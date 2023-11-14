X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals: Upgrade Your Entertainment Space With Better Sound for Less

Upgrade your TV speakers at a great price with these Black Friday deals on top brands like Klipsch, Sony, LG and more.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read

Let's face it -- screens continue to improve and as TVs get thinner, but that leaves little room for quality audio components. One way to instantly boost your sound quality is to add a soundbar to your entertainment setup. These small accessories make a big impact, and while top models can get pricey, there are a number of models with varying features and price points so everyone can find something that fits your needs and budget. 

Black Friday officially arrives in less than two weeks, but you don't have to wait for the big day to snag big savings on a variety of soundbars. We've searched various retailers to find the best Black Friday soundbar deals happening now and have highlighted top offers below. We expect to see more deals arrive as we get closer to the big day, so be sure to check back for the latest updates.   

Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX 3.1.2 channel soundbar: $560

This soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and has both Dolby Atmos and DTS: X for superior sound quality, as well as VoiceAdjust to keep dialogue crisp and clear. 

Details
Save $240
$560 at Best Buy

LG 5.1.3 channel soundbar: $500

You can take $300 off the list price of this LG soundbar right now. It supports Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, IMAX Enhanced and more, has an up-firing center channel, uses AI and spatial awareness to calibrate the audio to your space and comes with a wireless subwoofer. Plus, it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. 

Details
Save $300
$500 at Best Buy

Samsung Q-Series 3.1 channel soundbar: $250

Right now Best Buy has slashed the price on this Samsung soundbar by 50%. It comes with Dolby Atmos and a wireless subwoofer.  

Details
Save $250
$250 at Best Buy

Klipsch Cinema 400 2.1 channel soundbar: $246

Our pick for the best overall soundbar you can get is on sale right now. The Klipsch Cinema 400 has a striking design, comes with a subwoofer and delivers excellent sound quality. 

Details

Read our Klipsch Cinema 400 review.

Save $83
$246 at Amazon

LG 3.1 channel soundbar: $200

This soundbar supports DTS Virtual: X surround sound and comes with a wireless subwoofer.

Details
Save $150
$200 at Best Buy
A variety of soundbars are displayed against a green background.
LG/Samsung/CNET

Why should I invest in a soundbar?

TV speakers simply don't deliver big sound these days because our screens have gotten a lot thinner and high quality components simply won't fit. Additionally, built-in TV speakers often face downward, which can further dilute the sound you hear. A soundbar can really improve your audio, and if you need a little help figuring out which features to look for, be sure to check out our soundbar buying guide

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a soundbar?

Black Friday tends to be a great time to buy top tech at a discount. We've already seen significant soundbar savings at Walmart's Black Friday and Best Buy's Black Friday sales. We anticipate seeing even more soundbar deals dropping as we get closer to the big day.

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Home Entertainment Guides

TVs

Streaming & TV Accessories

Speakers

Projectors

Other Home Entertainment