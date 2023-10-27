Best Coffee Maker Deals: Grab a Coffee Maker for as Low as $21
With so many great discounts on coffee makers and espresso machines, you're spoiled for choice.
Coffee is a daily ritual for many people. Some don't really feel like themselves until that first cup. Of course, buying a cup of coffee every day can quickly add up. Luckily, there are a lot of great deals on coffee makers and espresso machines to help fix that issue or just up your coffee game. So, regardless of how you like your coffee or what your budget is, we've rounded up some of the best deals to make your life a little bit easier and your coffee experience just that much better.
Traditional coffee makers
Check out this fairly basic 12-cup coffee maker by Bella. Originally $50, it's down to just $25 in the white variant. It comes with a pause-and-serve feature that allows you to grab a cup before it finishes brewing, and a keep-warm function that allows you to enjoy another cup after finishing the first. Plus, you can program it to brew up to 24 hours in advance.
- Primula Classic stovetop coffee maker with frother: $21 (save $4)
- Bella Pro Series 18-cup programmable coffee maker: $41 (save $59)
- Costway 12-cup programmable coffee maker: $49 ($41)
- Russell Hobbs glass 8-cup coffee maker: $74 (save $6)
- Bella Pro Series 8-Cup pour over coffee maker: $80 (save $70)
- Calphalon Perfect-Brew 10-Cup coffee maker: $81 (save $28)
- Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup: $110 (save $80)
- Cafe 10-cup smart coffee maker: $251 (save $48)
Espresso makers
This semi-automatic espresso machine features dual smart temperature sensors, fast heat-up and an automatic milk frother. You can make delicious espressos, lattes and cappuccinos with ease. Fast-heating thermocoil technology heats water to an ideal brewing temperature in less than four seconds, and an auto-purge cools the water heater after steaming. A low pressure pre-infusion and 15-bar Italian pump make rich and thick crema. While the machine itself is discounted to $280 at Amazon, you can get this machine with the automatic milk frother attachment for $300 (usually $600) at Kitchenaid right now.
- Bella Pro Series Steam Espresso Machine: $40 (save $30)
- Bella Pro Series espresso machine with 20 bars of pressure: $70 (save $50)
- Nespresso VertuoPlus espresso machine: $125 (save $74)
- De'Longhi Bar espresso and cappuccino machine: $136 (save $72)
- Bella Pro Series espresso machine: $270 (save $180)
- GE Profile semi-automatic espresso machine with milk frother and built-in Wi-Fi: $449 (save $130)
Multifunctional coffee makers
Get the best of both worlds with the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker. You can brew your single-serve K-cup pod or brew coffee traditionally with ground beans. This coffee maker comes with a 12-cup thermal carafe and a gold-tone mesh filter that can be cleaned out after use. It also has an LED screen, eight speed settings, auto shut-off and a water-level indicator. You can brew coffee, hot chocolate and tea with this machine.
- AeroPress Original coffee press: $35 (save $10)
- Mr. Coffee iced and hot coffee maker: $42 (save $18)
- Bella Pro Series capsule coffee maker and milk frother: $60 (save $110)
- Keurig K-Duo single-serve and carafe coffee maker: $140 ($190)
- Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System coffee maker: $180 ($20)
- Philips 3200 Series fully automatic espresso machine with LatteGo milk frother: $755 (save $245)
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping