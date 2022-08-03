20 Days of Sling TV for Free Must-Watch Anime on Netflix Best Live TV Streaming Service 25 Dorm Essentials N95, KN95, KF94 Masks Natural Sleep Aids Insta360 Link Webcam Review Best VR Headsets
Best Online Glasses and Contacts Deals: Up to 50% Off Frames, 25% Off Contacts

These offers are a sight for sore eyes, but they won't stick around for long, so grab them while you can.

You don't have to break the bank to pick up a stylish new pair of glasses or some decent contacts. Shopping online opens up a whole new world of options to choose from, and can help you save some cash compared to shopping in-person. There are a bunch of great places to buy glasses online, and contacts as well, and many of our favorite retailers are offering some sales and promotions you won't want to miss. Many have big discounts on select frames and lenses, and at some sites will give you a second pair for free when you pick up a new pair of glasses.

Best online glasses deals for August

Glasses USA

Save 50% on frames

If you're looking for a new pair or two of glasses, Glasses USA has some of the best offers you'll find out there right now. There are discounts on both frames and lenses, so no matter what you're looking for, you're sure to find it for less here.

Buy one, get one free:

With the code BOGOFREE you can get a second pair (of equal or lesser value) of glasses for free right now. The order can online include one "premium" frame and the discount will be the amount of the cheaper of the two pairs of glasses. Be sure to browse the entire selection to see which you prefer.

50% off frames + free shipping:

If you only need a single pair of glasses, coupon code SUMMER50 is the go-to for you. It discounts your purchase by 50% and ships you the glasses for free. This only applies to frames with basic Rx lenses and it's not compatible with premium, on-sale or "new arrival" glasses.

25% off lenses

If you've already got a pair of frames you like, and just need a new set of lenses, you can save 25% on your order with the coupon code LENSES25. This offer is eligible for all lenses, including blue light, hydrophobic, polarized, mirrored, tinted & transitions.

See at Glasses USA

Glasses.com

Up to 50% off frames + 50% off lenses

Right now, Glasses.com is offering customers up to 50% off a variety of frames, as well as 50% off lenses and treatments. All frames and unbranded lenses qualify for the discount, while branded authentic lenses from Ray-Ban, Oakley or Costa del Mar are only 40% off. This offer excludes the glasses collection and cannot be combined with any other offer. 

See at Glasses.com

FramesDirect.com

Up to 50% off select glasses + 60% off lenses

At FramesDirect.com you can save up to 50% on select glasses and prescription sunglasses from popular brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol and more. If you add lenses to your order, you can save up to 60% on the lenses with the coupon code EYE60, making a new set of glasses far more affordable. There are a bunch of styles and designs included in the sale, so be sure to check them out now.

See at Framesdirect

EyeBuyDirect

Buy one, get one free

Right now at EyeBuyDirect, when you purchase a new pair of glasses that are not on sale and cost at least $15, you can get a second pair of equal or lesser value when you use the coupon code SMARTSTYLE. This offer cannot be combined with other discounts, and excludes pairs from Ray-Ban and Oakley. 

You'll also find plenty of frames up to 50% off at EyeBuyDirect's sale selection.  These are high-quality frames that are durable and designed to last. There are several different styles and color options, and you can customize them to be exactly what you want. Just remember that these discounted pairs cannot be combined with the coupon code above. 

See at Eyebuydirect

Lensabl

20% off single vision lenses

If you're primarily in the market for new lenses, Lensabl has plenty of offers you can shop right now. You can save 20% on all single vision lenses, and frames with single vision lenses, with the coupon code SV20. For just about everything else, including all other lenses, designer frames and contacts, you can save 15% with the coupon code SEE15. And if you'd like to start a Lensabl Plus Vision Plan, you can save 15% when you use the coupon code PLUS15.

See at Lensabl

Best online contacts deals for August

ContactsDirect

Save 15% off all orders

Using the code MYLENSES will save you 15% on any order with ContactsDirect, and like always, you get free shipping. This promotion is not limited to your first order, so if you've ordered with ContactsDirect in the past, you'll still be eligible for the discount on this order as well.

See at ContactsDirect

1800 Contacts

Save 20% on first order

For a limited time, 1800 Contacts is offering 20% off your first order of contacts from the site. It carries all the popular brands, like Acuvue, Biofinity, Proclear, Biotrue and more, and you can even use your vision insurance with 1800 Contacts. There's no specific end date for this promotion on the site, though this offer is listed as a "last chance" opportunity.

See at 1800 Contacts

Warby Parker

15% off first contact order

Glasses aren't for everyone, and this deal at Warby Parker is a great opportunity to get yourself some contacts instead. You can save 15% on your first contacts order and shipping is free. There are a bunch of different contact brands available, including Scout, Acuvue, MyDay and more.

See at Warby Parker

