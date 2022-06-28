Best PlayStation Prime Day Deals: Save $200 on a Refurb PS4 or VR Headset and More

While Prime Day is fast approaching, we're still a few weeks away from the official July 12 kick-off. But Amazon is wasting no time rolling out the savings with tons of early deals you can shop right now. And plenty of other major retailers are countering with their own competing sales to get a piece of the action. You'll find deals out there on everything from home goods to top tech, including some bargains on PlayStation gaming gear.

It's still a serious challenge to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, so we don't expect to see any deals on Sony's popular next-gen console for quite a while. But with a little digging, you can find some great offers on lots of other PlayStation gear and accessories like headsets and hard drives. There are even some great bargains available on refurbished PS4 and PlayStation VR consoles. At the moment, there aren't any deals on next-gen accessories like the DualSense wireless controller, but that could change as we get closer to Prime Day. We've rounded up the best current deals below, and we'll continue to update this page as offers change. Check back often to be sure you're getting the best prices available.

Sony Plenty of recent next-gen games are still available for the PlayStation 4, and if you're looking for a good price on a console, your best bet is to shop refurbished. GameStop currently has a selection of used 1TB slim models available for $300, which is about $200 less than the limited quantity of new consoles that are still floating around out there. This refurb model also includes a DualShock Wireless controller.

Sarah Tew/CNET There's a growing number of virtual reality headsets on the market, and Sony's PlayStation VR is one of our favorites that you can buy right now. It features a 1080p OLED display and support for 3D audio, and is fully compatible with both the PS4 and the PS5. However, there's a pretty limited amount of new-condition headsets out there at the moment -- most likely due to the impending release of the PlayStation VR 2 we're expecting later this year. But, if you're hoping to get your hands on one of these sleek Sony headsets, GameStop has plenty of refurbished models out there for hundreds less than the original list price.

David Carnoy/CNET Turtle Beach is one of the top brands out there when it comes to gaming headsets, and the second-gen Stealth 600 is one of our favorite PlayStation headsets on the market. These headphones are compatible with both PS4 and PS5 and are equipped with 50mm speakers for clear, immersive sound so you can hear every step and shot. They're totally wireless thanks to the use of a Mini-USB transmitter, and the mic arm folds up into the headset so it's out of your way when you're not using it for voice chats. The step-up Stealth 700 is also on sale right now for $130, $20 off the usual price.

Hyper X Another one of our top PlayStation headsets for 2022, the HyperX Cloud Alpha was named our favorite wired option out there at the moment. It's compatible with both the PS4 and PS5 (and Xbox and PC if you're looking for a pair that can do it all), and connects using a detachable 3.5mm aux cable. It features dual-chamber drivers for smooth in-game audio, and the aluminum frame and memory foam ear pads make them feel both sturdy and comfortable to wear for long periods.

Sarah Tew/CNET When it comes to game consoles, 500GB or even a full 1TB of storage can fill up pretty quickly. While you can certainly delete games and download them again later, an external storage drive is a much more efficient solution. This 2TB WD drive is compatible with the PS4 and PS5, but it can only store PS4 games. And with optimized speeds of up to 900Mbps, you can skip those loading screens and get right to the action.