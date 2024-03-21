X
16 Best Vacuum Deals from Amazon and Walmart's Massive Spring Sales

There's never been a better time to bag a new vacuum. Amazon and Walmart are slashing the prices on our favorite stick, robot and wet-mop vacuums from Dyson, Roborock, Tineco and Hoover ahead of spring.

$200 at Amazon
hoover stick vac
Hoover WindTunnel cordless stick vacuum: $200
Save $50
$189 at Amazon
Tineco A11
Tineco A11 Pet: $189
Save $100
Amazon Spring Sale
$315 at Amazon
wet dry vac being used
Tineco Smart Wet-Dry Mop: $315
Save $135
$150 at Amazon
person vacuuming under a couch
Shark Rocket Deluxe Stick Vac: $150
Save $100
$442 at Amazon
dyson-v11-cordless-stick-vacuum-bf
Dyson V11 Plus: $443
Save $277
$29 at Amazon
red vacuum in action
Dirt Devil Vibe: $29
Save $26
$250 at Amazon
cnet-cheap-expensive-19b-eufy-robovac-11s-max
Anker Eeufy BoostIQ: $140
Save $110
$280 at Amazon
A white Dreametech DreameBot D10 Plus robotic vacuum cleaner scoots across carpet and hardwood floors, sucking up debris as it goes.
Dreametech Dreamebot D10 Plus: $280
Save $120
$149 at Walmart
ankervac
Anker Eufy 25 robot vac: $149
Save $100
$373 at Amazon
irobot-roomba-i3-plus-bf
iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO: $374
Save $175
$460 at Best Buy
cnet-rebrand-approved-image-colo
Roborock Q7 Max Plus Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop: $460
Save $410
$600 at Amazon
The Roomba s9 Plus robot vacuum cleaning crumbs on both carpet and hardwood floors.
iRobot Roomba S9 Plus: $600
Save $400
$799 at Best Buy
pxl-20211104-163008323-portrait
Roomba J5 Plus: $652
Save $147
$109 at Amazon
hoover carpet cleaner
Hoover Cleanslate Portable Carpet Cleaner: $109
Save $52
$98 at Walmart
carpet cleaner next to german shepherd
Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner: $98
Save $26
$140 at Amazon
hoover wet mop
Hoover upright carpet cleaner: $140
Save $90
man vacuuming living room

Vacuums of all shapes and sizes are on sale right now.

Amazon's Spring Sale and Walmart's Super Spring Savings event have one thing in common: vacuums. There are major stick, upright and robot vacuum deals to prepare you for spring cleaning. If you're only clunker of a vac from the '70s has seen better days, now is the time to bag a vacuum while some of our top-rated models are at near all-time-low prices. 

We scoured the major online retailers for the best vacuum deals happening today. We found price drops as big as 40% on robot vacuums. These fully autonomous dirt and dust eliminators can be had for around the same cost as a quality upright or stick vac. 

Deals on more conventional stick vacs also abound. These lean vacuums have become far more powerful in recent years despite their slim build. Many of the stick vac models we've tested can keep up with full-sized uprights and you won't need to dedicate an entire closet to store one. We also found big deals on carpet cleaners to combat the onslaught of your two-year-old or untrained puppy. 

Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2024 See at Cnet

The best vacuum deals include a few of our top picks like Roborock robot vacuums (currently up to 49% off on Amazon,) Tineco's S11 Pet (down to $190,) and our top budget robot vac pick, the Anker Eufy 25C, which is a full $100 off the list price, down to $149.

Below you'll find the best live vacuum deals from Amazon and Walmart's big spring sale. Check back often as we will continue to update this list with new deals as they drop.

Best cordless and stick vacuum deals
Hoover

Hoover WindTunnel cordless stick vacuum: $200

Save $50

This is one of few stick vacuums we have yet to test but Hoover makes consistently reliable vacs and the WindTunnel clocks in at an attractive price. You can upgrade from the basic model to the Complete set which has two more volts of power, loads of attachments and a backup battery.

$200 at Amazon
Tineco/CNET

Tineco A11 Pet: $189

Save $100

There's a reason we picked this budget-friendly vacuum as the best model for removing pet hair in our hand-tested list of best cordless vacuums. The value is already good but gets even better when you snatch it up on sale for $190 at Amazon.

Amazon Spring Sale
$189 at Amazon
Tineco

Tineco Smart Wet-Dry Mop: $315

Save $135

This capable vac does double duty as a mop for hard flooring. 

$315 at Amazon
Shark

Shark Rocket Deluxe Stick Vac: $150

Save $100

Shark vacuums always punch about their price point. This corded vac converts to a handheld vac and sports LED lights so you never miss a spot. 

$150 at Amazon
Dyson/CNET

Dyson V11 Plus: $443

Save $277

Dyson vacuums always kill it in our testing, but the prices run high. If you're going to bag a Dyson vacuum, do it while it's on sale.

$442 at Amazon
Dirt Devil

Dirt Devil Vibe: $29

Save $26

If you need something inexpensive to do some basic dirt pickup, opt for the Dirt Devil while it's down to a very tempting $29 on Amazon.

$29 at Amazon

Best robot vacuum deals
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Anker Eeufy BoostIQ: $140

Save $110

This is about as cheap as you'll find a robot vacuum from a reliable brand we know and trust. 

$250 at Amazon
Dreametech

Dreametech Dreamebot D10 Plus: $280

Save $120

Battery Life/Runtime 180 minWeight 21 lbsBin Capacity 0.4 litersAnti-Allergy Filter (HEPA) NoVacuum Type Robot

Head on over to our list of the best robot vacuums we've tested, and you'll find the Dreamebot D10 Plus right at the top of our list. It, well, cleaned up in our lab-based cleaning tests, keeping up with models that cost considerably more, while also offering a self-emptying design and a built-in mopping mode at a much lower cost than much of the competition. It's an easy cleaner to recommend at full price, but right now, you can save $120 and bring the final cost down to $280.

$280 at Amazon

Anker Eufy 25 robot vac: $149

Save $100

This model stood out in our tests for its formidable vacuum power despite a budget-friendly price. Snatch the autnomous vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity for under $150 right now.

$149 at Walmart
iRobot

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO: $374

Save $175

The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO is an excellent option if you want a robot vacuum with a base station for cheap, especially since this deal makes the price much more affordable.

$373 at Amazon $379 at Walmart

Roborock Q7 Max Plus Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop: $460

Save $410

This self-emptying robot vacuum and mop combo unit usually retails for close to a thousand bucks, but right now, you can go ahead and knock a staggering $390 off of the list price. That brings your final cost down to $480. Roborock vacuums fare consistently well in our tests, so this is a deal worth pouncing on if you need some fully automated floor care in your smart home.

$460 at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba S9 Plus: $600

Save $400

2022
Battery Life/Runtime 120 minWeight 8.2 poundsBin Capacity 0.38 litersAnti-Allergy Filter (HEPA) YesVacuum Type Robot

If you're in a home with a lot of pet hair, the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus is a solid option. It won a CNET Editors' Choice Award and is one of our favorite robot vacuums of the year -- and right now you can get it for more than $100 less. It picks up hair well, works on plush carpets and has a self-emptying dustbin.

Read our iRobot Roomba S9 Plus review.

$600 at Amazon
Brian Bennett/CNET

Roomba J5 Plus: $652

Save $147

Battery Life/Runtime 100 minWeight 7.49 lbBin Capacity 0.1 galAnti-Allergy Filter (HEPA) NoVacuum Type Robot

There's no other way to say it but this model is one of the best robot vacuums for avoiding poop on the market right now. That's useful if you've got pets and want to avoid a "poopocalypse." It uses PreciseVision Navigation to avoid poop, as well as any other obstacles, so there's no need to pick up before you run it. It generates a map of your home, which allows you to set no-go zones, and you can set it to clean on a customized schedule so it's not running while you're trying to relax. The J5 Plus includes an auto-emptying dustbin.

$799 at Best Buy

More vacuums deals
Hoover

Hoover Cleanslate Portable Carpet Cleaner: $109

Save $52

A rambunxious toddler or puppy that's yet to be potty trained are no match for this high-octane carpet cleaner. It uses a dual-tank system and the included Oxy concentrate to snuff out stains before they set. 

$109 at Amazon
Bissell

Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner: $98

Save $26

Bissell makes an even more compact carpet cleaner to wheel around the house and to stamp out stains. The Little Green weighs less than 10 pounds and has spray, scrub and suction modes to rescue your carpets from the daily onslaught.

$98 at Walmart
Hoover

Hoover upright carpet cleaner: $140

Save $90

If you'd rather push your carpet cleaner over stains and save your back some trouble, this upright wet-vac carpet cleaner has 360-degree brushes and major suction to bust up wine, food and pet stains.

$140 at Amazon