Best Smart Home Gyms for 2024

The Tempo Studio is a smart home gym that resembles an armoire, meant to blend in with your home. It's an ideal smart home gym to own whether you're new or experienced with strength training. The Tempo Studio's basic package comes well-equipped with two dumbbell bars, weight collars and five sets of weight plates from 1.25 to 25 pounds. You have the option to upgrade your package to the Tempo Studio Plus or Tempo Studio Pro, which includes additional weights and accessories like a bench and a barbell. The Tempo Studio is designed to hold all of its equipment neatly so you won't need to worry about it being spread across your living room floor. The top part of the studio consists of the touchscreen, while the bottom part has a cabinet that stows the weight plates out of sight. The back of the Tempo Studio has slot-like compartments that hold the barbell and dumbbell bars securely and safely in place.

I recommend making sure you have room for the Tempo Studio before purchasing because the stand itself is large and you need an additional 6 feet of space in front of the screen so your body can be detected during a workout. The Tempo membership is $39 a month with a 12-month commitment and lets you create up to six profiles, so everyone in your home can use it. Tempo also has an app that you can download (available for iOS and Android) and use while you're traveling.

There are various live and on-demand classes you can choose from, including HIIT, bodyweight strength, bodyweight cardio, weightlifting, yoga, boxing, stretching and meditation. Additionally, you can customize your workout experience by creating a program based on how many days a week you want to work out and for how long, and you can split them up by body part and rest days. If you want to exercise without personalization, you can still filter the collection of workouts by activity, modifications needed (for example: lower-back friendly, pregnancy-safe), the coach, equipment and more.

What makes the Tempo Studio stand out as ideal for strength training is that it uses artificial intelligence with 3D sensors to provide feedback on your form and movement during class. It can also count your reps and detect the dumbbell weights you're using. While using the Tempo Studio I was impressed by the feedback it gave me while doing a leg workout. Although it can be challenging to stay within the 6-foot parameters of the screen, the device can detect your movement and tell you if your form needs improvement or if it's on par. It can also read the weights you're using and provides recommendations based on whether you should go heavier or lighter next time. It functions like a personal trainer and is helpful if you're new to strength training or want reinforcement on your form with certain exercises.