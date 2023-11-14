Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals: Upgrade Your Entertainment Space With Better Sound for Less

Let's face it -- screens continue to improve and as TVs get thinner, but that leaves little room for quality audio components. One way to instantly boost your sound quality is to add a soundbar to your entertainment setup. These small accessories make a big impact, and while top models can get pricey, there are a number of models with varying features and price points so everyone can find something that fits your needs and budget.

Black Friday officially arrives in less than two weeks, but you don't have to wait for the big day to snag big savings on a variety of soundbars. We've searched various retailers to find the best Black Friday soundbar deals happening now and have highlighted top offers below. We expect to see more deals arrive as we get closer to the big day, so be sure to check back for the latest updates.

Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX 3.1.2 channel soundbar: $560 This soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and has both Dolby Atmos and DTS: X for superior sound quality, as well as VoiceAdjust to keep dialogue crisp and clear. Details Save $240 $560 at Best Buy

LG 5.1.3 channel soundbar: $500 You can take $300 off the list price of this LG soundbar right now. It supports Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, IMAX Enhanced and more, has an up-firing center channel, uses AI and spatial awareness to calibrate the audio to your space and comes with a wireless subwoofer. Plus, it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Details Save $300 $500 at Best Buy

Samsung Q-Series 3.1 channel soundbar: $250 Right now Best Buy has slashed the price on this Samsung soundbar by 50%. It comes with Dolby Atmos and a wireless subwoofer. Details Save $250 $250 at Best Buy

Why should I invest in a soundbar?



TV speakers simply don't deliver big sound these days because our screens have gotten a lot thinner and high quality components simply won't fit. Additionally, built-in TV speakers often face downward, which can further dilute the sound you hear. A soundbar can really improve your audio, and if you need a little help figuring out which features to look for, be sure to check out our soundbar buying guide.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a soundbar?

Black Friday tends to be a great time to buy top tech at a discount. We've already seen significant soundbar savings at Walmart's Black Friday and Best Buy's Black Friday sales. We anticipate seeing even more soundbar deals dropping as we get closer to the big day.