Best Cheap Phone Plans for July 2023

As prices for goods remain high, looking for more ways to save has continued to be a big focus for people across the country. Cutting expensive subscriptions and resisting the temptation to eat out are a couple of ways to lower your costs, but there are a few things you can't compromise on, like cellphone plans. Luckily, you don't need to get rid of your service -- you only need to find a cheaper phone plan.

In 2023, there are plenty of ways to do just that, from prepaid carriers such as Mint Mobile to cable companies' mobile endeavors like Comcast's Xfinity Mobile and Charter's Spectrum Mobile. All of them could be more affordable than an unlimited plan from AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile. Cheap phone plans now also have many of the features traditional plans offer, including an unlimited option, and they often run on a larger carrier's network.

Though there are dozens of phone plan options out there, I've listed a few for you to consider, as well as some other ways to save on your bill. This market can quickly get unwieldy, so as with some of CNET's other wireless carrier coverage, I'll focus on options for a single line and for those looking for four lines.

Know your area and which carrier runs on which networks



To get the best deal, you need to make sure you have the coverage that you need. Cutting costs won't help if it means the service won't work for you.

The US' complex geographic variables make it hard for us to give a blanket recommendation of any one carrier. T-Mobile's service in New York may be excellent, but if you're in rural Iowa, Verizon could be more reliable.

While your mileage may vary, the good news is that these networks are growing and improving all the time, particularly as the three major players continue the race to blanket the US with 5G. It's quite possible that, a decade ago, you left a network complaining about its sparse service, but now it's been beefed up because of that race to acquire customers.

If you know any friends or family in your area that already use the carrier you're considering, ask about their experience. You could also go to a carrier's store and see if they offer any free ways to try out the service before switching over, such as T-Mobile's Network Pass. Verizon now offers a similar 30-day "Test Drive" program, while the Cricket prepaid service has its own trial program that lets you sample parent AT&T's network.

When it comes to prepaid carriers and mobile options from cable companies you should also check to see which network they are using. Mint Mobile, for instance, runs on T-Mobile's service (and will soon be acquired by T-Mobile), while Comcast's Xfinity Mobile and Charter's Spectrum Mobile use Verizon. In these cases, downloading either of the two apps above could be a quick and easy way to try out T-Mobile or Verizon's coverage in your area before you switch.

We have a list of a few of the major alternative providers and which networks they run on broken down here. Now, onto the picks.

Best cheap phone plans of 2023

Single lines with unlimited data

Visible Unlimited Runner-up: $25 per line Verizon's Visible restructured its unlimited plans last year, dropping the price for its base offering from $40 per month per line to $30. In doing so it also tweaked some of the features, perhaps most notably removing access to Verizon's fastest Ultra Wideband 5G network (for that you'll need to pay $45 a month for the Visible Plus plan). The carrier also removed its Party Pay family-plan-like option that allowed for rates as low as $25 a month.

Family plans with unlimited data

Google Fi Wireless Simply Unlimited Best for a family of four: $80 per month for four lines Google's phone service got a pricing revamp that makes it a much more appealing alternative to major providers. For a family of four, you can now get its Simply Unlimited plan for $80 per month ($20 per month, per line) which includes not only unlimited talk, text and data but also 5GB of mobile hotspot use. There also is free roaming in Canada and Mexico, though taxes and fees are not included in the sticker price.

US Mobile Unlimited Basic Runner-up: $80 a month for four lines US Mobile, which runs on Verizon's network for its "Warp 5G" service and T-Mobile's for its "GSM" offering, costs $80 per month ($20 per line) for four lines on its Unlimited Basic option. For that price, you get 40GB of high-speed data, including 5G, and 5GB of hotspot data, but no perks like international data roaming. Like Google Fi Wireless, taxes and fees are not included in the sticker price.

Cricket Unlimited Runner-up: $100 a month for four lines AT&T's prepaid brand has a decent deal if you're looking for four lines: $25 a month for unlimited talk, text and data. A single line is $55 a month, but Cricket gives a solid discount if you're willing to add more lines to the account.

Best for no or limited data

Cheap phone plan FAQs



What about cable companies? Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile and Optimum Mobile could be options, depending on where you live. Xfinity Mobile and Spectrum Mobile each use Verizon's network while Optimum uses T-Mobile.