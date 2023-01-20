Best Fire TV Stick in 2023: Fire Stick 4K Max, Lite, Fire TV Cube and More

With streaming devices more accessible and affordable than ever, tons of people are cutting the cord on cable. And with one of Amazon's Fire TV Sticks, you can get access to thousands of hours of content with just the push of a button. It's true that most new TVs come with smart features built-in so you can access streaming apps right out of the box, but many smart TV features don't always keep up with app updates and tend to have lower streaming quality, so we still recommend investing in a dedicated streaming device. Roku makes some of our favorites out there at the moment, but the company faces stiff competition from Amazon, as well as Google and Apple.

Amazon in particular has pushed aggressively into the streaming market by producing an array of Fire TV-branded streaming devices. We've reviewed them all, and found that we tend to like Roku products best for their easy use and their platform-agnostic approach -- Roku's menus don't favor one service (like, for example, Prime Video) over others. That said, Amazon's Fire TV devices are highly capable too, especially if you want Alexa voice integration.

Amazon's range is robust and runs the gamut from the basic Fire TV Stick Lite to the midrange Fire TV Stick 4K Max to the top-tier Fire TV Cube, as well as a bunch of models in between. If that sounds confusing, don't worry. Our guide to the best Fire TV streaming device will help you pick out the right model for you.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for the best Fire Stick on the market, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is it. The Max is speedy and loads apps almost immediately, and navigating around the system is swift and smooth. Even better, the Max supports Wi-Fi 6 and nearly all the latest playback standards, including Dolby Vision. The downside to the Max is its Fire TV platform with ads featured prominently throughout. We just don't appreciate the TV becoming a giant rotating billboard for content or ads when in screensaver mode. But this is a good choice for those looking for the best and fastest Amazon Fire TV stick. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K debuted in 2018 and is still around today. While we generally think it's worth it to upgrade to the Max, the original Fire TV Stick 4K is still a good choice for those who want 4K streaming without paying for the latest bells and whistles, namely Wi-Fi 6 and blazing-fast speed. The voice features are impressive and Echo and Dot owners can control it with Alexa. Its app and game selection is superb and responses are still fast, though not as fast as on the Max. The remote can control volume and power on TVs and soundbars. Ultimately, if the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K is close to the Max, we recommend passing on this and getting the newer and faster Max. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is our favorite budget streaming device, besting the Roku Express. The Lite trounces the Express in features-for-the-money. This Fire TV's biggest advantage is a remote with built-in voice search and control powered by Alexa. The cheapest Roku with a voice remote is the Express Plus 4K, which uses Roku's more basic voice system, not Alexa. The Fire Stick's remote also doesn't need line of sight to work. If you want to spend as little as possible on a streaming player, the Lite is your best bet. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review. You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite - digital multimedia receiver - with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

Sarah Tew/CNET We haven't reviewed the latest 2022 iteration of the Fire TV Cube, but it adds a handful of bells and whistles, including 4K upscaling and a faster processor, to keep it as a recommendable addition to the living room for Alexa-centric households. The Cube is basically a mash-up of the Fire TV Stick and an Alexa speaker, allowing you to use your voice to search for shows and adjust the volume and inputs on your TV, dim lights, make Zoom calls (audio-only, unless you add a webcam), stream music and check the weather -- all hands-free, without using the remote. It also features an octa-core processor and 2GB of memory for lightning-fast streaming in 4K, as well as audio support for Dolby Atmos. Read our Amazon Fire TV Cube review. You're receiving price alerts for Fire TV Cube

Amazon Although the Lite is a better value, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is another good choice for those who are still rocking regular HD TVs. The main difference between the Fire TV Stick and the cheaper Fire TV Stick Lite lies in the remote control. Fire Stick's remote has buttons for volume, mute and power, allowing you to control those functions on your TV. The Lite lacks these capabilities and is therefore slightly less expensive. If you have a 1080p TV and don't mind paying a little more for a remote that can control the volume on your TV, the Fire TV Stick is a good choice for you. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick review. You're receiving price alerts for Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

How we test Fire TV devices

Every Fire TV Stick we review receives hours of hands-on testing. Typically, this involves installing the device on multiple TVs, evaluating the setup process, adding popular streaming channels and using the product as if it were our own. We use all of the major features available and note how they stack up against other Fire TV models in the company's lineup. To do this, we hook up multiple Fire TV streaming devices to the same TV so we can switch back and forth easily to compare the experiences.

The metrics we use to rate a device include hardware design, distinctive features that differentiate models, remote capabilities and design, overall ease of use, effective layouts and design, search capabilities, privacy settings, the number of apps and their performance and the overall speed and reliability of the system.

Fire TV FAQs

What's the difference between a Fire TV device and a Fire TV television? A Fire TV device, like the ones in this list, is a small stick-shaped or square piece of hardware that plugs into an HDMI port at the back of your TV. This gives your TV access to Amazon Fire TV software and content, no matter what brand of TV you own. Amazon also makes Fire TVs, which are televisions that come with Fire TV software preinstalled. This means that your TV will automatically have access to the Fire TV interface without the need for an additional streaming device.

What streaming apps are on Fire TV? Fire TV offers a long list of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, Showtime, Discovery Plus and others. Spectrum cable users, however, do not have access to the Spectrum app on Fire TV.