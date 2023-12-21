Best Meta Quest 3, Quest 2 Games, Apps and Experiences

What’s the best Quest game overall?

The Meta Quest 2 and 3 are our favorite VR headsets of all time, and it's largely because there are so many wonderful experiences you can try in these self-contained head-worn marvels. But picking a top game or app depends entirely on your style and tastes: Do you like being active in VR, or sitting down? Are you into action, or relaxation? Our guide below should help with all interests, but the most classic Quest game is still probably Beat Saber. Its addictive music rhythm, continually added music packs (which cost extra), and its fitness benefits (it’s a serious workout) make it our favorite. But there are two other must-gets: Walkabout Mini Golf is a perfect mini golf simulator that’s great with friends and keeps adding amazing new courses for additional purchase. Their latest, created with immersive art innovators Meow Wolf, is weird and wonderful. And Asgard’s Wrath II, a massive role-playing adventure, comes free with Quest 3 purchases right now but is well worth getting for anyone who wants a massive single-player journey in VR. All three look great in both the new Quest 3, the Quest Pro or the several-year-old Quest 2.

CNET has been testing and playing with games and apps in VR since the original Oculus Rift, and our perspective and expertise is aimed at helping gaming and VR veterans understand what’s new. But we’re also geared to newcomers: as parents of kids who also play VR sometimes, we think about family picks, too. Note that you can additionally access top PC VR games like Star Wars: Squadrons or Half-Life: Alyx on Quest headsets, but you'll need to connect to a gaming PC, either wirelessly or with a USB cable. These picks below are only apps that can be downloaded directly onto the headset.

Asgard's Wrath II Best VR RPG It comes free with Quest 3 purchases, but anyone else should snap up this epic, beautiful and massive game for their own collection. The Egyptian-themed game, full of gods and beasts, has a mix of puzzles and combat and a lot of secrets to discover. While its price is high, there’s a ton to do, with cinematic worlds and puzzles and a roguelike mode that randomly generates battles in case you somehow finish the dozens-of-hours main story. The graphics aren’t quite as good as the PC-only first game in the series, but few Quest 2 or Quest 3 games have looked better. $60 at Meta

Supernatural Best fitness app The number of fitness experiences in the Quest is multiplying, and the Quest is a pretty fantastic way to get a home workout if you don’t mind something on your face and have enough free space. Supernatural, a subscription-based fitness app, is like Beat Saber with holographic real coaches and heart-rate tracker pairing. It’s also full of so much great music and challenges that it can become an amazing way to really stay in shape. Dance-type workouts, boxing and meditation are included. It’s worth the subscription ($10 a month, or $100 a year) if you treat it like a home gym. Free (plus paid subscription) at Meta

Meta The Light Brigade Best VR roguelike shooter Dreamy, a bit surreal, tactical, randomly generated: The Light Brigade is everything I like in a VR experience. Much like In Death: Unchained, which is archery-based, The Light Brigade keeps changing every time you play. The minimal interface and design keep it feeling mysterious and yet clear to understand. I can't survive for very long, but I want to play more. $25 at Meta

Meta What The Bat? Best random novelty game that defies description What The Golf? is one of my family's absolute favorite indie games. Its spiritual sequel has arrived for VR with What The Bat?, and it's the type of whimsical, random fun I wish VR had more of. It's about living life with baseball bats for hands, and everything else is best left as a surprise to discover. Expect lots of rapid-fire, clever-weird puzzle challenges -- the average quick experience here is much shorter than the typical hole in What The Golf? $25 at Meta

Meta Iron Man VR Best Marvel VR game Ever dreamed of being Iron Man? This game will have you hovering around in a jetpack, using your hands to aim and blast through a series of missions that are surprisingly kinetic and fun. Iron Man was originally a game on the PlayStation VR, but the move to Quest 2 is far more fun because there are no wires to worry about getting tangled in. $30 at Meta

