X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Target Black Friday: Ad, Sale Dates, Early Deals and More

Target's Black Friday sale is already underway with huge savings on tech and home.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Adam Oram
3 min read

With Black Friday less than two weeks away, many retailers are already kicking off their holiday sales. Target is no exception with its weekly ad including several early Black Friday deals and many such sales launching way ahead of Black Friday's official Nov. 24 date. It's going to be one of the best places to shop for electronics and home goods this fall and several of its best deals are available to shop right now. 

See at Target

Target's Black Friday sale officially kicked off on Oct. 29 with the retailer offering four weeks of deals through Cyber Monday. Rather than trying to keep up with all of the deals yourself, we've done the hard work by rounding up our top picks below and we'll be sure to keep the list updated as new deals launch. And for even more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals as well as early Amazon Black Friday deals.

We're updating this article regularly to make sure it always features the best deals. Note that while prices are accurate as of the article's most recent publish time, with pricing and availability are subject to change without notice. 

Target Black Friday tech deals

Sony PS5 Bundles: $500

This bundle deal includes the new slim version of the PlayStation 5, as well as a digital copy of either Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The console lists for $500 on its own, so with this bundle offer, you're essentially getting the game (a $70 value) for free. 

Details
Save $70
$500 at Target

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $16

Amazon's most affordable streaming device just got even cheaper with this near-50% discount. Use it to add smarts and easy streaming access to any TV. 

Details
Save $14
$16 at Target

Target Black Friday home deals

Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials 4-quart air fryer: $40

Get in on one of the biggest kitchen crazes with this Black Friday air fryer deal. At 50% off, it's a great time to add this versatile device to your cooking arsenal

Details
Save $40
$40 at Target

Target Black Friday health and fitness deals

Fitbit Charge 6: $100

The newest fitness tracker from Fitbit is discounted to just $100 right now. This is the first major discount the Fitbit Charge 6 has seen and a new record low. 

Details
Save $60
$100 at Target
black-friday-target-deals-2023.png
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

When is Target's Black Friday sale?

Target's Black Friday sale kicked off on Oct. 29 meaning you can already shop holiday savings there. New deals are launching each week at the retailer so there's reason to check back regularly between now and Thanksgiving weekend. Target's weekly ad will give you a sneak peek at the deals coming up. 

Are Target Black Friday deals available in store?

Yes, you'll be able to shop Target's deals in store, though supplies may vary by location. You can always order items online for in-store pickup, where available, if you want to ensure you can get the product you want before travelling to the store. 

Do Target Circle members get better Black Friday deals?

Target Circle members get exclusive access to select Black Friday deals. The great news is that Target Circle is free to join, so you can create an account and get in on any additional savings. 

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers