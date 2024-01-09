Shopping for playthings can trigger a cavalcade of emotions, with a visit to the toy store turning out to be fun, challenging -- or even stressful. Your goal is to get the best goodie, one that'll march, shake, bounce or roll its way into your little one's heart. But you can easily find yourself getting dizzy while checking out the retailers, both online or in person. Upping the stakes is the simple fact that today's hottest toy can easily find itself in tomorrow's bargain bin. You've got your work cut out for you, for sure.

But looking for the best toy for your kiddo shouldn't be a hair-raising experience. To help make things a bit less fraught, we've rounded up a collection of the hottest toys of 2024. What you'll find here is all sorts of neat stuff, from some cool STEM necessities to die-hard classics that've stood the test of time. So, scroll through the list below -- we're sure you'll find a bunch of gift ideas for any kid in your life. Then all you'll have to do is narrow things down.

Amazon Furby interactive plush toy A fun update on a furry icon Twenty-five years after it was first launched, Furby is back. And you know what? This modern-day version of the classic doll is actually pretty cool. It comes with five voice modes, a bunch of dance moves and over 600 unique responses. It can communicate with other Furbies and is quite huggable. Past concerns about the Furby can be kicked to the curb -- there's no Wi-Fi connectivity, no app and no LCD screen eyes. Basically, it's more doll than robot, which is a huge plus. $49 at Amazon

Amazon Bitzee interactive pet A fun pocket-sized digital pet Bitzee is a screen-free interactive pet that kids can play with, care for and take with them anywhere. It loves treats and is reactive to touch, swipes and other movement. Each one begins as a baby and grows through three evolutionary stages, culminating in a final stage that unlocks a special game. Fifteen interactive animals like a cat, unicorn and bunny can be unlocked, the more your kiddo plays with Bitzee. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Star Wars LOLA animatronic droid This toy will delight Star Wars fans If your child loves to imagine themselves in the Star Wars universe, enhance the magic with an interactive L0-LA59 droid. LOLA, as it's known, features over 45 light, sound and movement combinations and three different modes of play. Attach LOLA to the included stand in Hover Mode, or put it in Companion Mode by attaching legs. On the Go Mode means it's zooming through the galaxy (with some help from you). $34 at Walmart

Amazon Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Guinea pigs without the cleanup Not ready for an actual pet? Little Live Pets is here for you. The Mama Surprise guinea pig set includes a soft, interactive mama pig and three babies that appear in the hutch. Note: An adult is needed to set up the hutch so kids can experience the "birth" surprise element. Mama has over 20 sounds and reactions, and the set includes accessories for your new pets. $62 at Amazon$84 at Walmart

Amazon Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse Fold open the house to play with Bluey anytime Australia's animated dog family has won our hearts. And with a line of fun, quality toys, they have our wallets too. Gift your little one hours of playtime with this interactive playhouse set. The large (17 inches tall and 30 inches wide) house folds up for easy storage, and you can pop Bingo, Bluey, Chatterbox and Nana in there, plus all the accessories. When kids press the octopus, lights and sounds are activated for leveled-up play. $94 at Amazon

Amazon Tiny Land kids fort building kit A cool and customizable fort Kids love forts -- it's a fact. The Tiny Land kids fort is a fort-builder's dream. Children can spend countless hours building a variety of structures with the 130 pieces included in this set. Caves, tunnels, rockets and houses -- the sky's the limit for what can be constructed. Every parent knows their little one will eventually seek out their own safe space, and a fort is the perfect place for some private time. Plus, this thing is pretty darn cool. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Bumpas weighted plush doll A cuddly stuffie that hugs If you're looking for a cool sensory toy, check out the Bumpas weighted plush doll. These wide-eyed stuffies come with weighted arms that can sit on your little one's shoulders, be a pillow buddy or act as a weighted blanket for extra comfort and emotional support. Sometimes, a Bumpas hug is all one really needs to feel better. $40 at Amazon$50 at Walmart

Amazon National Geographic Mega Slime Kit & Putty Lab Educational ooey-gooey fun All kids love slime. And this STEM kit from National Geographic comes with eight varieties of the substance. Magnetic putty, glow-in-the-dark putty, fluffy slime and color-changing slime are just some of what you can expect to find in this box. There's education to be found here too, as an enclosed learning guide explores the science behind all this goo. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Beast Lab: Shark Beast Creator Conduct experiments to discover your surprise beast Shopping for a science-minded kid who likes conducting experiments? Look no further than the Beast Lab. This unique experiment-based set is here to save the world. No, seriously: The Beast Lab poses the idea that the only way to protect humanity is with Beasts. Shark Beasts, to be specific. Thankfully, you get two in this set -- the Havoc Hammerhead and Mayhem Megashark. Adorned with over 80 lights and sounds, and a collection of important ingredients like Attack Serum, Roar Rocks, Fossil Fragments, Skin Scrapings and the Pandemonium Crystal, your kid will mix these oddities together to create the ultimate Beast. Once that's done, it's world-saving time. Hey, no pressure. $54 at Amazon$54 at Walmart

Amazon Sesame Street Elmo slide plush Dance and exercise with Elmo Sesame Street's Elmo will get your little one up and dancing. The 14-inch tall interactive doll encourages movement and singing, which is never a bad thing. He speaks in English and Spanish. Like the Just Play Elmo Plush, your kiddo can press Elmo's right hand to play a game of "Elmo Says" -- a fun, preschool-friendly riff on "Simon Says." $50 at Amazon

Amazon Magna-Tiles 32-piece set Cool STEM construction toy for building fine motor skills Looking for a perfect gift for the little builder in your life? This Magna-Tiles 32-piece set offers loads of imaginative play. This fan-favorite STEM toy comes with road and building tiles, and extended magnetic cranes that will hone your kid's fine motor skills and keep them thoroughly engaged. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Lego Friends Olivia's Space Academy Launch your child's imagination A fun set from Lego, Olivia's Space Academy contains 757 pieces. Build a Shuttle model, classroom, mission control and observatory. Four Lego figures and science accessories -- including a planet model -- complete the science scene. Best for ages 8 and up. $56 at Target

Amazon Snap Circuits: Junior A STEM gift for budding engineers Snap Circuits are the perfect gift for curious kids. There are over 100 electronic projects possible with this STEM set, which is best for ages 8 and up. Build a flashlight, photo sensor, siren and more. The best part is that kids are learning about the fundamentals of electricity as they play. $36 at Amazon

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Microscope A first microscope for tiny scientists This sturdy plastic microscope is great for little hands to grasp. Kids ages 5 and up can check out over 220 videos and images from the BBC on the screen, or view the eight double-sided smart slides. The Magic Adventures Microscope has games and other fun content, but it's also a real microscope, with magnification up to 200x. $58 at Amazon

Amazon Lego Super Mario Adventures starter course set A Nintendo icon in Lego form Distract your kid from singing "Peaches" at the top of their lungs by giving them the Lego Super Mario Adventures Starter course. Inspired by Nintendo's iconic video game characters, this toy brings Mario to life. He's got color sensors, LCD screens in his eyes, and his mouth and belly are programmed with over 100 different reactions and movements. Mario must collect virtual coins as he travels through the buildable course. A Goomba figure, Bowser Jr., and seven actionable bricks also come with the set. A mobile app offers further connectivity, giving more ways to play. $48 at Amazon

Amazon Hot Wheels id Smart Track An interactive race track with digital capabilities Playing with Hot Wheels has never been so cool. The Hot Wheels id Smart Track brings speed, stunts and a variety of mini games to the iconic race car brand. The track's booster can launch cars upwards of 900 mph (at scale), and thanks to the interactive gaming component, you can scan different cars, track speeds and race to your heart's content. Two exclusive Hot Wheels id cars come included, along with the track pieces, connectors, turns, ramps, finish line, booster and that epic loop-de-loop. Additional Hot Wheels cars sold separately. $144 at Amazon

Amazon Hot Wheels Rift Rally A mixed reality driving game Your kid will have loads of fun driving around the house while also playing to complete in a collection of augmented reality challenges. Compatible with iOS, PS4 and PS5, this remote control car game gives users the ability to use real-life items (living room furniture, for example) as obstacles in different races. It's responsive to in-game effects, meaning the car will physically speed up or slow down depending on what's happening on screen. Basically, Hot Wheels Rift Rally takes the remote control car to the next level. $32 at GameStop

Amazon My Real Jam electric guitar A gift for budding rock stars This play guitar is such a fun gift. Preschoolers (and even older kids) will enjoy jamming with four different play modes: Play with the Band, Free Play, Solo Jam and Play Any Song (using Bluetooth). Play your little one's favorite tunes by syncing with any Bluetooth-enabled device. Baby Shark, anyone? We love the guitar's realistic design and reusable packaging. Bonus: Parents control the volume. $45 at Target