Polyarc Games Moss: Book 2 Best magical miniature platform puzzler Moss was one of my very favorite VR games and has been a classic on Quest for a while. There's a sequel now, and its graphics look even better on Quest 2 headsets. The gameplay, which involves moving a sword-bearing mouse hero named Quill on a quest to save her world, is mostly the same: Move through massive miniature worlds and solve puzzles. It's a great sit-down-and-play experience and fun to share with family. $30 at Meta

Devolver Digital Tentacular Best monster squid simulator Devolver's adorable VR game turns you into a sea monster living near a seaside town. Your hands are tentacles. The sensation of bodily transformation works wonderfully, and you'll find yourself flip-flopping your sucker-filled arms to grab things and try to help your little cartoony townspeople as you navigate a dollhouse-size world all around you. $25 at Meta

Fast Travel Games Virtuoso Best VR musical playground A bunch of wild VR instruments you've never seen before, recording tools and the ability to multitask: Virtuoso isn't just a toy, it's a music platform in VR. It's soothing and fun to play on the fly, but digging deeper is surprisingly rewarding, too. Setting up drums, a weird VR xylophone and a Theremin-like music cube side-by-side to jam with is really cool. $20 at Meta

Vermillion Vermillion Best painting in VR Instead of sculpting or drawing in 3D like many VR art apps do, Vermillion focuses on the canvas. It feels uncanny to paint with a palette and an easel, even more so if you use the mixed-reality mode to make the painting feel like it's sitting in your home. Bringing up video tutorials while you paint feels like a preview of our AR-overlaid future and can be surprisingly calming. $20 at Meta

Realities.io Puzzling Places Best VR jigsaw puzzle I had no idea how a VR jigsaw puzzle would feel or whether I'd care to play one. While I don't love this game's limited number of puzzles or its strange interface, its 3D environments that you can piece together (with up to hundreds of pieces per puzzle) are weirdly hypnotic. Also, passthrough camera modes let you float the pieces in mixed reality while you see the rest of your home. $15 at Meta

Capcom Resident Evil 4 Best console port to VR Playing the classic Resident Evil 4 in VR feels like a whole new game. The ability to use your hands, holster weapons and actually walk into creepy settings is transformative. Other than 2D cutscenes, this feels like a native VR game. Resident Evil 4 is a Quest 2 exclusive, so original Quest owners can't play it, but this is an excellent game to show off how good stand-alone VR has become. Read our Resident Evil 4 review. $40 at Meta

Oculus I Expect You To Die 3 Best spy-puzzle escape room VR is a great format for escape room experiences. I Expect You To Die is a game you can play seated, leaning over desks and flipping switches, using telekinetic powers to control items from afar. The puzzle designs can be as challenging as any escape room I've ever been in. There are three games in the series now, but you might as well start with the newest one. $25 at Meta

Oculus Walkabout Mini Golf Best VR mini-golf My overall favorite VR game just might be mini-golf. Walkabout's multiple golf courses are brilliantly designed, with extra-hard challenge modes and hidden golf balls to collect. The game's golf physics are perfect. The multiplayer modes are great for having friends join in online. Several increasingly good courses keep arriving as DLC, from one based on Jim Henson's Labyrinth to a series of Jules Verne courses. Every time a new course comes out, I get excited. Seriously, you have no idea how good VR mini-golf is. And the Meow Wolf course is absolutely wonderful. $15 at Meta

Resolution Games Demeo Best tabletop RPG in VR Demeo is a miraculous four-player online RPG that captures the feel of collaborative play but in VR. The 3D map, the characters and your hovering hands holding cards that can be played in-game combine to feel like a session of D&D that's animated into reality. Games are randomized a bit each time to keep the excitement going indefinitely, and free updates have added lots of extra adventures. Read our Demeo hands-on. $40 at Meta

