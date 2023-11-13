Best Verizon Plans: How to Choose and Which Ones To Pick
Verizon has a variety of plans. We try to make sense of them all.
Looking for a wireless plan from Verizon isn't as simple as just going into a store or online and picking one out. Verizon, like all of the major US carriers, offers a wide variety of different options even under the promise of "unlimited" talk, text and data. And it's within that premise that things can quickly get messy.
After a variety of changes over the years, Verizon today has three main unlimited plans, all with similar names but with different offerings and price points: Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Ultimate. Welcome can be considered the base, Plus the middle and Ultimate the high-end.
So which plan should you choose? Let's break it down.
Additional details:
- Network: Verizon
- High-speed data: Unlimited, though not at fastest speeds, and Verizon will slow it in busy areas when the "network is experiencing heavy traffic"
- Price: $65 per month for one line, $110 per month for two lines, $120 per month for four lines (with automatic payments and paper-free billing)
More: Verizon's updated plans have replaced the carrier's previous Welcome Unlimited offer with... one named Unlimited Welcome. While the names are flipped, the core offer is still largely the same: There are no streaming perks like the Disney Bundle included by default with this plan, no hotspot data, and you can't hop on Verizon's fastest 5G networks (which it calls Ultra Wideband). Instead, it will be more in line, if not slightly better, than the 4G LTE experience you've had for years.
Upgrading your phone while on this plan also might preclude you from getting Verizon's best device deals.
You do, however, get Verizon's network for $65 per month for one or $120 a month for four lines, assuming you have automatic payments set up. If you do want perks like the Disney Bundle or Apple One, you can add them at $10 per month, per perk.
For most people who just want the base service, Welcome is probably more than enough. If you do need faster speed or hotspot data you can move those lines up to Unlimited Plus while keeping the rest on this cheaper option (what the carrier calls "mix and match"). The Plus plan offers many of the same capabilities as Welcome, but with the bonus of 30GB of high-speed hotspot data, the ability to connect to Verizon's fastest Ultra Wideband 5G networks and the comfort of knowing your data won't be slowed in very busy areas (think packed stadiums or arenas).
If you switch to Verizon and bring your own phone, the carrier will give you $180 back over 36 months. This amounts to a $5 monthly savings and is why the carrier's website may show you different pricing. And those looking to save even more can combine the Welcome plan with Verizon's other discounts for teachers, nurses, military and first responders. We cover those discounts here.
Pros: Verizon's 4G LTE network is a strong backbone, can still get perks, and can "mix and match" plans.
Cons: No access to Verizon's fastest 5G networks, no set amount of high-speed data, no hotspot data, lower savings on upgrades to new devices, and Verizon makes the pricing complicated on its website.
Additional details:
- Network: Verizon
- High-speed data: Unlimited
- Price: $80 per month for one line, $180 for four lines (with automatic payments and paper-free billing)
At its core, Unlimited Plus is very similar to Unlimited Welcome. Both offer unlimited talk, text and data on Verizon's network and can tap into extras like adding in perks at $10 per month, per perk. Why you'd want Plus is because of the faster 5G speeds and hotspot data.
Whereas AT&T and T-Mobile don't segment access to their fastest 5G networks based on plans, Verizon does. If you want to tap into its fastest data networks (what it calls "Ultra Wideband" or "UW") you need to pony up for a pricier plan. High-speed hotspot is also a premium feature, with Verizon offering 30GB in the Plus plan. Your data also won't be slowed in busy areas.
Thankfully, Verizon doesn't take a "one-size" only approach and as mentioned lets you "mix and match" family lines to best fit your needs. So, for example, if only one line needs the faster 5G access you can put them on Plus while keeping the rest of the account on cheaper options like Welcome.
It is also worth noting that Verizon (like T-Mobile) has started reserving its best device trade-in perks for its pricier plans, namely Plus and Ultimate. So if you're looking to save the most on a trade-in, you may need to commit to a 36-month installment on Plus or the highest-tiered Ultimate plan to get the most value. The same goes for the discount it gives for bundling wireless and home internet.
Being on the cheaper Welcome plan will get you some savings but not the maximum discounts that the carrier offers.
Pros: Access to Verizon's fastest 5G networks, more hotspot data, can still get perks like the Disney Bundle, better trade-in offers and can "mix and match" plans.
Cons: Plans are pricier than Welcome, and Verizon makes the pricing complicated on its website.
FAQ
What about Unlimited Ultimate?
Verizon's latest top plan, called Unlimited Ultimate, is its priciest. A single line runs $90 per month, while if you have four lines on an account it would be $55 for the Ultimate line each month (in both cases assuming you have automatic payments and paper-free billing enabled).
What you get for that price is access to Verizon's fastest 5G networks, 60GB of high-speed hotspot data (double the amount offered to Plus users), international talk, text and data in over 210 countries as well as other perks like better offers and discounts on device upgrades.
For most people, this plan probably doesn't add enough to justify the $25 price difference between Ultimate and Welcome. If you travel internationally regularly, this plan might make more sense than Plus as you'd probably be spending the $10 per month difference on Verizon's TravelPass perk for a few days of high-speed data abroad anyways.
The same goes for if you're looking for the best deal on an upgrade and are already considering the Plus plan for faster 5G data access and hotspot. Some of Verizon's best trade-in deals require Ultimate, and in those specific cases, the money you'd save on the better upgrade deal over three years could match up or offset the cost of paying more for the device and keeping a cheaper plan.
Again, for most people, we'd recommend staying away from this plan. It's too pricey for what you're getting when Verizon already has better options available.
What about cable companies?
Xfinity Mobile, Cox Mobile and Spectrum Mobile all run on Verizon's network and could be options depending on where you live.
To get the best rates, you will need to have an internet package from the respective provider. Expect the value to vary: Spectrum starts at $30 a month for unlimited, while Xfinity and Cox's plans start at $45 a month for a single line. That rate drops to $30 per line per month for two or more lines at Xfinity and Spectrum (so two lines run $60 a month, four lines are $120 monthly), at Cox you need to have four lines to get that $30 per line, per month rate.
The above is for the base unlimited plans. Xfinity and Spectrum also have different tiers of unlimited with more high-speed and hotspot data. All three cable companies also offer shared data plans.
As mentioned above these prices require you to have home service from these providers. If you cancel your cable service, expect the bill to jump.
If you cut the cord and ditch Xfinity's home services, for example, each mobile line will cost an additional $25 per month per line. For a family of four, that will jack your monthly bill from $120 a month to $220.
Do I need to change my Verizon plan when I upgrade my phone?
You don't necessarily need to change plans when you upgrade your phone, but you may need to move plans if you want Verizon's best deals.
As mentioned, Verizon has been reserving some of its best deals for those who are on its priciest plans. For example, its top iPhone 15 Pro deals generally require the priciest Unlimited Ultimate plan (and potentially for you to add a new line or switch from a different carrier).
Verizon has also been adding fees or raising rates on some of its older plans to encourage people to leave them for newer options.
Are there discounts to lower my Verizon bill?
Yes, Verizon offers a variety of discounts depending on your age, employer or profession. Nurses, teachers, military, first responders, college students and more can take advantage of various programs that could save you significant money on your bill. Those in Florida can also save if they are over 55 years old.
It is worth noting that these discounts are often for the whole account. So if you have three lines and one of those users are a nurse or a teacher your whole family can take advantage of the savings.
Some of these discounts have caps on the amount of lines that can benefit, so make sure to check the details when signing up. You can also see our story here for more details on the discounts offered.
