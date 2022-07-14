Best Nintendo Switch Deals and Bundles

It's no surprise that the Nintendo Switch continues to be a popular favorite amongst gamers. And with its numerous models, extensive game library and a variety of peripherals and accessories, it's a great system to play on, whether you're a seasoned pro or a casual first-timer.

However, when there's high demand, high prices usually follow, and given the popularity of the system, it can be difficult to get a decent deal. That's why we've scoured the internet for the best bundles, bargains and discounts on the Nintendo Switch and everything you need to go with it.

It's easier to find deals on games than consoles outside of the holiday season, but every now and then there will be a sale, and when there is, you'll be the first to know. If you're looking to get more for less, we're here to help. Check back often, because we'll keep this list updated as offers expire and new sales hit shelves, so that you can get the best deal on Nintendo Switch bundles, consoles, accessories and more.

Special offers and bundles

Nintendo This bundle offers a Nintendo Switch Lite handheld console, as well as a 128GB San Disk microSD card that is officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch and features read speeds up to 100 MB/s and write speeds up to 90 MB/s.

SanDisk via Amazon In addition to the Nintendo Switch, this bundle also includes a memory card as part of the bundle. The SanDisk microSD card is officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. It features 128GB of storage to save downloaded games, screenshots and video captures, and it has read speeds up to 100Mbps and write speeds of up to 90Mbps.

Nintendo This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch console, a Neon Blue Edition carrying case and a 12-month Individual Membership for Nintendo Switch Online, a resource for players with features like online play, cloud saves and more.

Nintendo This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch with matching red and blue PDP LVL40 Colorblock gaming headset, along with a Mario-themed red and white PowerA controller and protection case. Both the headset and controller are wired, and the controller includes a 10-foot USB cable. The zippered case features a durable outer shell with handle, a built-in screen-protector flap and storage for up to six game cards.

Nintendo Right now you can save on various titles of Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy. Most of the savings range between $10 and $20 dollars, but some are marked down by as much as $45. With over 100 games currently discounted, you might want to take a peek. Some of the $20 savings include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, while you can save even more on Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Just Dance 2022.

Deals on consoles

While there aren't many discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, these are the various models available. We will continue to update this section as retailers offer discounts and sales to keep you informed of the lowest prices available.

Mike Sorrentino/CNET The Nintendo Switch features a 6.2-inch touchscreen and two Joy-Con controllers to give you gameplay flexibility. Its design lets you play three different ways: TV, tabletop and handheld. Battery life typically ranges between 4.5 and 9 hours per charge, depending on what you're playing. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Nintendo The Nintendo Switch OLED model features a 7-inch OLED screen that offers vivid colors and sharp contrast. It also includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode, 64GB of internal storage and enhanced audio from the system's onboard speakers when playing in handheld and tabletop modes.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Optimized for personal, handheld play, this system is small and light, with a unibody design including fully integrated controls. It's compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support handheld mode. Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

Nintendo This popular special-edition Nintendo Switch is finally back in stock for fans of Animal Crossing. Note that this is only the special edition console and that the game is not included.

Deals on accessories

PowerA This controller offers both wired and wireless modes so you can play whether it's charged or not. It also includes a mappable Pro Pack with four programmable paddles, a soft-touch faceplate with swappable parts, rubberized grips for comfort during extended gameplay, a 900-mAh rechargeable battery and other extra features.

HyperX This wired headset is wired and features a swivel-to-mute noise-canceling mic, an adjustable headband, rotating ear cups and 50mm directional drivers that provide gaming-grade sound quality. While the 3-foot cord makes it ideal for use with the Switch, it's also compatible with the Xbox One, and Series X and S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Wii U and PC.