ForeVR Games ForeVR Bowl Best VR bowling Sometimes, I really miss Wii Sports or real bowling alleys. ForeVR Bowl is the best simulation of both, with online play and solo challenges, and a mix of realistic and weird environments. The ball physics is more realistic than Wii Sports could have ever dreamed of, but it's also forgiving enough to have fun. Just leave some elbow room in your home play area; you need a bit more free space than you think. $20 at Meta

Resolution Games Cook-Out Best co-op cooking game This isn't Overcooked, but Cook-Out is a charming and immersive cooking game where you race to put sandwiches together using a grill and tools right in front of you. Other players can join in, up to four players at once. At full speed, it feels like a theme park attraction created in VR just for you. $20 at Meta

Big Box VR Population One The closest thing to Fortnite in VR The multiplayer battle royale experience of Population One is very Fortnite-like. In fact, it's extremely Fortnite-like; that's a good thing. There are few large-scale multiplayer VR games right now, and this is one of the best. Dropping down from above, navigating the shrinking map, climbing and hunting for supplies and excellent controls make this a must-play team shooter. Plus, there are frequent season updates. $0 at Meta

Skydance Interactive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Best zombie-horror game It's expensive, and the file size can get up to 8GB on the Quest 2, but this is console-quality VR shrunken down into a portable headset. Saints & Sinners was already an acclaimed PC VR game, and the transition to the Quest keeps its polish and RPG-like feel. It's freaky, but it's also deep. There's a lot more going on than simple shooting, and the sequel (Chapter 2: Retribution) is just as good. $40 at Meta

Oculus Rec Room Best free social game-iverse A lot of Quest games are expensive, but a surprising number are free. Rec Room is a social hub that's also a doorway to tons of social games, with a seemingly limitless set of possibilities. Sometimes it feels a bit like Wii Sports or VR Roblox. There are mini-adventures, paintball games and more. I just want there to be improved parental-control features (there seem to be a lot of parents letting kids into the Rec Room lately). Read our Rec Room hands-on, pre-Quest. $0 at Meta

Oculus Beat Saber King of music fitness This is the Quest's killer app, and if you want to get moving, love lightsabers or just want a fun dance challenge, this is it. Plenty of tracks keep you busy, the lightsaber tracking is fantastic, and there are extra music packs to buy if you feel compelled. I'm still exhausting myself trying to beat my nephew's high scores. $30 at Meta

Devolver Superhot VR The action game to beat Bullet time, grab the gun, wait -- the faster you move, the faster everything else moves. Get it now? Superhot was one of the first games that hit the Quest, and it's still amazing. Runner-up pick: Pistol Whip. (Sorry, I still like Superhot more.) $25 at Meta

For Fun Labs Eleven Table Tennis Next best thing to real ping-pong Seriously, ping-pong in VR is so good; the table physics, the size of the play area and the way VR matches what you need perfectly. You can play online with real people, and the gameplay is shockingly unforgiving. The Quest 3 update adds a mixed reality mode that projects the table into your home, which is surprisingly useful for playing in cramped spaces. $30 at Meta

Oculus Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Best VR party game With other people in your home, VR can be a solitary disconnect. Keep Talking involves others by having people not in VR handle a bomb-defusing manual while the person in VR tries to communicate and stop the bomb in time. It feels like a weird board game, which is something most VR games never succeed at. $15 at Meta

Oculus In Death: Unchained Best archery survival game An endless and randomly generated set of castle enemies meets you every time you play, and this roguelike game uses a bow and arrow as your only method of navigation and attack. The mechanics feel great, and being surrounded by enemies you're firing arrows at can be incredibly intense. $30 at Meta

Oculus Space Pirate Trainer Best arcade game Talk about a game that never seems to get old. While Space Pirate Trainer has been around since the launch days of the HTC Vive, the simple arcade design is perfect. You stand still, shoot at aliens and shield yourself. Survive as long as you can; it's perfect. $20 at Meta

