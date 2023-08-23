Best Internet Providers in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T - Best overall Prices: $55 - $180 per month

Perhaps San Antonio's most famous attraction, the Alamo, is mythologized as a tale of brave, defiant loss. But this Lone Star State city is a frontrunner regarding the speed of its broadband connections. Of the country's top 100 cities, San Antonio landed in the top five for the fastest fixed internet speeds on average.

According to the latest results from the speed-testing site Ookla, which tracks city speeds based on daily tests run by customers across the US, San Antonio residents enjoy median download speeds of over 260 megabits per second and median uploads of approximately 35Mbps. This solidifies the San Antonio metro area in the country's top five and ahead of kindred Texas cities like Austin, Dallas and Houston.

What does that mean for you? If you live in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area, or plan to move there, you'll have some zippy options, from fiber providers like AT&T and Google Fiber to reliable cable connections from Spectrum. Even if you venture beyond city limits, you should have some reasonable options available. If not, satellite providers like HughesNet and Viasat always ensure you can get your home online. But before you go that route, explore fixed wireless solutions, including 5G home internet, which continues to make significant strides in 2023.

Best internet providers in the Alamo City

Our pick for the best overall ISP in San Antonio is AT&T, but there was plenty of close competition. CNET examines customer service, speed, pricing and overall value before recommending the best broadband in your area. All prices listed on this page reflect available discounts for setting up paperless billing. If you decide not to go with automatic monthly payments, your price will be higher. Here's what you need to know about the best internet providers in San Antonio.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

Google Fiber Best fiber service Check availability Or call to order: (877) 461-7737 Product details Price range $70 - $100 per month Speed range 1,000 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included You may be thinking, "Didn't he just sing the praises of AT&T?" Yes, but not all San Antonio customers within AT&T's reach get access to AT&T Fiber. Some still only get DSL service, which features top download speeds of around 100Mbps, and in some cases, maxes out at around 25Mbps, which is the bare minimum to be considered broadband speed. On the other hand, if you can access Google Fiber, you know what you will get -- 100% fiber-optic internet service with symmetrical download and upload speeds. That consistency led Google Fiber to the title of the fastest fixed broadband provider in the city, featuring median download speeds of over 322Mbps. Availability: Google Fiber can't match the wide availability of some other providers in the greater San Antonio metro area. Still, within city limits, you should be able to find it in Balcones Heights, Castle Hills, Encino, Leon Valley, St. Mary's University, Shavano Park and Stone Oak. Plans and pricing: Google Fiber features just two plan options -- 1,000Mbps for $70 per month and 2,000Mbps for $100 monthly. Is Google Fiber cheap? No. But in terms of value, it's tough to beat: The gigabit plan has a cost per Mbps of 7 cents, while the two-gig plan is an even better 5 cents per Mbps. Fees and service details: All Google Fiber plans feature unlimited data, no term agreements and all equipment. Read our Google Fiber review. Check Google Fiber availability Or call to order: (877) 461-7737

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless service Check availability Or call to order: (877) 687-6988 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile has made some significant strides with its 5G internet service. It boasts over 3 million subscribers, availability to over 50 million people and an eye on continued expansion. Most impressively, T-Mobile says that nearly a third of its customers are from rural areas. So, if you're in an area where DSL or satellite have been your only choices, T-Mobile Home Internet is a very intriguing option. Availability: T-Mobile is available to over 82% of households in San Antonio, per the FCC. Though the greater San Antonio-New Braunfels area is included in T-Mobile's coverage list for Texas, you'll need to confirm an open slot available at your location. Plug in your address (or mobile phone number if you're already a T-Mobile customer) on the T-Mobile Home Internet site to make certain. Plans and pricing: There's one plan and one plan only with T-Mobile Home Internet. You get download speeds of 72-245Mbps for $50 per month. T-Mobile customers with Go5G Plus and Magenta Max plans can reduce that monthly fee to $30. Fees and service details: There is no contract or data cap with T-Mobile's home internet service. The equipment rental is included in the monthly fee, and there's a price-lock guarantee for as long as you remain a customer. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: (877) 687-6988

