffee at home. The innovative feature automatically adjusts temperature during the brewing process, starting hot to extract flavor, and then quickly cooling down so less ice will melt, watering down your coffee.

Keurig With a list price of $150, the K-classic falls between the K-Slim and K-Elite. It's single-cup brewer with size options of 6, 8 or 10 ounces, and with a 48-ounce tank, you can brew up to six cups before having to refill it. It also has a removable drip tray, so you can fit a travel mug of up to 7 inches for when you need to take your coffee on the go.

Keurig If you want a brewer that does more than just basic drip coffee, you might want to consider the Keruig K-Cafe. It's Keurig's most versatile brewer, and can brew single 6- to 12-ounce cups of coffee as well as whip up both hot and iced lattes and cappuccinos. It's equipped with a large 60-ounce water reservoir, and heats water and brews simultaneously so you can get your morning pick-me-up faster.