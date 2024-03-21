16 Best Vacuum Deals from Amazon and Walmart's Massive Spring Sales
There's never been a better time to bag a new vacuum. Amazon and Walmart are slashing the prices on our favorite stick, robot and wet-mop vacuums from Dyson, Roborock, Tineco and Hoover ahead of spring.
Amazon's Spring Sale and Walmart's Super Spring Savings event have one thing in common: vacuums. There are major stick, upright and robot vacuum deals to prepare you for spring cleaning. If you're only clunker of a vac from the '70s has seen better days, now is the time to bag a vacuum while some of our top-rated models are at near all-time-low prices.
We scoured the major online retailers for the best vacuum deals happening today. We found price drops as big as 40% on robot vacuums. These fully autonomous dirt and dust eliminators can be had for around the same cost as a quality upright or stick vac.
Deals on more conventional stick vacs also abound. These lean vacuums have become far more powerful in recent years despite their slim build. Many of the stick vac models we've tested can keep up with full-sized uprights and you won't need to dedicate an entire closet to store one. We also found big deals on carpet cleaners to combat the onslaught of your two-year-old or untrained puppy.
The best vacuum deals include a few of our top picks like Roborock robot vacuums (currently up to 49% off on Amazon,) Tineco's S11 Pet (down to $190,) and our top budget robot vac pick, the Anker Eufy 25C, which is a full $100 off the list price, down to $149.
Below you'll find the best live vacuum deals from Amazon and Walmart's big spring sale. Check back often as we will continue to update this list with new deals as they drop.
Read more: Amazon Spring Sale: 40 Best Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop
Best cordless and stick vacuum deals
This is one of few stick vacuums we have yet to test but Hoover makes consistently reliable vacs and the WindTunnel clocks in at an attractive price. You can upgrade from the basic model to the Complete set which has two more volts of power, loads of attachments and a backup battery.
There's a reason we picked this budget-friendly vacuum as the best model for removing pet hair in our hand-tested list of best cordless vacuums. The value is already good but gets even better when you snatch it up on sale for $190 at Amazon.
This capable vac does double duty as a mop for hard flooring.
Shark vacuums always punch about their price point. This corded vac converts to a handheld vac and sports LED lights so you never miss a spot.
Dyson vacuums always kill it in our testing, but the prices run high. If you're going to bag a Dyson vacuum, do it while it's on sale.
If you need something inexpensive to do some basic dirt pickup, opt for the Dirt Devil while it's down to a very tempting $29 on Amazon.
Best robot vacuum deals
This is about as cheap as you'll find a robot vacuum from a reliable brand we know and trust.
Head on over to our list of the best robot vacuums we've tested, and you'll find the Dreamebot D10 Plus right at the top of our list. It, well, cleaned up in our lab-based cleaning tests, keeping up with models that cost considerably more, while also offering a self-emptying design and a built-in mopping mode at a much lower cost than much of the competition. It's an easy cleaner to recommend at full price, but right now, you can save $120 and bring the final cost down to $280.
This model stood out in our tests for its formidable vacuum power despite a budget-friendly price. Snatch the autnomous vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity for under $150 right now.
The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO is an excellent option if you want a robot vacuum with a base station for cheap, especially since this deal makes the price much more affordable.
This self-emptying robot vacuum and mop combo unit usually retails for close to a thousand bucks, but right now, you can go ahead and knock a staggering $390 off of the list price. That brings your final cost down to $480. Roborock vacuums fare consistently well in our tests, so this is a deal worth pouncing on if you need some fully automated floor care in your smart home.
If you're in a home with a lot of pet hair, the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus is a solid option. It won a CNET Editors' Choice Award and is one of our favorite robot vacuums of the year -- and right now you can get it for more than $100 less. It picks up hair well, works on plush carpets and has a self-emptying dustbin.
There's no other way to say it but this model is one of the best robot vacuums for avoiding poop on the market right now. That's useful if you've got pets and want to avoid a "poopocalypse." It uses PreciseVision Navigation to avoid poop, as well as any other obstacles, so there's no need to pick up before you run it. It generates a map of your home, which allows you to set no-go zones, and you can set it to clean on a customized schedule so it's not running while you're trying to relax. The J5 Plus includes an auto-emptying dustbin.
More vacuums deals
A rambunxious toddler or puppy that's yet to be potty trained are no match for this high-octane carpet cleaner. It uses a dual-tank system and the included Oxy concentrate to snuff out stains before they set.
Bissell makes an even more compact carpet cleaner to wheel around the house and to stamp out stains. The Little Green weighs less than 10 pounds and has spray, scrub and suction modes to rescue your carpets from the daily onslaught.
If you'd rather push your carpet cleaner over stains and save your back some trouble, this upright wet-vac carpet cleaner has 360-degree brushes and major suction to bust up wine, food and pet stains.