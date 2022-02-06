As parents, we try to be conscientious about keeping screen time to a minimum, but kids and parents alike need time to relax with a favorite TV show or movie. With so many devices and streaming services at our fingertips, turning to the internet for entertainment (and edutainment) has become the default.

YouTube may be the first stop for many parents who need to occupy their toddlers after school or while driving, working and waiting. Clicking on a Baby Shark video or Ryan's World is music to everyone's ears, right? But streaming services like Disney Plus and Netflix offer something for the entire family to watch -- from young kids to picky teenagers and grown-ups -- and are often the exclusive home of beloved franchises you can't get on YouTube.

Each streaming service is stacked with great TV shows and movies, with some acting as headquarters for your kids' favorite characters. Here's a guide for choosing which service is the best fit for your family, and if you want detailed advice on which content is suitable for your crew, check out Common Sense Media.

Walt Disney Pictures Where do we begin? With content that's rated PG-13 and below, Disney Plus has a large catalog of kid-friendly series and films. In addition to carrying Disney Junior, Disney Channel and everything else with the Disney stamp, you'll find Pixar, National Geographic, Marvel and Star Wars titles on the platform. That includes hits like Cruella, Monsters Inc. and Iron Man in all incarnations. Toddlers can be mesmerized with the animated and live-action versions of Disney classics, or binge on every piece of content starring Bluey, Tinkerbell, Bart Simpson or another favorite character. Tweens and teens can enjoy shows like The Simpsons, Phineas and Ferb and Descendants, while movies from the Disney Channel or the company's blockbuster lineup are a click away. To navigate Disney Plus's library, you can click on a designated tile for Pixar, Marvel, etc., or search by title, character, or genre. Kids and parents can scroll through the platform's special collections (such as Ice Age and Black Stories), musicals, movies, and exclusive originals and shows from every decade of Disney. Parental controls allow you to add a four-digit PIN and set ratings limits for each regular profile. But creating a kid's profile automatically curates content that's appropriate for all ages. To add an extra layer of security, toggle the Kid-Proof exit feature that prevents kiddos from switching profiles. Disney Plus is entirely ad-free for $8 per month.

Paramount Pictures While Disney is flush with beloved shows and movies, Viacom-owned Paramount Plus has its own stash of iconic characters and series. It's basically Nickelodeon central. SpongeBob, iCarly, Dora, Rugrats, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig and other Nick superstars sit beside Paramount Plus originals Clifford the Big Red Dog and Star Trek: Prodigy on the platform. While there isn't a designated kids' menu, it's simple to locate Noggin, Nick Jr. and all other Nickelodeon content on Paramount Plus. Additionally, there are five live channels that run content 24/7 for kids, including dedicated hubs for SpongeBob and Paw Patrol. But many family-friendly movies are mixed in with the streamer's genre lists, so if you're searching for Rumble or Clifford, check the comedy or trending section. Paramount Plus enables parents to create kids' profiles by activating "Kids Mode." Choose an avatar and specify whether it's for older kids or younger kids, and the content will adjust ratings based on your selection. Subscriptions cost $5 for the ad-supported Essential version and $10 for ad-free Premium.

Netflix Netflix offers a range of kids' titles in the realm of music, education, and entertainment, all without ads. The platform caters to every age and stage in your child's life. Popular series include CoComelon, Octonauts, Ask the Storybots and A Series of Unfortunate Events. The streamer routinely drops new originals such as Maya and the Three, Aggretsuko, Over the Moon and Boss Baby spinoffs, but there are plenty of Dreamworks titles on Netflix, too. Upcoming releases include The Cuphead Show, Erax, Pinocchio and an Ivy & Bean adaptation. Because of a partnership with Nickelodeon, kids can stream favorites like Invader Zim, Big Time Rush, Avatar: The Last Airbender or new Loud House features. And Netflix's search function invites you to drill for niche content like kiddo-friendly movie adaptations, kid-themed cooking stuff or coming-of-age stories. Type in an ultra-specific term and you're likely to find a match. Where the streamer stands out is with its kids' profile. While you can set up parental controls on each profile with ratings restrictions, the Netflix Kids Experience comes with a bright logo and a ready-made batch of content. No need to handpick shows and movies for young ones, because the streamer does it for you. If you select titles outside the ratings limits for Kids Experience, the logo is removed and the profile type is automatically changed. To cap it off, the platform showcases a Top 10 row for kids' programming and sends out biweekly emails to parents with recommendations and other child-centric tools.

WarnerMedia/HBO Max Don't sleep on HBO Max. Not only is it the place to stream Cartoon Network favorites like We Bare Bears and Adventure Time, but also Sesame Street, Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, and animated DC superheroes. That includes the OG Teen Titans. For Sesame Street fans, all 50-plus seasons of the show -- along with new episodes -- are available to stream on HBO Max. HBO Max allows you to select Kids & Family from its menu and then you'll be taken to its dedicated page. To make it easy to find content, you can click on a character's icon -- like Elmo, Scooby Doo, the Powerpuff Girls and Batman -- for a program lineup featuring said characters. Prefer to search a different way? HBO Max divides content into categories for kiddos ages 2-5, 6-9, 10-12, and 13 and up. You can also browse titles from A-Z or search specifically for series or movies. Recently, the streamer announced the addition of CoComelon, Lellobee City Farm, Blippi and Vlad & Niki for its preschool Cartoonito audience. But don't forget that Harry Potter and other movies are available for teens who need a break from animation. While you can watch TV with your children, you can also just give them their own kid profile on HBO Max. The service requires adults to log a four-digit PIN in order to create it, and then provide birthdate information so the system can customize age-appropriate content. Subscribe to HBO Max for $10 a month with ads or $15 for the ad-free version.

PBS For decades, PBS Kids has been the destination for Sesame Street and other childhood favorites. Elmo, Arthur, Daniel the Tiger and Curious George are among the characters who entertain while teaching lessons. While SpongeBob and Disney get a lot of love, it's noteworthy that Arthur is the longest-running animated kids' show in history. The 8-year-old aardvark is a PBS rock star. And though WarnerMedia and HBO owns Sesame Street, new episodes are still available to watch on PBS Kids. PBS Kids is available to Prime Video subscribers for free, and it's also available to watch 24/7 on The Roku Channel. But parents, you can also download the stand-alone PBS Kids video app for free on your mobile device or TV. That means your children can stream Elmo or Wild Kratts when you're on a road trip or visiting family.

Kids streaming services FAQ

Are Hulu and Amazon's Prime Video great for kids too? We considered both streaming services for this list but examined content offerings as well as user-friendly interfaces. While Prime Video has some original content, it gleans much of its kids' programming from Nickelodeon, PBS Kids and other Viacom properties. The same holds true for Hulu. It's easier to access these shows and movies directly through Paramount Plus or PBS.

What if you don't want your kids watching ads while streaming? We know that screen time is not the only area of concern, because advertising impacts kids too. Disney Plus and Netflix are wholly ad-free, but HBO Max and Paramount Plus offer more expensive plans if you want to watch without commercials. The PBS Kids app is ad-free.