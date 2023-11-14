Target Black Friday: Ad, Sale Dates, Early Deals and More
Target's Black Friday sale is already underway with huge savings on tech and home.
With Black Friday less than two weeks away, many retailers are already kicking off their holiday sales. Target is no exception with its weekly ad including several early Black Friday deals and many such sales launching way ahead of Black Friday's official Nov. 24 date. It's going to be one of the best places to shop for electronics and home goods this fall and several of its best deals are available to shop right now.
Target's Black Friday sale officially kicked off on Oct. 29 with the retailer offering four weeks of deals through Cyber Monday. Rather than trying to keep up with all of the deals yourself, we've done the hard work by rounding up our top picks below and we'll be sure to keep the list updated as new deals launch. And for even more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals as well as early Amazon Black Friday deals.
We're updating this article regularly to make sure it always features the best deals. Note that while prices are accurate as of the article's most recent publish time, with pricing and availability are subject to change without notice.
Target Black Friday tech deals
This bundle deal includes the new slim version of the PlayStation 5, as well as a digital copy of either Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The console lists for $500 on its own, so with this bundle offer, you're essentially getting the game (a $70 value) for free.
Amazon's most affordable streaming device just got even cheaper with this near-50% discount. Use it to add smarts and easy streaming access to any TV.
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $25 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $40 (save $20)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $55 (save $45)
- Blink Mini security camera: $20 (save $15)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones: $330 (save $70)
- Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller: $49 (save $26)
- Hisense 55-inch A6 Series 4K Google TV: $260 (save $90)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $150 (save $150)
Target Black Friday home deals
Get in on one of the biggest kitchen crazes with this Black Friday air fryer deal. At 50% off, it's a great time to add this versatile device to your cooking arsenal
- Vitamix Explorian Series E310 10-speed blender: $290 (save $60)
- Breville 1,800-watt Smart Toaster Oven Pro: $224 (save $56)
- Oster DiamondForce 6-cup nonstick electric rice cooker: $15 (save $10)
- Wondershop 7.5-foot Alberta Spruce pre-lit LED artificial Christmas tree: $50 (save $50)
Target Black Friday health and fitness deals
The newest fitness tracker from Fitbit is discounted to just $100 right now. This is the first major discount the Fitbit Charge 6 has seen and a new record low.
- Stamina AeroPilates 700 Reformer: $580 (save $140)
- Chirp Sports Wheel: $80 (save $20)
- Costway SuperFit folding electric treadmill: $260 (save $220)
- CamelBak Eddy. Plus 25-ounce water bottle: $13 (save $3)
When is Target's Black Friday sale?
Target's Black Friday sale kicked off on Oct. 29 meaning you can already shop holiday savings there. New deals are launching each week at the retailer so there's reason to check back regularly between now and Thanksgiving weekend. Target's weekly ad will give you a sneak peek at the deals coming up.
Are Target Black Friday deals available in store?
Yes, you'll be able to shop Target's deals in store, though supplies may vary by location. You can always order items online for in-store pickup, where available, if you want to ensure you can get the product you want before travelling to the store.
Do Target Circle members get better Black Friday deals?
Target Circle members get exclusive access to select Black Friday deals. The great news is that Target Circle is free to join, so you can create an account and get in on any additional savings.