Spectrum Best availability Check availability Or call to order: (877) 361-3842 Product details Price range $40 - $70 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Charter Communications' broadband service reaches more households in the San Antonio metropolitan area than even AT&T does. The two providers are essentially even in San Antonio proper, but Spectrum stretches out more significantly into neighboring New Braunfels. Why might that matter? It could come in handy if you need to move within the region and don't want the hassle of changing your ISP. Availability: Spectrum is available to 90% of households in San Antonio, per the FCC. Plans and pricing: Spectrum is an appealing choice -- especially for a cable internet provider -- because of its straightforward approach. There are three plan options -- 300, 500 or 940Mbps download speed -- which range in price from $50 per month to $90 monthly. Fees and service details: Spectrum Internet includes unlimited data and modem rental. However, you're charged an additional $5 monthly for a Wi-Fi router (though you can opt out of that by providing your own). As a cable provider, Spectrum's upload speeds will only reach 35Mbps (far short of fiber internet), but customers can count on greater reliability compared to DSL and satellite internet options. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 361-3842

Internet providers in San Antonio overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband/Grande Cable $25-$60 300-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) None None 7 AT&T DSL/fiber $55-$180 10-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Frontier DSL/fiber $55-$155 10-5,000Mbps None None None 6 Google Fiber Fiber $70-$100 1,000-2,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-940Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with Magenta MAX discount) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

All other available San Antonio residential internet providers

You can find many broadband options across the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan region. Availability is dependent on your address, of course, but you may be able to find some appealing choices beyond our highlighted picks.

Davel5957/Getty Images

Pricing for San Antonio home internet service

The average starting price for home internet in San Antonio is approximately $48 a month. That considers the promo prices you'll get at the beginning, not the standard rates you'll get hit with a year or so later. $48 monthly puts San Antonio toward the higher end of markets CNET has covered so far, including Brooklyn ($36 a month), Los Angeles ($38 a month), Denver ($39 per month), San Francisco ($40 a month), New York City ($41 per month), Seattle ($42 monthly), Dallas and Philadelphia (both near $43 per month), Houston ($45 monthly), Phoenix ($46 per month), Atlanta ($47 monthly), Orlando ($48 a month) and Charlotte, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Diego and St. Louis (all approximately $50 monthly).

Cheap internet options in the River City

Although the lowest starting price in San Antonio is a tie between Rise Broadband and its 25Mbps plan for $25 a month and Astound Broadband's opening selection, the best value is Astound's 300Mbps plan, which is exponentially faster.

Sticking with the topic of value, most providers we've listed are also participating in the Federal Communication Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program. It provides a $30 monthly discount to eligible, low-income homes for affordable, high-speed internet. If you qualify, the ACP can be used towards any internet plan from participating providers and in some cases, you might be able to get internet service for free.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

Fastest internet providers in San Antonio

As I mentioned earlier, the River City is the fastest broadband city in Texas and one of the country's fastest cities regarding median download internet speeds.

The city's impressive internet speed numbers are undoubtedly buoyed by the fiber internet service of AT&T (which features a 5Gbps plan in some areas of the city), Frontier Fiber (which also boasts a 5 gig plan) and Google Fiber, whose cheapest (and slowest) plan is a full gigabit.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

What's the bottom line on San Antonio internet providers?

We mention it often in our CNET home internet reviews, but it bears repeating: All things being equal, fiber internet service trumps other internet connection types every time. However, what matters is what's available at your address. You're in great shape if you can get AT&T Fiber or Google Fiber at your home. If not, there are still affordable cable options -- like Astound Broadband and Spectrum -- that'll get you plenty of speed and decent reliability.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in San Antonio

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in San Antonio FAQs

Is there fiber internet service in San Antonio? Yes. AT&T is the most widely available fiber provider in the area, but ensure you're serviceable for its fiber service, not DSL. Google Fiber is also available within city limits. Some suburban areas might also have access to Frontier Fiber and Rise Broadband's fiber plans, though these will be much more scarce.

Who has the cheapest internet in San Antonio? Rise Broadband and Astound Broadband's cheapest internet plan in San Antonio is $25 per month. However, Rise Broadband's plan features a 25Mbps download speed. That can't compare to Astound Broadband's 300Mbps plan at the same price: Astound's has a much better value at 8 cents per Mbps to Rise Broadband's $1 per Mbps. Sticking with overall value, Astound's 1,200Mbps plan, at $60 monthly, is a great deal at 5 cents per Mbps. That's matched by Google Fiber's 2 Gig plan, which also features 5 cents per Mbps but is $40 more per month. The only other Alamo City providers able to provide a better cost value are AT&T's Fiber 5000 offering (which at $180 per month isn't exactly cheap, mind you) and Frontier's 5 Gig plan (even cheaper at $155 monthly) which both feature a cost per Mbps of under 4 cents.