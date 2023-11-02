X
My Favorite Moment Photography Gear Is Up to 50% Off Ahead of Black Friday

Moment makes some of the best gear for creators, which includes iPhone camera lenses, MagSafe-enabled accessories, backpacks and more.

moment-sale
With Black Friday just around the corner, photography specialist Moment is taking as much as 50% off its phone lenses, mounts, backpacks and other accessories. 

I've been using Moment camera lenses on my iPhone since 2021. My iPhone 12 didn't have a dedicated telephoto camera, so I added a lens over the primary camera in the form of the M-Series tele lens. While there's a new Moment T-series 58mm lens, its predecessor is on sale, alongside plenty of other gear that I've used and loved. Here are some of my favorite Moment products that I think you should definitely try.

Moment M-Series 58mm tele mobile lens: $110

The Moment M-series 58mm tele lens adds 2x zoom to your phone camera. It's best suited for phones that don't have a dedicated zoom camera like the iPhone 13, 14 or 15. You can also use it with your Pro-series iPhones, where you'll get double the optical zoom when mounted on your iPhone's telephoto camera. The lens enables you to capture sharp images with plenty of details, even in the shadows.

Note that you'll need a Moment drop-in lens mount that's compatible with your phone or a Moment case -- both of which are good quality. I like the fact that you get a small lens bag to carry around with you in the bag so it isn't scratched when on the move. It's easy to snap on. You just have to put it in the mount and rotate it to fix it on the camera. It's really easy to use.

Moment 21-liter MTW backpack: $100

The Moment MTW backpack has been my daily short-travel companion for over two years now. It's compact while letting me carry everything that I'd want to. For instance, I have a book, a headphone case and a few other things in the main pocket, while the laptop pocket has my MacBook Air and a couple of phones I'm testing in the two big compartments, with earbuds, a highlighter and a power bank in the small pockets. You also get a zipper on the front to keep the everyday essentials like sunglasses, keys and more.

These are some of my favorite Moment products that you should definitely take a look at if you're a keen photographer. The lenses will definitely give you more perspectives while shooting.

