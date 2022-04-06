30-Year Mortgage Rates for April 2022

Getty Images

Buying a home is one of the most important decisions you'll ever make -- and partnering with the right mortgage lender is crucial to getting the best mortgage rate available to you. Here's what you need to know about how 30-year mortgage rates work, what factors affect them and how to find the best lenders for your specific financial situation.

Current 30-year mortgage rate trends

Thirty-year mortgage rates climbed above 5% this April, a significant increase since the beginning of this year and the first time rates have crossed the 5% mark in seven years. Despite this sharp rise in interest rates since January, it's not likely they will come down anytime soon. The Federal Reserve raised rates this year for the first time since 2018 and is expected to do so six additional times this year. Inflation is at its highest level in four decades, which also pushes up interest rates.

Even though home prices may feel out of reach for the average buyer, it's likely you'll be able to lock in a lower rate now than later this year, as interest rates are expected to continue climbing. For most people, a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, which is a home loan you pay back over the course of 30 years, is still the most affordable type of home loan available. It's also the most common home loan, with 90% of Americans choosing 30-year mortgages.

Pros of a 30-year mortgage

Lower monthly payments: Your monthly mortgage payments will be significantly lower than with a 15-year loan, offering more breathing room in your household budget -- something that may be critical for many Americans as inflation causes the cost of living to soar.

Your monthly mortgage payments will be significantly lower than with a 15-year loan, offering more breathing room in your household budget -- something that may be critical for many Americans monthly payment will be about $2,300, compared to $3,350 with a 15-year fixed mortgage. You can take out a larger loan: Lower monthly payments generally allow the lender to approve you for a larger loan -- meaning you can buy a bigger or more expensive house. Just make sure the home you buy fits into your household budget.

Cons of a 30-year mortgage

It costs more money in the long run: You will ultimately pay tens of thousands more dollars over the life of a 30-year loan than a shorter-term 15-year loan. Part of the larger cost involved is the interest you have to keep paying over 30 years. You'll pay 15 additional years of interest with a 30-year mortgage compared to a 15-year mortgage.

You will ultimately pay tens of thousands more dollars over the life of a 30-year loan than a shorter-term 15-year loan. Part of the larger cost involved is the interest you have to keep paying over 30 years. You'll pay 15 additional years of interest with a 30-year mortgage compared to a 15-year mortgage. Establishing equity in your house takes longer: The smaller monthly payments you make, the less of your mortgage you are paying down, which means there is less equity available

Current mortgage rates

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. The below table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country.

Current mortgage rates Mortgage type Interest rate APR 30-Year Fixed Rate 4.90% 4.92% 30-Year FHA Rate 4.21% 4.99% 30-Year VA Rate 4.34% 4.46% 30-Year Fixed Jumbo Rate 4.90% 4.92% 20-Year Fixed Rate 4.86% 4.89% 15-Year Fixed Rate 4.06% 4.10% 15-Year Fixed Jumbo Rate 4.12% 4.15% 10-Year Fixed Rate 3.98% 4.03% 5/1 ARM Rate 3.31% 4.40% 5/1 ARM Jumbo Rate 3.11% 4.34% 7/1 ARM Rate 4.27% 3.84% 7/1 ARM Jumbo Rate 4.39% 3.72% 10/1 ARM Rate 4.42% 4.03%

FAQs

What is a 30-year fixed mortgage? A 30-year fixed mortgage is a loan to buy a house that you must make monthly payments on for 30-years to pay off in full. The interest rate of the mortgage never changes, which is why it's important to lock in the best rate possible when you buy your home.

How are 30-year mortgage rates determined? Your credit score, debts, loan-to-value ratio and economic factors all play a role in determining your mortgage rate. Your credit score is one of the first things mortgage lenders will look at. You usually need a credit score of at least 740 to secure the lowest mortgage rates out there. Lenders will also scrutinize your debts and monthly expenses to make sure you can afford to pay your mortgage every month. If you can, it's a good idea to pay down any high-interest debt, like credit cards, before applying for a home loan. Doing so will make you a more attractive candidate to banks. Another factor that helps determine your mortgage rate is your loan-to-value ratio -- which is calculated by dividing how much of the loan you still need to pay off by your home's value. In addition, 30-year mortgage rates are also determined by a number of economic factors such as Federal Reserve policy and whether it raises interest rates, as well as the influence of inflation and how competitive the job market is, which are largely out of homebuyers' control. With this in mind, the best way to find a low rate is to shop around with different mortgage lenders and see who offers you the best rate. You should talk to at least two or three lenders before making a decision. With the proliferation of online lending, you have more options than ever to compare rates and find a lender you feel comfortable with.

Should you refinance a 30-year mortgage? Refinancing is an option for people who have built up equity in their home by making consistent mortgage payments over the years. When you refinance your home loan, you're taking out a new loan to replace your old mortgage at a better interest rate. If you've only had your mortgage for a few years and have less than 20% equity in your home, the numbers may not work out in your favor. That's because if your loan-to-value ratio is too high, you'll only end up paying more interest over a longer period of time, defeating the purpose of refinancing to begin with.

You can use CNET's mortgage calculator to help you determine how much house you can afford. CNET's mortgage calculator takes into account things like your monthly income, expenses and debt payments to give you an idea of what you can manage financially. Your mortgage rate will depend in part on those income factors, as well as your credit score and the ZIP code where you're looking to buy a house.