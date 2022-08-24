Best iPhone Deals: Save Up to $800 With Trade-In, Gift Card Deals and More

Apple's iPhones are among the best phones out there but they certainly aren't the cheapest. Some of the top iPhone models go for $1,000 and up. Even at the low end, Apple's entry-level iPhone SE will set you back $429 or more so it's well worth hunting down an iPhone deal to make the cost a little more palatable.

Fortunately, we're constantly scouring the web for the best iPhone deals so that you don't have to. We keep tabs on iPhone prices across all of the major retailers and also have our finger on the pulse when it comes to carrier promotions and phone deals during seasonal sales. Below, we've rounded up the best iPhone deals currently available to make things easy for you.

iPhone 13 deals

The iPhone 13 series is Apple's current flagship line of phones and includes the diminutive iPhone 13 mini, standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and top-spec iPhone 13 Pro Max. Being Apple's latest and greatest, these phones don't come cheap though there are plenty of iPhone deals out there to cut their sticker prices down to size. Check out our iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro reviews for everything you need to know on these devices and scroll down for the latest iPhone 13 deals.

Apple is offering up to $600 in credit when you trade in an eligible device. The service is called Apple Trade In and the steps to get it are described on the Apple website. First, you'll answer some questions to get an estimated trade-in value. You can then finance your phone and Apple will apply the value as credit, or you can pay the full amount of the phone and they'll credit your payment method after receiving the old phone. Say you have an iPhone 12 that's in great condition and you get a $600 credit. That makes your new iPhone 13 just $200.

One of the best trade-in options is with AT&T. You can get up to $700 off your new iPhone 13, making it just $99 after trade-in. Eligible items include the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone X. You have to pay the remaining balance in installments and it can only be activated with an AT&T monthly plan. This deal is open to both new and existing customers who want to upgrade or add a line.

Get as much as $600 off your iPhone 13 or 13 Pro via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in your old phone at Sprint. Trading in an iPhone 7 or newer will get you that maximum trade-in credit with older models still being good for as much as $400 off.

T-Mobile offers up to $800 in bill credits when you trade in an older iPhone for a newer model meaning the 128GB iPhone 13 is effectively free for those starting a new line. Existing customers can get $400 off their upgrade.

Verizon is offering up to $800 off iPhone 13 purchases when you trade in your old or damaged device and get a new line. That figure falls to $440 for upgrading existing lines. You have to buy the iPhone 13 with a select 5G Unlimited plan, which can start at $65 a month for a welcome plan and go up to $90 a month for unlimited data and 50GB high-speed mobile hotspot data. Devices eligible for that maximum trade-in value include iPhone X or newer. You can get an extra $200 in credit when you switch from another carrier, or save up to $150 when you also purchase a smartwatch. Save $30 on AirPods, too, with any iPhone purchase at Verizon.

Trade in your old or damaged phone and get an iPhone 13 or 13 Pro with Verizon via Best Buy and you'll get up to $800 in credit. Best Buy also offers trade-in promotions with AT&T and T-Mobile.

You can save up to $100 when you buy an iPhone 13 at Boost Mobile. Both new and existing customers can capitalize on this deal. The 13 Pro is also $100 off at the carrier. Since Boost Mobile is a prepaid carrier, you have to buy the phone outright; there are no financing options.

iPhone 12 deals

Though no longer the latest model, Apple still sells the iPhone 12 and reduced is price when the iPhone 13 launched in 2021 making for some stellar iPhone deals. It's a solid upgrade for anyone still using an older iPhone that doesn't want to spend top dollar to have the latest and greatest tech.

Apple offers as much as $600 off iPhone purchases with trade-in, though the top discounts are for people trading in iPhone 12 series devices which you're unlikely to be doing when buying an iPhone 12. That being said, older models like iPhone 11 Pro Max can still net you up to $400 off and select Android phones are also eligible for trade-in.

Verizon is offering $700 off iPhone 12 with a new line on an unlimited plan meaning you can effectively get the 64GB device for free there without the need to hand over your old phone. There's an additional $200 bonus for switchers, too. If you're upgrading an existing line, you'll get $350 off iPhone 12.

AT&T is cutting iPhone 12 prices in half and you don't even need to trade in an older device to get in on the savings. The deal requires an eligible installment plan and you'll receive the 50% discount (up to $365) in the form of bill credits applied over 36 months.

T-Mobile has a few deals on iPhone 12 right now including as much as $800 off when you trade in your old phone and add a new line ($400 for existing customers). Devices eligible for the maximum value include iPhone XR and newer plus a variety of Android phones. Alternatively, you can buy one iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 series device and get up to $700 off a second via 24 monthly bill credits when you activate two or more new lines. If the iPhone 12 mini is what you're after, there's an extra deal on that model dropping it down to just $250 for new customers.

You can save up to $200 when you buy an iPhone 13 at Boost Mobile. Both new and existing customers can capitalize on this deal. Since Boost Mobile is a prepaid carrier, you have to buy the phone outright; there are no financing options.

Get your iPhone 12 via Visible, port in your number, and receive $150 back as a gift card to spend wherever Mastercard is accepted. The deal requires you to transfer your number within 30 days and after completing three full months of service payments you'll receive a code to claim your virtual gift card. Go for the iPhone 12 mini and you'll get a $100 gift card.

iPhone SE (2022) deals

The budget option in Apple's lineup, the iPhone SE is targeted squarely at people who want a no-frills iPhone experience. It's the perfect device for anyone who wants to stick with the familiar home button-first experience and the device was updated for 2022 with powerful new internals to ensure the device will be functional for years to come. With a starting price of just $429, you can snag a great iPhone SE deal on one if you know where to look.

Surprisingly, Best Buy doesn't seem to be carrying any unlocked models of the iPhone SE. But if you're a T-Mobile customer, there is an offer you can take advantage of. Customers who use T-Mobile as their carrier can save up to $215 in monthly bill credits on their new iPhone SE. Just note that you'll have to add a new line of service, and choose the 24-month installment plan to get the discount. T-Mobile customers will also get an extra $100 in savings, on top of the usual value, when they trade in a used device.

If you prefer to buy your new iPhone right from the source, you can do that with the iPhone SE. Apple has all the carrier models along with the unlocked one. And if you're already an iPhone owner looking to switch to the new SE, Apple is offering up to $600 when you trade-in an iPhone 8 or newer. With a base price of $429, that means that you could theoretically get the new SE totally free. If your trade-in value exceeds the cost of your new phone, you'll receive an Apple Gift Card for the remainder. If your trade-in doesn't cover the full cost, you can pay the remaining cost in full, or or split it into 24 months of interest-free payments when you use an Apple Card during checkout. There is also an exclusive offer for existing T-Mobile customers, who will receive up to $400 of credit with the trade-in of an iPhone X or newer.

While Verizon deals on upgrading existing lines are pretty slim right now, there is a great offer available if you're looking to add a new line of service. When you buy an iPhone SE on a new line with any unlimited plan, you can save $430, which gets you the 64GB model for free. Just note that the discount will be applied in the form of monthly credits over a three-month period, even if you buy the phone outright. Plus, if you're in the market for even more Apple devices, Verizon is offering up to $200 off iPads and $150 off Apple Watches over a period of 36 months with the purchase of a new iPhone SE. This offer is valid for new and existing customers, but you are required to have a data plan for the new device as well as the phone.

New and existing customers on any Sprint or T-Mobile plan are able to save $400 on the iPhone SE when trading in an eligible device. This comes in the form of 24 monthly credits, but you'll only pay $29 (plus tax) for the iPhone SE. And if you're looking to add a new line to your plan, you can save up to $215 on the iPhone SE via 24 monthly credits, no trade-in required.

Buy your iPhone SE (2022) at Visible, port in your number, and receive $200 back as a gift card to spend wherever Mastercard is accepted. The deal requires you to transfer your number within 30 days and after completing three full months of service payments you'll receive a code to claim your virtual gift card.

Spectrum is another carrier that has the 2022 iPhone SE available for purchase, though the deals are pretty slim. The only offer available is an extra $100 on top of the estimated value of your device with a qualifying trade-in and a new line of service.

Metro has the best prepaid offer of any retailer or carrier out there at the moment. When you purchase an iPhone SE at full retail price and switch your existing number over to Metro's $60-per-month unlimited data plan, you'll get an instant $330 rebate. Meaning you're getting the iPhone SE for a single $100 purchase, rather than discounted via monthly credits. Those who don't have a number to switch over can still save $100 with the activation of a new line on a qualifying Metro plan. If you're looking to purchase your phone outright, this is the best offer you'll find, though you'll have to actually go to the store in person to claim it. Note: Because Metro is owned by T-Mobile, this offer is not available to those switching their number from an existing T-Mobile plan.

Older iPhone deals

In recent years, Apple has formed a habit of keeping some older iPhone models in the lineup at reduced prices for those that don't want to pay more for newer devices. Because of this, it's possible to find some really competitive iPhone deals on previous-gen models.

Verizon is offering $500 off iPhone 11 with a new line on an unlimited plan meaning you can effectively get the 64GB device for free there without the need to hand over your old phone.

Purchase an iPhone 11 on a new line at T-Mobile and you'll get $250 back via 24 monthly bill credits for a 50% discount on the device.

Snag the 2020 iPhone SE for free at T-Mobile when you add a new line. You'll get the $400 discount for the device applied over 24 monthly bill credits.

Get your iPhone SE (2020) via Visible, port in your number, and receive $100 back as a gift card to spend wherever Mastercard is accepted. The deal requires you to transfer your number within 30 days and after completing three full months of service payments you'll receive a code to claim your virtual gift card.

Which iPhone is the best?

While it appears a simple question at first, the best iPhone for you might be different to the best iPhone for someone else. Apple currently sells eight different iPhone models, so choosing the right one for you means assessing your needs and preferences when it comes to things like design, features, cameras and price.

The current iPhone 13 is our pick as the best iPhone for most people as it balances top-tier features with a relatively affordable price (especially with the above deals). It has a bright and clear OLED display, 5G support, cameras that are more than good enough for day to day use and the A15 Bionic chip powering it is a portable powerhouse.

Take the step up to the iPhone 13 Pro line and you'll get an additional camera lens for macro photography, an extra GPU core, a high-refresh rate display and a heftier feeling stainless steel construction. It's the best iPhone for those that want the latest and greatest technology from Apple.

If value is your main decision driver, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are still available from Apple and from carriers with some significant markdowns. Just because these are previous-gen devices it doesn't mean they might not be the best iPhone for you with their great displays, cameras and speedy performance making them great value for money. Plus, Apple is great at supporting its older devices with software updates for many years after they are released.

If you want the most affordable iPhone, you're going to be looking at the iPhone SE (at least when it comes to brand new phones, that is). Updated for 2022, the 3rd generation iPhone SE maintains the overall design of the iPhone 8 which will be familiar to a lot of iPhone buyers. Don't be fooled by its classic appearance, though, as inside it is powered by the beefy A15 Bionic chip found in the current flagship iPhone models. It also offers 5G connectivity and a 12-megapixel camera. For $429, it's a lot of iPhone for not a lot of money.

What is the cheapest iPhone?

To buy outright in new condition, the iPhone SE is going to offer the cheapest iPhone prices. It starts at $429 contract-free and you can find carrier deals offering iPhone SE deals from as little as $11 per month making it a super affordable choice.

Apple also still sells the iPhone 11 from $500 meaning you can get a more modern-looking device with an edge-to-edge display and dual camera system for not much more, though it's powered by the slower and older A13 Bionic chip.

When is the best time to buy an iPhone?

There are a few points in the year that make the most sense to buy an iPhone. The first is when a new model launches, usually in September each year. If you're an early adopter that wants the best device as soon as possible, that's when you'll get it. It's also a great time of year to buy if you're looking for an iPhone deal as prices on older models drop to make room for the new devices.

Other times of year that make the most sense are during major sale seasons, including annual events like Labor Day sales, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Apple tends not to participate in these events, at least not directly, but you can bet third-party retailers and carriers will be offering some of their best iPhone deals of the year at these times.