Oculus Pixel Ripped 1995 Best virtual retro game world within a world Want to revisit '90s games, including the experience of sitting on the floor with a controller playing games on a TV? You can do that already with a little retro 16-bit console, but Pixel Ripped pulls it off uncannily in VR. You're a kid in a house, playing games that don't exist. Then you enter the pixel world, and it gets stranger. The original '80s-set Pixel Ripped 1989 is now inside as an add-on DLC, too. $20 at Meta

Vertigo Games A Fisherman's Tale Best trippy puzzle game VR can turn your sense of reality inside out, and A Fisherman's Tale is the best type of out-of-body experience. A room with puzzles to solve also has a dollhouse, which is a perfect model of the room you're in. You can reach into your own space and as you do, a larger hand from above enters your room. It's like living in your own weird puzzle dollhouse universe, and it's fantastic. There's a sequel, too, but we like the original one best. $11 at Meta

Vertical Robot Red Matter 2 Most amazing-looking adventure game Red Matter was one of the best-looking Oculus Quest games, and Red Matter 2 pushes the graphics even further, especially on Quest 3. The puzzle-solving, atmospheric and brooding adventure is set in an alternate-timeline Cold War in space. Your tool-filled space suit glides around and grapples with the brilliantly evoked world, which often has Half-Life vibes. It's one of the most stunning visual experiences you can have. $30 at Meta

How we test Quest games and apps

We just play. VR is a continually changing landscape, and thanks to new mixed reality capabilities in the Quest 3, we expect it to keep changing. We play and review VR games just like we do games on other platforms, but we keep interfaces and comfort heavily in mind for VR experiences as well.

Factors to consider for picking Quest apps and games

The Quest 3 offers improved graphics, faster refresh rates for smoother experiences, higher display resolution, and the ability to mix real-world camera feeds with VR to offer mixed reality that can feel, at times, like the virtual and real blending together. RIght now, there aren’t many VR games or apps that use mixed reality as more than a gimmick, but we expect more games, productivity apps, and fitness apps to add mixed reality for Quest 3.

But for both Quest 2 and 3, many games and apps are effectively similar. This brings up a few considerations: do you want to be active? Do you like being seated? Do you mind intense action? Are you looking for something more comfortable? VR can span a whole spectrum of comfort zones, and sometimes it really depends on your mood and energy.

Quest 2 apps are playable on Quest 3, and many of these games are getting free updates adding better graphics and performance enhancements. It’s a good incentive to consider upgrading to a Quest 3 if you have a Quest 2, although Meta’s also expected to launch a more affordable version of the Quest 3 in 2024.

Games also vary widely in price: Some are free, others are $10, and others cost as much as premium console games. Storage sizes vary widely, too, from a few hundred megabytes to 20GB or more. If you have a smaller-capacity storage size Quest headset, you may have to delete apps to make room.

What's the best way to get a workout in VR? There are lots of ways the Quest can be a surprisingly good fitness device, provided you're OK with sweating with a headset on (buy silicone face covers for the Quest 2, or replacement foam inserts). Beat Saber is still a classic, but Supernatural is the best subscription-based Peloton-type experience, and it uses the Apple Watch or other heart-rate trackers to measure heart rate. I'd also recommend active hand strap accessories to keep your controllers more tightly attached, and lay down a nonslip yoga mat.

Is the Quest appropriate for kids? It depends. Years ago, I said I wouldn't recommend a Quest 2 for kids unless you're occasionally sharing games with them in a place where you can watch them play and make sure they're playing safely, but Meta has slowly rolled out improved parental controls in VR. For older kids, it's fantastic. But make sure to watch what they're playing by casting the screen to your phone with Meta's Quest phone app, and stay away from voice chat-based games to be safe unless they're directly connecting with friends. Also, make sure you keep a wide, clear play space!

Should I get the Quest 3? The Quest 3 and Quest 2 all run the same apps and games. The Quest 3 is more expensive, but has superior graphics, clearer lenses, added mixed reality effects with high-res passthrough cameras and a higher-res display. It's the best headset, but the Quest 2 is still our value pick for most people.

