Best Black Friday Mattress Deals: Save Hundreds on a New Mattress With Early Deals

The quality of your current mattress can make or break how soundly you sleep each night. Trying to rest when you're using a worn-out mattress or a model that doesn't provide proper support can leave you tossing and turning or waking up sore and groggy. Black Friday is two weeks away, but multiple retailers are slashing prices ahead of the big day, which makes this a great time to upgrade your mattress at a more affordable price point. 

We've gone ahead and researched which big brands already have major discounts available and have rounded up some of the best early Black Friday mattress deals below. We expect to see even more offers in the coming days, so be sure to check back regularly to check out any new offers that arrive. Note that many of the deals below are exclusively for new customers, so keep that in mind as you shop. 

Black Friday mattress deals

Nolah (35% off + $50 discount)

Right now Nolah is offering 35% off everything sitewide including mattresses, bedding and more. And CNET readers can get an extra $50 discount when you use promo code CNET50 at checkout. And you'll even get two pillows thrown in for free with a mattress purchase. 

Details
See at Nolah

Emma (Save 55%)

Emma is offering 55% off all mattresses right now, with prices starting at just $299. Plus, you can save an extra 10% when you use promo code EARLY10BF at checkout.

Details
See at Emma

Saatva (Up to $500 off)

Saatva makes our favorite firm mattress, and right now its early Black Friday sale is offering up to $500 off mattresses.

Details
See at Saatva

Bear (35% off)

The Bear Original mattress is our favorite foam mattress, and right now the brand is offering 35% off sitewide, along with free accessories with a mattress purchase.

Details
See at Bear

Molecule (Save 50%)

You can save up to 50% sitewide at Molecule right now, including 50% off the Molecule 2 mattress, 40% off hybrid mattresses and up to $500 off Reflex mattresses when you use promo code BFCM2023 at checkout.

Details
See at Molecule
Mattresses from Molecule, Nolah and Amerisleep are displayed against a blue background.
Molecule/Nolah/Amerisleep/CNET

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a mattress?

Mattress prices tend to fluctuate a lot throughout the year, with large price drops often accompanying major holidays including Labor Day, Memorial Day, President's Day and more. Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, which is why we expect to see significant savings across an array of Black Friday mattress deals this year. 

Where is the best place to buy a mattress on Black Friday?

Shopping online is a great way to find solid savings on a new mattress. Not only is it easier to compare brands and offers when shopping online, but many retailers offer perks like free shipping, trial periods of up to a year and long-term warranties. You'll often find the best deals directly from mattress brands, but Amazon's Black Friday sale may also offer solid mattress deals this time of year. 

