Best Black Friday Mattress Deals: Save Hundreds on a New Mattress With Early Deals

The quality of your current mattress can make or break how soundly you sleep each night. Trying to rest when you're using a worn-out mattress or a model that doesn't provide proper support can leave you tossing and turning or waking up sore and groggy. Black Friday is two weeks away, but multiple retailers are slashing prices ahead of the big day, which makes this a great time to upgrade your mattress at a more affordable price point.
We've gone ahead and researched which big brands already have major discounts available and have rounded up some of the best early Black Friday mattress deals below. We expect to see even more offers in the coming days, so be sure to check back regularly to check out any new offers that arrive. Note that many of the deals below are exclusively for new customers, so keep that in mind as you shop.
Black Friday mattress deals
Right now Nolah is offering 35% off everything sitewide including mattresses, bedding and more. And CNET readers can get an extra $50 discount when you use promo code CNET50 at checkout. And you'll even get two pillows thrown in for free with a mattress purchase.
Emma is offering 55% off all mattresses right now, with prices starting at just $299. Plus, you can save an extra 10% when you use promo code EARLY10BF at checkout.
Saatva makes our favorite firm mattress, and right now its early Black Friday sale is offering up to $500 off mattresses.
The Bear Original mattress is our favorite foam mattress, and right now the brand is offering 35% off sitewide, along with free accessories with a mattress purchase.
You can save up to 50% sitewide at Molecule right now, including 50% off the Molecule 2 mattress, 40% off hybrid mattresses and up to $500 off Reflex mattresses when you use promo code BFCM2023 at checkout.
- Nectar: 40% off everything sitewide with prices starting at $359
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses with prices starting at $449
- Tuft & Needle: $800 off mattresses with prices starting at $559
- Layla: Up to $250 off mattresses with prices starting at $549
- Big Fig: $400 off mattresses with promo code FRIYAY
- Amerisleep: $450 off mattresses with promo code AS450
- Awara: Up to 50% off mattresses with prices starting at $599
- Birch: 25% off sitewide with promo code BF25
- SweetNight: Up to 50% off mattresses
- Zinus: Up to 44% off mattresses
- Leesa: Up to $750 off select mattresses
- Lull: Up to $800 off mattresses
- Puffy: $1,350 off mattresses with promo code EARLYFRIDAY
- Purple: Up to $900 off mattress and base sets
- Vaya: $300 off any mattress with promo code VAYA300
- Siena: 50% off all mattresses with prices starting at $199
- Stearns & Foster: Up to $600 off select mattresses
- Zoma: $150 off mattresses with promo code WIN150
- Tempur-Pedic: Up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets
- Sealy: Up to $200 off select mattresses
- Sleep Number: 50% off Sleep Number 360 iLE limited edition smart bed
- Nest Bedding: 20% off sitewide
- Naturepedic: 20% off sitewide
Is Black Friday a good time to buy a mattress?
Mattress prices tend to fluctuate a lot throughout the year, with large price drops often accompanying major holidays including Labor Day, Memorial Day, President's Day and more. Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, which is why we expect to see significant savings across an array of Black Friday mattress deals this year.
Where is the best place to buy a mattress on Black Friday?
Shopping online is a great way to find solid savings on a new mattress. Not only is it easier to compare brands and offers when shopping online, but many retailers offer perks like free shipping, trial periods of up to a year and long-term warranties. You'll often find the best deals directly from mattress brands, but Amazon's Black Friday sale may also offer solid mattress deals this time of year.
