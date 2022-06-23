Best Prime Day iPad Deals: Save $40 on an iPad Air, $100 on an iPad Pro

Apple didn't announce any new iPads at WWDC 2022 earlier this month, but it did offer a preview of iPadOS 16 that will add better multitasking features to its tablets. The most recent hardware addition to the iPad lineup is the iPad Air that was released in March, bringing an update to the only iPad that missed a refresh in 2021.

The new iPad Air features Apple's M1 chip, found in the company's iPad Pros, along with 5G and a wider-angle, front-facing camera with the Center Stage autofocusing video feature. What it didn't get was expanded storage -- the new iPad Air models offer the same 64GB and 256GB capacities as the current versions at the same prices. You can save $40 right now at Amazon on the new iPad Air, which is only $9 less than the biggest discount we've seen for it.

The most affordable iPad remains the ninth-gen iPad, and it's even more affordable right now at its current $20 discount at Amazon and Walmart. The 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chip, Apple's True Tone display, an improved front-facing camera and an increase in internal storage.

The iPad Mini is discounted by $25 at Amazon. Like the ninth-gen iPad, the sixth-gen iPad Mini was released last fall. It features an 8.3-inch display, the A15 Bionic chip, a USB-C charging port for a quick charge and a power button with Touch ID.

The 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are now the oldest of Apple's tablets. They were the first non-Mac devices to be made with Apple's patented M1 chip when they hit the scene last spring. The 11-inch iPad Pro is $50 off at Amazon and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro $100 off at Amazon and Walmart, and you can save more on the higher-capacity Pro models.

Now playing: Watch this: iPad Air 2022 vs. iPad Pro: Making Sense of Apple's iPad...

Read more: Best iPad to Get for 2022

As Amazon Prime Day nears and early Prime Day deals begin, here are the biggest price breaks right now for Apple's latest iPads. We update this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 10.2-inch iPad 9th gen (64GB) $329 $309 $299 8.3-inch iPad Mini 6th gen (64GB) $499 $474 $400 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $559 $550 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $749 $700 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $1,099 $999 $950

Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Scott Stein/CNET The basic, 10.2-inch iPad didn't receive a design overhaul like its Mini cousin, but it does serve up a faster processor, a better front-facing camera and an improved display compared with the previous, eighth-gen iPad. The biggest addition is the storage, which was doubled to 64GB on the base model and to 256GB on the step-up model. Other than that, the change you'll most likely welcome in this age of FaceTime and Zoom calls is the front camera going from 1.2 megapixels to a wider-angle 12 megapixels. It's also gained Center Stage to keep your mug in the frame during video calls. Most major retailers have matched Apple's price, but you can save $20 on the baseline model at Amazon and Walmart. And if you want more storage for photos, videos, projects, apps and more, you can snag the 10.2-inch, 9th-gen iPad with 256GB of storage for just $429 at Amazon. That's $50 less than from the Apple Store. Read our 9th-gen iPad review.

Scott Stein/CNET The iPad Mini received a complete overhaul. The new design has rounded edges, thin bezels and no home button. The power button on the side now has Touch ID, and the Lightning port has been replaced by a USB-C charging port. It runs on the new A15 Bionic chip (same as the iPhone 13) and serves up an improved and slightly larger 8.3-inch display and better cameras than the old, fifth-gen Mini. You can save $25 on the baseline model in purple. Read our iPad Mini review.

Scott Stein/CNET The new 10.9-inch iPad Air features Apple's M1 chip, found in the company's iPad Pros, along with 5G and a wider-angle, front-facing camera with the Center Stage autofocusing video feature. What it didn't get was expanded storage -- the new iPad Air models offer the same 64GB and 256GB capacities as the current versions at the same prices. CNET's iPad expert Scott Stein still recommends the less expensive 10.2-inch iPad for most people, but sees this iPad Air as a solid step up. Despite being available for less than a month, the new iPad Air has already received its first discount. You can save $40 at Amazon on the 64GB baseline model in some colors and $30 in the others. Read our iPad Air 2022 review.

Scott Stein/CNET The new 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and is available with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. Most retailers are selling the baseline 128GB model at or above Apple's $799 list price, but you can save $50 on it at Amazon right now. And if you are willing to spend more for more storage space, you can also save on some of the higher-capacity models at Amazon. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.