Best Gifts for People Who Already Have It All

We all have those people on our holiday list who are hard to shop for -- not just because they're picky but because often they beat us to the punch. They're the type who know exactly what they like, and they don't wait to buy it. So what do you give someone who already has everything? Rather than breaking out into stress hives trying to find something they won't immediately return, let us take the reins and share some ideas. The trick is to focus on quality not quantity -- only the most unique, useful and luxe gifts will do.

If you want them to cherish your gift, it needs to be something interesting, intriguing and top-of-the-line. We've compiled a list that includes a little something for everyone here. We've got a cafe-quality grinder for coffee aficionados and an award-winning headset for gamers. There's a cult-followed makeup collection for the beauty maven in your life, a pressure-regulated growler for the craft beer snob, and much much more. Are you ready to ace this holiday season? Here are the best little luxuries to get the pickiest people on your list.

Ooni Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven Level up their pizza making What do you get the serious home chef who likes to tinker in the kitchen any chance they get? Some extra bells and whistles, of course. The Ooni Koda pizza oven has a devoted following, and for good reason. It can reach up to 950 degrees, cook a 12-inch pizza in 60 seconds, and can even cook steaks, fish, vegetables -- anything really. That alone makes it a culinary gadget to covet. $399 at Ooni$395 at Amazon

GrowlerWorks GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler Gift a beer drinker a new gadget Impress the beer drinker in your life with this high-end growler. They will puff out their chest every time they bring this to their favorite brewery to top off their supply. The double insulated walls will keep their beer cold all day, the pressure gauge maintains carbonation so it tastes like a freshly poured glass each time, and its compact size makes it easy to bring to barbecues, beaches, or camping trips. It's the ultimate beer-head gadget. $150 at Amazon

Ugg Ugg Coquettes Keep them warm in style There's nothing quite like a cozy pair of slippers, and these are unmatched in quality and style. Sliding your feet into the thick sheerling lining will feel extra luxurious, and the chunky outer soles will ensure your slippers don't slap with each step you take. They will keep your giftee warm in style all winter long. $120 at Nordstrom

David Carnoy/CNET Solo Stove Mesa For cool-weather gatherings Solo Stove makes some of the best smokeless fire pits available, which is why the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 made CNET's list of the best fire pits for 2023. While the original models had a notable drawback in terms of cleaning, the introduction of the Solo Stove 2.0 alleviated this issue, according to CNET's David Carnoy. These upgraded models, available in the familiar three sizes -- Ranger 2.0 (small), Bonfire 2.0 (medium) and Yukon 2.0 (large), now come equipped with a removable ash pan, a feature that was absent in the 1.0 versions. $225 at Solo Stove

Patrick Holland/CNET Fellow Ode Brew Grinder A bean grinder with cafe standards Coffee enthusiasts know that buying beans whole and grinding them yourself creates the freshest, most flavorful cup of coffee possible. So gift the java nut in your life the cafe-quality Fellow Ode Briew Grinder. It has 31 grind settings, allowing you to get the perfect grind for everything from cold brew to espresso. The design is also sleek and iconic, transforming the grinder from "counter clutter" to "kitchen eye candy." $199 at Amazon$255 at Best Buy

Hush The Hush Weighted Robe Help them relax with a weighted luxury robe We've all heard of weighted blankets, but have you heard of a weighted robe? It provides the same decompressing and calming effect but with a little more style. There Hush one is made from a super soft, ultra-plush material, and it has three pounds added to the neck, helping your giftee slip into a relaxed and zen mood. $120 at Walmart

Yeti Yeti Roadie Cooler Upgrade their getaways with a luxe cooler Are you tired of gifting your hostess with the mostess tablecloths and cheese boards? This year, think outside of the box and provide them with a quality travel cooler like the Yeti Roadie Cooler. It's the smallest cooler in their hard case collection, but that doesn't mean you can only fit a handful of things in there. It keeps 18 cans cold and can easily stow a couple of wine bottles. They can grab this and go to any picnic, barbecue or beach day they expertly plan. $250 at Yeti

Cuzen Matcha Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit Indulge their matcha obsession The best gifts are the most frivolous ones, and the Cuzen Matcha Maker falls wonderfully in that category. While this might not be a necessary kitchen accessory, it will definitely make your giftee's mornings more fun. Rather than buying powder in a can, they can use this gadget to grind their own matcha leaves into a fine powder, which is then automatically added to water to create a hot brew. They will never be able to drink matcha any differently after getting this. $299 at Amazon

Amazon Audible Audiobooks An ideal gift for those who love to listen and learn If you know someone who enjoys reading but doesn't always have the time to hunker down with a book, consider gifting them an Audible subscription. People with long commutes, or even runners and cyclists, will appreciate being able to listen to a book they've been meaning to read -- and having another entertainment option beyond just listening to music. A one-month gift subscription costs $15, and your recipient gets one book credit to start them off. Or you can purchase three months with three credits ($45), six months with six credits ($90) or 12 months with 12 credits ($150). See at Audible