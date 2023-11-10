Best Black Friday iPhone Deals: Trade-In Savings, Prepaid Discounts and More

Apple makes some of our absolute favorite devices on the market, claiming more than a few spots on our list of the best phones for 2023. And while these sleek Apple devices can get pretty pricey, with Black Friday just around the corner, there are plenty of ways to get your hands on one for less right now.

Apple probably won't be offering any discounts directly, but there are tons of offers at carriers and other retailers that can knock hundreds off the starting price, or even help you snag one for free. You can trade in your old phone for savings on unlocked iPhone models, or score savings via monthly bill credits when you sign up with a major carrier. And some retailers like Walmart are even offering prepaid discounts, so you don't have to worry about being locked into a multi-year contract. To help you make the most of these savings, we've rounded up the best deals out there on both current and previous-gen iPhones below.

iPhone 15 Black Friday deals

Apple There aren't too many straightforward discounts on the latest generation of iPhones, but if you're looking to get your hands on an unlocked model for less, you can save up to $650 with an eligible trade-in at Apple. That includes devices from Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus, with the iPhone 14 series netting you the biggest discounts. Details Up to $650 off with trade-in See at Apple

Best Buy If you don't need an unlocked model, Best Buy has some incredible carrier deals available right now. Both Verizon and AT&T customers can save up to $830 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, or up to $1,000 on the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max with a trade-in and activation on a qualifying service plan. And customers who switch their existing number over from T-Mobile will get $250 in bill credits at AT&T or a $200 Verizon gift card. Details Up to $1,000 off carrier models See at Best Buy

More iPhone 15 deals:

iPhone SE (2022) Black Friday deals

Apple Apple is also offering up to $650 off the budget-friendly iPhone SE with an eligible trade-in. With a $429 starting price, that means you could get your hands on this model for free. If your trade-in value exceeds the cost, you'll get the remaining balance back in the form of an Apple gift card. Details Up to $650 off with trade-in See at Apple

Walmart Pair the iPhone SE with one of Walmart's prepaid unlimited Family Mobile plans and you can knock $230 off the starting price, dropping it down to just $149. And unlike most carrier offers, this deal doesn't lock you into a contract or installment plan. Details $230 off with unlimited Walmart Family Mobile plan See at Walmart

More iPhone SE (2022) deals:

Previous-gen iPhone Black Friday deals

iPhone 14 If you don't need the absolute latest and greatest model, the iPhone 14 is still a great option. And you can get your hands on one for less right now at Best Buy. Unlocked models are $50 off, or you can save $100 with same-day activation through Verizon, Google Fi or AT&T. Plus, AT&T customers will get an extra $100 off if it's a new line or account. Best Buy also has its own trade-in program where you can save up to $415 in exchange for older iPhones or phones from other brands. Details $50 off, more with trade-in See at Best Buy

iPhone 13 We named the 2021 iPhone 13 the best value iPhone on the market because Apple has dropped the starting price by $100. You can snag one for $599 right now, or save up to $650 with an eligible trade-in (though if you're opting for this older model, you'll most likely be trading in a device that nets you around $200 in credit). Details Lower starting price + trade-in savings See at Apple

More previous-gen iPhone deals:

Apple/CNET

Which iPhone is best?

There are quite a few different iPhones on the shelf right now, which can make choosing the right one a little overwhelming. The iPhone 15 is one of the latest models, and our top pick for most people. Though if you need something with some serious hardware, you'll probably want to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.

Those on a budget will probably want to grab the third-gen iPhone SE, which starts at just $429. Though if you have specific priorities like a big screen or advanced camera system, you may want to opt for a high-end model from an older generation, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max which will help you save some cash over going for the latest model without sacrificing too much by way of performance.

Where is the best place to buy an iPhone on Black Friday?

Deciding whether you should purchase your new Apple phone through a retailer or directly from your carrier will depend on your situation. If you're creating a new line or account, you'll probably want to purchase your iPhone through a major carrier like AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile, where you can score hundreds in savings -- though you'll be locked in to a multi-year contract.

If you'd rather not get locked into a service plan, you'll probably want to opt for a prepaid deal from a retailer like Walmart. You'll have to pay for everything upfront, but will also be free to cancel service at any time. And if you'd rather skip the headache of choosing a service plan altogether, you can pick up an unlocked model from Apple or places like Best Buy, which are both offering some solid Apple Black Friday deals right now.