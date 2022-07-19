Best Smart Home Deals: Discounts on Smart Lights, Plugs, Speakers, Appliances and More

Smart technology has had some massive advances during the past few years, and as a result, our personal lives have a ton of added convenience through devices that are much, well, smarter than previous iterations. We now have the ability to control many aspects of our homes with just our voice or a few taps on our smart devices. While this efficiency is certainly valuable, it often comes with a price tag to match.

If you're looking to add some smart features to your home but can't afford a complete overhaul, don't worry. There are plenty of smart home devices on the market at a variety of prices for every shopper, whether you're looking for a single smart plug or need to outfit an entire room. And if you're looking for the best smart home deals, you don't have to scour every website on your own for discounts. Let our team of experts help you build the smart home of your dreams for less.

Best Smart Plug Deals

Smart plugs can be used for a number of things, including automating lights, small appliances and more.

TP-Link Kasa is a trusted brand in the smart home space that makes some of the best smart plugs on the market. These small plugs can be stacked in the same receptacle or used elsewhere around your house. Using the free Kasa app, you can automate the plugs by setting a schedule or control them from anywhere with ease. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the lowest price. These plugs can be easily controlled using Google Assistant, Alexa and IFTTT routines with no additional hub being required.

Amazon You can't just use any smart plug outside -- you need to buy one that's specifically meant to be used outdoors. This smart plug from Kasa is IP64 rated for weather resistance and has two plugs that can be controlled individually. It has a built-in cord to make it easier to plug in to outdoor receptacles and works with Alexa, IFTTT and Google Assistant. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the lowest price.

iHome If you have a lot of devices, you likely need a surge protector or power strip. Why not pay a little extra for one that has some smarts built right into it? This one features six outlets that can all be controlled individually or together. It offers up to 1,200 joules of surge protection.

Best Smart Light Deals

Smart bulbs offer a unique way to bring some new color to your spaces without having to repaint. You can get white and color versions, and they come in different sizes for your lamps and light fixtures.

Lifx This two pack of low-energy LED lights allows you to schedule your lights to slowly turn on in the morning and wake you up in a more natural way, or dim your lights in the evening to help you relax. In fact, you can even use IFTTT to blink your lights 10 minutes before a meeting and create routines with voice assistants to keep you productive. The color is warm white and it's dimmable. You don't need a bridge or hub and it works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

TP-Link Smart bulbs are a great way to change the look of a room by adding a splash of color. You decide when the lights come on and off, and how bright they get. You don't need to add a hub to use these, but they work with both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands.

Chris Monroe/CNET Save $7 on a single Philips Hue color bulb versus the Amazon price. You can choose from 16 million different color options within the app to instantly change the look and feel of your spaces. They can be controlled using the app or your voice, depending on your preference. Philips Hue bulbs do require the use of a separate hub.

Best Smart Speaker Deals

Adding smarts to your speakers is a great way to bring hands-free music to every room in your home. They look stylish, sound great and offer great functionality that everyone can enjoy.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Amazon Echo Dot continues to dominate the smart speaker game as one of the best smart speakers money can buy, especially if you want to connect multiple devices around your home. The fourth-gen Echo Dot is discounted by 44% right now, making this a great time to buy if you want a reliable smart speaker with Alexa or if you want to fill your home with a network of connected smart speakers. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

Best Smart Appliance Deals

You may not believe it, but there are so many smart appliances these days. You can use your voice to preheat the oven, adjust your home's temperature, control your garage door and more.

Sharp It seems as though companies are adding Alexa and Google Assistant support to just about anything, including countertop microwaves. This model offers support for Amazon's Alexa to reheat your food, add cooking time and more, but it does not support Google Assistant. You'll still need to use your hands to load it with food, though maybe one day we will have a smart robot that can do that for us, as well.

Meross This Meross smart garage remote allows you to open or close your garage from anywhere using the companion app on your phone or tablet. It's also compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant so you can control it using the sound of your voice through other smart devices. Or, you can set a schedule so that it closes at a preset time, or after being open for an extended period. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon to get the full discount. You can check if your garage opener is compatible with this smart attachment here.

Google With the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat you can control the temperature from anywhere using the Nest app on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Within a week of setup, the thermostat starts programming itself to the temperatures you like. And Away mode automatically switches to an energy-efficient temperature when you're not home. Read our Nest Learning Thermostat Third Generation review.

Ultraloq Adding a smart lock to your entry will save time and effort when getting in or out the door. It locks as you leave your house and unlocks as you arrive at your door when you have your smartphone in your pocket or bag, and it responds to voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use the fingerprint ID or a code to get in, as well as several other options. You can also make temporary codes for guests and keep track of who is entering your home via the app. It is also IP65-rated dust- and weatherproof, so you won't have to worry about extreme weather. Plus, it's easy to install and don't require drilling or wiring.

