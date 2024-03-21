16 Best Vacuum Deals from Amazon and Walmart's Massive Spring Sales

Vacuums of all shapes and sizes are on sale right now.

Amazon's Spring Sale and Walmart's Super Spring Savings event have one thing in common: vacuums. There are major stick, upright and robot vacuum deals to prepare you for spring cleaning. If you're only clunker of a vac from the '70s has seen better days, now is the time to bag a vacuum while some of our top-rated models are at near all-time-low prices.

We scoured the major online retailers for the best vacuum deals happening today. We found price drops as big as 40% on robot vacuums. These fully autonomous dirt and dust eliminators can be had for around the same cost as a quality upright or stick vac.

Deals on more conventional stick vacs also abound. These lean vacuums have become far more powerful in recent years despite their slim build. Many of the stick vac models we've tested can keep up with full-sized uprights and you won't need to dedicate an entire closet to store one. We also found big deals on carpet cleaners to combat the onslaught of your two-year-old or untrained puppy.

The best vacuum deals include a few of our top picks like Roborock robot vacuums (currently up to 49% off on Amazon,) Tineco's S11 Pet (down to $190,) and our top budget robot vac pick, the Anker Eufy 25C, which is a full $100 off the list price, down to $149.

Below you'll find the best live vacuum deals from Amazon and Walmart's big spring sale. Check back often as we will continue to update this list with new deals as they drop.

Best cordless and stick vacuum deals

Hoover Hoover WindTunnel cordless stick vacuum: $200 Save $50 This is one of few stick vacuums we have yet to test but Hoover makes consistently reliable vacs and the WindTunnel clocks in at an attractive price. You can upgrade from the basic model to the Complete set which has two more volts of power, loads of attachments and a backup battery. $200 at Amazon

Tineco/CNET Tineco A11 Pet: $189 Save $100 There's a reason we picked this budget-friendly vacuum as the best model for removing pet hair in our hand-tested list of best cordless vacuums. The value is already good but gets even better when you snatch it up on sale for $190 at Amazon. Amazon Spring Sale $189 at Amazon

Dirt Devil Dirt Devil Vibe: $29 Save $26 If you need something inexpensive to do some basic dirt pickup, opt for the Dirt Devil while it's down to a very tempting $29 on Amazon. $29 at Amazon

Best robot vacuum deals

Dreametech Dreametech Dreamebot D10 Plus: $280 Save $120 Battery Life/Runtime 180 min Weight 21 lbs Bin Capacity 0.4 liters Anti-Allergy Filter (HEPA) No Vacuum Type Robot Head on over to our list of the best robot vacuums we've tested, and you'll find the Dreamebot D10 Plus right at the top of our list. It, well, cleaned up in our lab-based cleaning tests, keeping up with models that cost considerably more, while also offering a self-emptying design and a built-in mopping mode at a much lower cost than much of the competition. It's an easy cleaner to recommend at full price, but right now, you can save $120 and bring the final cost down to $280. $280 at Amazon

Roborock Q7 Max Plus Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop: $460 Save $410 This self-emptying robot vacuum and mop combo unit usually retails for close to a thousand bucks, but right now, you can go ahead and knock a staggering $390 off of the list price. That brings your final cost down to $480. Roborock vacuums fare consistently well in our tests, so this is a deal worth pouncing on if you need some fully automated floor care in your smart home. $460 at Best Buy

Brian Bennett/CNET Roomba J5 Plus: $652 Save $147 Battery Life/Runtime 100 min Weight 7.49 lb Bin Capacity 0.1 gal Anti-Allergy Filter (HEPA) No Vacuum Type Robot There's no other way to say it but this model is one of the best robot vacuums for avoiding poop on the market right now. That's useful if you've got pets and want to avoid a "poopocalypse." It uses PreciseVision Navigation to avoid poop, as well as any other obstacles, so there's no need to pick up before you run it. It generates a map of your home, which allows you to set no-go zones, and you can set it to clean on a customized schedule so it's not running while you're trying to relax. The J5 Plus includes an auto-emptying dustbin. $799 at Best Buy

More vacuums deals

Hoover Hoover Cleanslate Portable Carpet Cleaner: $109 Save $52 A rambunxious toddler or puppy that's yet to be potty trained are no match for this high-octane carpet cleaner. It uses a dual-tank system and the included Oxy concentrate to snuff out stains before they set. $109 at Amazon

Bissell Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner: $98 Save $26 Bissell makes an even more compact carpet cleaner to wheel around the house and to stamp out stains. The Little Green weighs less than 10 pounds and has spray, scrub and suction modes to rescue your carpets from the daily onslaught. $98 at Walmart