Best Coffee Maker Deals: Grab a Coffee Maker for as Low as $21

With so many great discounts on coffee makers and espresso machines, you're spoiled for choice.

Coffee is a daily ritual for many people. Some don't really feel like themselves until that first cup. Of course, buying a cup of coffee every day can quickly add up. Luckily, there are a lot of great deals on coffee makers and espresso machines to help fix that issue or just up your coffee game. So, regardless of how you like your coffee or what your budget is, we've rounded up some of the best deals to make your life a little bit easier and your coffee experience just that much better.

Traditional coffee makers

bella-12-cup-programmable-coffee-maker
Bella/CNET

Bella 12-cup programmable coffee maker: $25

Save $35

$24 at Best Buy

Check out this fairly basic 12-cup coffee maker by Bella. Originally $50, it's down to just $25 in the white variant. It comes with a pause-and-serve feature that allows you to grab a cup before it finishes brewing, and a keep-warm function that allows you to enjoy another cup after finishing the first. Plus, you can program it to brew up to 24 hours in advance.

Espresso makers

kitchenaid-semi-automatic-espresso-machine
KitchenAid

KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine bundle: $300

Save $300

$280 at Amazon$300 at Kitchenaid

This semi-automatic espresso machine features dual smart temperature sensors, fast heat-up and an automatic milk frother. You can make delicious espressos, lattes and cappuccinos with ease. Fast-heating thermocoil technology heats water to an ideal brewing temperature in less than four seconds, and an auto-purge cools the water heater after steaming. A low pressure pre-infusion and 15-bar Italian pump make rich and thick crema. While the machine itself is discounted to $280 at Amazon, you can get this machine with the automatic milk frother attachment for $300 (usually $600) at Kitchenaid right now.

Multifunctional coffee makers

keurig-k-duo-plus
Keurig

Keurig K-Duo Plus: $199

Save $30

$199 at Amazon

Get the best of both worlds with the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker. You can brew your single-serve K-cup pod or brew coffee traditionally with ground beans. This coffee maker comes with a 12-cup thermal carafe and a gold-tone mesh filter that can be cleaned out after use. It also has an LED screen, eight speed settings, auto shut-off and a water-level indicator. You can brew coffee, hot chocolate and tea with this machine.

