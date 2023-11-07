X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Best Gifts for People Who Already Have It All

Surprise even the pickiest people on your list with these unique and useful gifts.

img-0173
img-0173
Marlen Cimaglia
Marlen has been a writer and editor for the past 10 years, covering beauty, fashion and commerce. When she's not writing, she's traveling abroad and exploring new cities.
See full bio
Marlen Cimaglia
2 min read
$399 at Ooni
ooni koda pizza oven
Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
Level up their pizza making
$245 at Sephora
sk-ii.png
SK-II Pitera Bestsellers Gift Set
Pamper them with a luxe skincare kit
$150 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-11-01-8-49-05-pm.png
GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler
Gift a beer drinker a new gadget
$120 at Nordstrom
5125-che-1.jpg
Ugg Coquettes
Keep them warm in style
$225 at Solo Stove
solo-stove-2-0-fire
Solo Stove Mesa
For cool-weather gatherings
$199 at Amazon
A coffee grinder on a kitchen island
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
A bean grinder with cafe standards
$120 at Walmart
Hush weighted robe
The Hush Weighted Robe
Help them relax with a weighted luxury robe
$250 at Yeti
yeti roadie cooler
Yeti Roadie Cooler
Upgrade their getaways with a luxe cooler
$299 at Amazon
Cuzen Matcha
Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit
Indulge their matcha obsession
$320 at Amazon
steelseries-arctis-1
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset
Give them a reason to game more
See at Audible
A collage of thumbnails for Audible books.
Audible Audiobooks
An ideal gift for those who love to listen and learn
$300 at Merit Beauty
screenshot-2023-11-01-9-24-28-pm.png
Merit The Full Collection
Take care of all of their makeup needs

We all have those people on our holiday list who are hard to shop for -- not just because they're picky but because often they beat us to the punch. They're the type who know exactly what they like, and they don't wait to buy it. So what do you give someone who already has everything? Rather than breaking out into stress hives trying to find something they won't immediately return, let us take the reins and share some ideas. The trick is to focus on quality not quantity -- only the most unique, useful and luxe gifts will do.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you want them to cherish your gift, it needs to be something interesting, intriguing and top-of-the-line. We've compiled a list that includes a little something for everyone here. We've got a cafe-quality grinder for coffee aficionados and an award-winning headset for gamers. There's a cult-followed makeup collection for the beauty maven in your life, a pressure-regulated growler for the craft beer snob, and much much more. Are you ready to ace this holiday season? Here are the best little luxuries to get the pickiest people on your list.

Ooni

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

Level up their pizza making

What do you get the serious home chef who likes to tinker in the kitchen any chance they get? Some extra bells and whistles, of course. The Ooni Koda pizza oven has a devoted following, and for good reason. It can reach up to 950 degrees, cook a 12-inch pizza in 60 seconds, and can even cook steaks, fish, vegetables -- anything really. That alone makes it a culinary gadget to covet.

$399 at Ooni$395 at Amazon
SK-II

SK-II Pitera Bestsellers Gift Set

Pamper them with a luxe skincare kit

To say this is a popular luxury skincare brand is to put it mildly. SK-II claims it sells a bottle every two seconds, and it counts celebs like Chloe Grace Moretz and Olivia Culpo as devoted fans. This bundled gift box introduces your giftee to all of the brand's favorites: the beloved Facial Treatment Essence, a mini cleanser, a mini toner, two Facial Treatment masks and SkinPower cream.

$245 at Sephora$245 at Bloomingdales
GrowlerWorks

GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler

Gift a beer drinker a new gadget

Impress the beer drinker in your life with this high-end growler. They will puff out their chest every time they bring this to their favorite brewery to top off their supply. The double insulated walls will keep their beer cold all day, the pressure gauge maintains carbonation so it tastes like a freshly poured glass each time, and its compact size makes it easy to bring to barbecues, beaches, or camping trips. It's the ultimate beer-head gadget.

$150 at Amazon
5125-che-1.jpg
Ugg

Ugg Coquettes

Keep them warm in style

There's nothing quite like a cozy pair of slippers, and these are unmatched in quality and style. Sliding your feet into the thick sheerling lining will feel extra luxurious, and the chunky outer soles will ensure your slippers don't slap with each step you take. They will keep your giftee warm in style all winter long.

$120 at Nordstrom
solo-stove-2-0-fire
David Carnoy/CNET

Solo Stove Mesa

For cool-weather gatherings

Solo Stove makes some of the best smokeless fire pits available, which is why the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 made CNET's list of the best fire pits for 2023. While the original models had a notable drawback in terms of cleaning, the introduction of the Solo Stove 2.0 alleviated this issue, according to CNET's David Carnoy. These upgraded models, available in the familiar three sizes -- Ranger 2.0 (small), Bonfire 2.0 (medium) and Yukon 2.0 (large), now come equipped with a removable ash pan, a feature that was absent in the 1.0 versions.

$225 at Solo Stove
A coffee grinder on a kitchen island
Patrick Holland/CNET

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder

A bean grinder with cafe standards

Coffee enthusiasts know that buying beans whole and grinding them yourself creates the freshest, most flavorful cup of coffee possible. So gift the java nut in your life the cafe-quality Fellow Ode Briew Grinder. It has 31 grind settings, allowing you to get the perfect grind for everything from cold brew to espresso. The design is also sleek and iconic, transforming the grinder from "counter clutter" to "kitchen eye candy."

$199 at Amazon$255 at Best Buy
Hush weighted robe
Hush

The Hush Weighted Robe

Help them relax with a weighted luxury robe

We've all heard of weighted blankets, but have you heard of a weighted robe? It provides the same decompressing and calming effect but with a little more style. There Hush one is made from a super soft, ultra-plush material, and it has three pounds added to the neck, helping your giftee slip into a relaxed and zen mood. 

$120 at Walmart
Yeti

Yeti Roadie Cooler

Upgrade their getaways with a luxe cooler

Are you tired of gifting your hostess with the mostess tablecloths and cheese boards? This year, think outside of the box and provide them with a quality travel cooler like the Yeti Roadie Cooler. It's the smallest cooler in their hard case collection, but that doesn't mean you can only fit a handful of things in there. It keeps 18 cans cold and can easily stow a couple of wine bottles. They can grab this and go to any picnic, barbecue or beach day they expertly plan.

$250 at Yeti
Cuzen Matcha

Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit

Indulge their matcha obsession

The best gifts are the most frivolous ones, and the Cuzen Matcha Maker falls wonderfully in that category. While this might not be a necessary kitchen accessory, it will definitely make your giftee's mornings more fun. Rather than buying powder in a can, they can use this gadget to grind their own matcha leaves into a fine powder, which is then automatically added to water to create a hot brew. They will never be able to drink matcha any differently after getting this.

$299 at Amazon
SteelSeries/CNET

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset

Give them a reason to game more

Want to truly impress the gamer in your life? Upgrade their headset to one of the best ones on the market -- the award-winning SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro. It has stellar sound quality, superior noise canceling, and is specially designed to fit the shape of one's ear. It also has two rechargeable batteries, allowing you to keep playing without having to wait to recharge.

Just a fair warning: You might see less of them after giving them this!

$320 at Amazon$350 at Best Buy$350 at Crutchfield
A collage of thumbnails for Audible books.
Amazon

Audible Audiobooks

An ideal gift for those who love to listen and learn

If you know someone who enjoys reading but doesn't always have the time to hunker down with a book, consider gifting them an Audible subscription. People with long commutes, or even runners and cyclists, will appreciate being able to listen to a book they've been meaning to read -- and having another entertainment option beyond just listening to music.  

A one-month gift subscription costs $15, and your recipient gets one book credit to start them off. Or you can purchase three months with three credits ($45), six months with six credits ($90) or 12 months with 12 credits ($150).

See at Audible
Merit

Merit The Full Collection

Take care of all of their makeup needs

Do you have a beauty buff on your list? Elevate their daily makeup routine with the help of Merit's "The Full Collection" bundle. It includes the brand's best sellers, such as its much-loved Complexion Stick, Blush Balm and lightweight lipstick. It also includes essentials like bronzer, eyeshadow, glow serum, eyebrow pomade, mascara and highlighter. It's meant to provide an entire beauty routine in one stylish bag.

$300 at Merit Beauty