When you're about to commit to a yearly or monthly VPN subscription, you'll likely weigh three main factors: security, speed and price. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are CNET's leading VPN competitors, in no small part thanks to their exceptional performance when we stress-tested their privacy and security promises.

Both ExpressVPN and NordVPN are based in countries with particularly stringent privacy laws generally considered outside the reach of the US and its intelligence allies, and both come with a kill switch security feature, which prevents data exposure in case your service cuts out. Both are solid for media torrenting and accessing your Netflix library when you're traveling out of the country. Both offer 24/7 email and live-chat and customer service support.

Since these two performers are at the top of their field in the VPN industry this year, the best way to do a VPN comparison and pick the right one for you is to slice up their speed and price. Here's how the two privacy titans stack up in 2021.

