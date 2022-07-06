Best Prime Day Smart Thermostat Deals: Save Up to $50 on Nest, Ecobee and More

As well as allowing you to heat or cool your home more efficiently, a smart thermostat could stand to save you some money on your energy bills over time. And with plenty of Prime Day smart thermostat deals available right now, it's a great time to upgrade your home setup.

There are several smart thermostats to choose from these days, but most allow you to take control of your home's temperature from your phone or simply by using your voice. Thanks to integrations with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, there's a smart thermostat for every home, no matter what ecosystem you're plugged into.

With early Prime Day deals in full swing, we've rounded up some of the best smart thermostat deals currently available with devices to suit a variety of needs and budgets. We'll keep this article updated as new deals launch.

Best smart thermostat deals available right now

Amazon We described Amazon's first-party Smart Thermostat as "a well-rounded smart thermostat at an excellent price" in our review. It offers an affordable way to smarten up your heating and cooling system and, unsurprisingly, pairs perfectly with Alexa. With Prime Day around the corner, we're seeing its price slashed to just $42 which is 30% off, making it one of the least expensive options on the market. It's worth noting that Amazon's Smart Thermostat doesn't work with Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit, though.

Google Those aiming to balance smarts and price ought to look no further than the Google Nest Thermostat. The attractively designed thermostat offers Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, easy scheduling options and tips on how you could tweak your usage to save some cash. While it doesn't adapt to your habits automatically like the Nest Learning Thermostat does, it's half the price and boasts most of the features the average homeowner needs. Read our Nest Thermostat (2020) review.

Ecobee Though it has now been replaced by a pair of new models in Ecobee's lineup, the previous-gen Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control is still a solid option for those looking to save a few bucks. It features support for the big three smart home platforms, and has both Alexa and Siri support built right in. It can adapt to your daily routines to save energy, and the included SmartSensor can detect the temperature and number of people in whichever room you place it in. Read our Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control review.

Google Though its design hasn't changed in years, the Nest Learning Thermostat is still one of the best-looking options on the market thanks to its metallic chassis. That's worth considering if your thermostat is in a prominent location in your home. Being Google-owned, Nest's offering ties in with Google Assistant for smart home controls, though it also works with Alexa, and it learns from your usage habits and preferences as you use it. Read our Nest Learning Thermostat Third Generation review.

Emerson With a color display and touchscreen controls, the Emerson Sensi Touch is an inexpensive option worth considering thanks to its current savings. Despite its relatively low price, the device doesn't skimp on smart features with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit.

Ecobee Ecobee's 3 Lite Smart Thermostat is still the entry-level option in the company's lineup and it's even more affordable with this $30 discount. Though it doesn't offer voice control built-in, you can still use your existing smart speakers or your smartphone to control it via Alexa, Google Assistant or HomeKit. Read our Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat review.

Amazon As well as being on sale alone today, you can bundle the Amazon Smart Thermostat with a fourth-gen Echo Dot smart speaker to get hands-free control while saving $48. Since an echo device is going to be essential to using the Amazon thermostat, it makes sense to buy both with this special Prime Day pricing.

Can a smart thermostat actually lower my bills?

Replacing your dumb thermostat with a smarter alternative, without modifying your usage habits, won't automatically reduce your energy bills. That being said, smart thermostats offer a variety of features that will help you figure out changes you can make to your energy usage patterns to help you shave a few bucks off your bills.

These include simple scheduling features that are probably easier to use than the ones offered by your old-school thermostat, as well as smart home and away modes that automatically adjust energy usage based on your proximity.

Outside of smart features, the extra information and more accessible controls provided by a smart thermostat allow you to be more readily able to make the most of opportunities to save some energy and thereby some cash.

How easy is it to install a smart thermostat?

A smart thermostat's ease of installation can vary greatly and depends on your existing HVAC system and the thermostat you choose to go with. If you're not comfortable with minor electrical work, it's always best to call in a professional electrician.

Most smart thermostats do, however, offer step-by-step guidance for a DIY installation and can be completed by anyone comfortable with some basic wiring. Our guide to installing the Nest Smart Thermostat can give you an idea of the process, though it may vary for different systems and thermostat options.

Before you buy any smart thermostat, it's best to check that it's compatible with your HVAC system.