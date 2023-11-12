Best Black Friday Roku Deals: Up to $46 Off Streamers, $170 Off TVs

Black Friday is just around the corner, which makes right now one of the best times of the year to grab some new tech. And if you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup without breaking the bank, there are already tons of great deals to be had. The Black Friday TV deals are already in full swing, but you'll also find some serious bargains on top-rated streaming devices. Roku makes our overall favorite streamers of 2023, and right now, you can get your hands on some for less.

Roku's Black Friday sale officially kicked off on Nov. 12, knocking up to $20 off its own top-rated streaming devices like the Express 4K Plus and Streaming Stick 4K. And you'll find even more deals at other retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, which are also offering some serious savings on Roku smart TVs. To help you make the most of these early Black Friday offers, we've rounded up the best Roku deals you'll find right now below. And, if you do end up going for a Roku device, take a look at these 11 little-known Roku tricks you can take advantage of.

Black Friday Roku streaming device deals

Roku Express 4K Plus: $25 The Roku Express 4K Plus is our overall favorite streaming device of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for just $25 -- only a $1 more than the all-time low price. It supports 4K content and comes with Roku's voice remote for easy hands-free control. Details Save $15 $25 at Amazon

Black Friday Roku TV deals

Roku 40-inch Class Select Series: $180 At 40 inches, this is probably one of the cheapest high-quality smart TVs you'll find with Roku on it. The Select Series runs an FHD resolution, and while it doesn't support HDR, it is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so it's very convenient and easy to use regardless of what ecosystem you're in. Details Save $50 $180 at Best Buy

Westinghouse 50-inch 4K UHD TV: $220 Moving a step up, this Westinghouse TV is a bit bigger at 50 inches and even comes with HDR, which is always nice to see at this price point. It also runs a 4K resolution, rather than FHD, so that you can enjoy your content at a higher resolution. This is also a great TV if you want a budget option for gaming on console, especially on something like the Xbox Series S. Details Save $170 $220 at Best Buy

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 Series: $270 If you're willing to spend a little extra, the S4 Series from TCL packs in a lot more features besides a 50-inch screen, a 4K resolution and HDR. For example, you get the upgraded HDR10 and HLG, the latter of which is an HDR standard some broadcasters use, especially in sports. It also has a game mode that lowers latency and input lag, so it's great for gaming on a PC, Series X or PlayStation 5. Details Save $80 $270 at Amazon