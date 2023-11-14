Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals: Upgrade Your Entertainment Space With Better Sound for Less
Upgrade your TV speakers at a great price with these Black Friday deals on top brands like Klipsch, Sony, LG and more.
Let's face it -- screens continue to improve and as TVs get thinner, but that leaves little room for quality audio components. One way to instantly boost your sound quality is to add a soundbar to your entertainment setup. These small accessories make a big impact, and while top models can get pricey, there are a number of models with varying features and price points so everyone can find something that fits your needs and budget.
Black Friday officially arrives in less than two weeks, but you don't have to wait for the big day to snag big savings on a variety of soundbars. We've searched various retailers to find the best Black Friday soundbar deals happening now and have highlighted top offers below. We expect to see more deals arrive as we get closer to the big day, so be sure to check back for the latest updates.
This soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and has both Dolby Atmos and DTS: X for superior sound quality, as well as VoiceAdjust to keep dialogue crisp and clear.
You can take $300 off the list price of this LG soundbar right now. It supports Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, IMAX Enhanced and more, has an up-firing center channel, uses AI and spatial awareness to calibrate the audio to your space and comes with a wireless subwoofer. Plus, it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Right now Best Buy has slashed the price on this Samsung soundbar by 50%. It comes with Dolby Atmos and a wireless subwoofer.
Our pick for the best overall soundbar you can get is on sale right now. The Klipsch Cinema 400 has a striking design, comes with a subwoofer and delivers excellent sound quality.
This soundbar supports DTS Virtual: X surround sound and comes with a wireless subwoofer.
- Philips B5106 2.0 channel soundbar: $49 (save $21)
- Insignia 2.0 channel soundbar: $70 (save $30)
- Creative Stage 2.1 channel soundbar and subwoofer: $80 (save $10)
- Hisense 2.1 channel soundbar with built-in subwoofer: $90 (save $60)
- Vizio V-Series 2.1 soundbar with DTS Virtual:X: $99 (save $21)
- Samsung A Series 2.1 channel Dolby and DTS soundbar: $120 (save $160)
- Yamaha Audio SR-C20A soundbar: $130 (save $50)
- Samsung C Series 2.1 channel DTS Virtual: X soundbar: $140 (save $60)
- JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 channel soundbar and subwoofer: $150 (save $100)
- Sony HT-S400 2.1 channel soundbar and subwoofer: $200 (save $100)
- Sony HT-G700 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar: $249 (save $281)
- Hisense 3.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar and subwoofer: $250 (save $100)
- Sony HT-A3000 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: $500 (save $200)
- Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar with built-in subwoofers: $698 (save $100)
Why should I invest in a soundbar?
TV speakers simply don't deliver big sound these days because our screens have gotten a lot thinner and high quality components simply won't fit. Additionally, built-in TV speakers often face downward, which can further dilute the sound you hear. A soundbar can really improve your audio, and if you need a little help figuring out which features to look for, be sure to check out our soundbar buying guide.
Is Black Friday a good time to buy a soundbar?
Black Friday tends to be a great time to buy top tech at a discount. We've already seen significant soundbar savings at Walmart's Black Friday and Best Buy's Black Friday sales. We anticipate seeing even more soundbar deals dropping as we get closer to the big day.
