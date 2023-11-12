Best Black Friday Roku Deals: Up to $46 Off Streamers, $170 Off TVs
Upgrade your viewing experience with one of these Roku deals and save yourself some cash.
Black Friday is just around the corner, which makes right now one of the best times of the year to grab some new tech. And if you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup without breaking the bank, there are already tons of great deals to be had. The Black Friday TV deals are already in full swing, but you'll also find some serious bargains on top-rated streaming devices. Roku makes our overall favorite streamers of 2023, and right now, you can get your hands on some for less.
Roku's Black Friday sale officially kicked off on Nov. 12, knocking up to $20 off its own top-rated streaming devices like the Express 4K Plus and Streaming Stick 4K. And you'll find even more deals at other retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, which are also offering some serious savings on Roku smart TVs. To help you make the most of these early Black Friday offers, we've rounded up the best Roku deals you'll find right now below. And, if you do end up going for a Roku device, take a look at these 11 little-known Roku tricks you can take advantage of.
Black Friday Roku streaming device deals
The Roku Express 4K Plus is our overall favorite streaming device of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for just $25 -- only a $1 more than the all-time low price. It supports 4K content and comes with Roku's voice remote for easy hands-free control.
Our runner-up pick for the overall best streaming device of 2023, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a slight step up from the Express 4K Plus. For an extra $5, you get Dolby Vision support as well as improved Wi-Fi connectivity.
- Roku Ultra LT: $34 (save $46)
- Roku Premiere: $19 (save $16)
- Roku Express: $25 (save $5)
- Roku Streambar: $120 (save $10)
- Roku Express 4K + Voice Remote Pro: $35 (save $15)
Black Friday Roku TV deals
At 40 inches, this is probably one of the cheapest high-quality smart TVs you'll find with Roku on it. The Select Series runs an FHD resolution, and while it doesn't support HDR, it is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so it's very convenient and easy to use regardless of what ecosystem you're in.
Moving a step up, this Westinghouse TV is a bit bigger at 50 inches and even comes with HDR, which is always nice to see at this price point. It also runs a 4K resolution, rather than FHD, so that you can enjoy your content at a higher resolution. This is also a great TV if you want a budget option for gaming on console, especially on something like the Xbox Series S.
If you're willing to spend a little extra, the S4 Series from TCL packs in a lot more features besides a 50-inch screen, a 4K resolution and HDR. For example, you get the upgraded HDR10 and HLG, the latter of which is an HDR standard some broadcasters use, especially in sports. It also has a game mode that lowers latency and input lag, so it's great for gaming on a PC, Series X or PlayStation 5.
While this constitutes a more significant jump in price, this 75-inch Select Series from Roku is packed with features. Besides having a 4K resolution, it also has HDR 10 Plus, which will give you even better contrast and image fidelity. It also has HLG for sports lovers, although it sadly doesn't have any game-specific modes, which isn't a dealbreaker if you don't plan to game on it.
- TCL 32-inch S2 S-Class HD TV: $120 (save $10)
- Roku 32-inch Select Series HD TV: $150 (save $20)
- TCL 40-Inch S3 Series FHD TV: $180 (save $50)
- Westinghouse 43-inch 4K TV: $190 (save $100)
- Hisense 50-inch R6G Series 4K TV: $240 (save $30)
- Roku 75-inch Plus Series QLED 4K TV: $900 (save $100)
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping