Best Buy Black Friday: Shop Early Deals on Tech and Home Now

With Black Friday fast approaching, we're seeing most of the big retailers kick off early sales to get the holiday shopping season going. Though we're only just into November, Best Buy's Black Friday sale was one of the first to launch with discounts on everything from TVs and headphones to gaming gear, coffee makers and treadmills.

As we get nearer to the big day itself, we're rounding up the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy to make things easy for you.

Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $550 OLED TVs have some of the best screens you can get. And while we normally recommend a display that is 55 inches or larger for your main entertainment space, this 48-inch A2 model from LG is a solid option for a bedroom or office. With a $750 discount, it's a great way to get an OLED screen for less than half its usual price. Details Save $750 $550 at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba i7 Plus: $375 The Roomba i7 Plus can tackle debris on your floor without you lifting a finger. Plus, it has a self-emptying base to let you forget about vacuuming for even longer. And you can set a schedule so that it cleans while you're at work. It's over 58% off right now, making it a great time to snag one for your home. Details Save $525 $375 at Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch gaming monitor: $1,300 This gaming monitor is a 49-inch powerhouse with a 1000R curved screen and a Quantum Matrix HDR 2000 panel. It also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response rate and supports Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro. Details Save $900 $1,300 at Best Buy

Sony WH-XB910N headphones: $120 These midrange over-ear Sonys are a more affordable alternative to its high-end $400 WH-1000XM5 headphones -- and they're over 50% off right now. They boast excellent noise-canceling capabilities, an impressive 30-hour battery life and allow you to customize the EQ for a personalized listening experience. Details Save $130 $120 at Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday home deals

Keurig K-Select: $70 This pod brewer has four brew sizes featured (6, 8, 10 and 12 ounces) and you can adjust the strength of your coffee to match your preference. It also has a 52-ounce removable water reservoir so you don't have to refill with every cup. With this Keurig, you can make a cup of coffee in under 1 minute -- and right now it's over half off. Details Save $80 $70 at Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday health and fitness deals

Flexir Recovery muscle massager: $50 Ease those post-workout aches and pains with this half price massage gun. It offers three speeds and three head attachments, plus a three-hour battery life. Details Save $50 $50 at Best Buy

Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available in store?

Yes. You can choose to either purchase your Best Buy deals online and have them shipped to your door or have them set for in-store pickup. You can also walk on into your nearest Best Buy location to score the deals, though supplies may be limited.

Do My Best Buy members get better Black Friday deals?

For select products and promotions, paying My Best Buy members can score extra savings. That is, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. Those programs start at $50 per year, so it might be worth signing up if you spot a deal with significant additional savings or plan on doing the bulk of your holiday shopping at Best Buy.