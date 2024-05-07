Google's Pixel 8A Arrives With a Bigger Dose of AI

If there's one consistent theme with new phones in 2024, it's AI. And that holds true for the newly announced Pixel 8A, which launches on May 14 for $499. Google's affordable Pixel phone will inherit some key AI features from its pricier siblings, such as the ability to run the search giant's Gemini Nano model, Audio Magic Eraser and Best Take, marking the first time those tools will become available on Google's budget-tier phone line.

The Pixel 8A is yet another sign that Android phone-makers are infusing more AI-fueled features into their devices, piggybacking on the success of services like ChatGPT. AI has played an important behind-the-scenes role in phones for years, but tech companies are shining a bigger spotlight on the technology as part of an effort to make their phones stand out from the pack.

Watch this: Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different 03:43

None of the AI features on the Pixel 8A are entirely new, but their arrival on a cheaper Pixel further suggests Google hopes to establish itself as a leader in consumer AI products. Audio Magic Eraser lets you reduce unwanted background noise from videos. Best Take combines image data from a series of photos taken at the same time so that you can adjust facial expressions. Both features debuted on the Pixel 8 series last year. The Pixel 8A will also support Magic Editor, the tool for moving, adjusting or enlarging objects in a photo, which Google previously announced will be coming to all Pixel phones.

The move comes after Samsung debuted its own set of AI-focused features, called Galaxy AI, on the Galaxy S24 lineup earlier this year. It's since expanded those features to other Samsung devices, including previous Galaxy S series phones and foldable devices. Apple, meanwhile, is expected to provide a first glimpse into its generative AI plans for the iPhone at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

The Pixel 8A has a 6.1-inch screen that should be brighter than the Pixel 7A's. James Martin/CNET

Otherwise, the Pixel 8A inherits some notable traits from the rest of the Pixel 8 lineup, such as seven years of software updates, a brighter screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Google's Tensor G3 processor and an option to purchase the obsidian (black) color variant of the phone with 256GB of storage. There should also be some battery life improvements, thanks to more power-efficient software and a slightly larger battery capacity compared to the Pixel 7A, Google says.

Camera quality seems to be essentially the same as last year's Pixel 7A, with the Pixel 8A including a 64-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 13-megapixel front camera. Still, the upgrade to Google's newer Tensor G3 processor may bring some improvements to image processing.

The Pixel 8A's camera hardware is similar to the Pixel 7A's. James Martin/CNET

You can also expect a similar software experience as Google's other Pixel phones, with features such as Circle to Search -- the visual search tool that lets you draw a circle around an object on screen to search for it -- and Hold for Me, which waits on hold for you during a phone call. Safety-oriented features like car crash detection and Safety Check will also be available on the Pixel 8A.

Overall, the Pixel 8A seems like it will continue the A-series tradition of being a solid alternative to Google's pricier flagship phone. It's yet another signal that Google is further bridging the gap between its mainstream and budget phones, which could ultimately make it harder for its standard Pixel devices to stand out.

Google Pixel 8A vs. other Pixels

Google Pixel 8A Google Pixel 7A Google Pixel 8 Display size, tech, resolution, refresh rate 6.1-inch OLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels, 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate 6.1-inch OLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels; 60/90Hz 6.2-inch OLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels; 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate Pixel density 430 PPI 429 PPI 428 PPI Dimensions (inches) 6 x 2.9 x 0.4 in. 6.00 x 2.9 x 0.4 in. 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 in. Dimensions (millimeters) 152 x 74 x 10.2mm 152 x 74 x 10.2mm 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm Weight (grams, ounces) 193 g (6.8 oz.) 193 g (6.81 oz.) 187 g (6.6 oz.) Mobile software (at launch) Android 14 Android 13 Android 14 Camera 64-megapixel (main), 13-megapixel (ultrawide) 64-megapixel (main), 13-megapixel (ultrawide) 50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front-facing camera 13-megapixel 13-megapixel 10.5-megapixel Video capture 4K at 30/60 FPS 4K at 30/60 FPS 4K at 24/30/60 FPS Processor Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G3 RAM/storage 8GB + 128GB or 256GB 8GB + 128GB 8GB + 128GB, 256GB Expandable storage None None None Battery 4,492 mAh (18W fast charging, 7.5W wireless charging) 4,385 mAh (18W fast charging, 7.5W wireless charging) 4,575 mAh (27W fast charging, 18W wireless charging with Google Pixel Stand, 12W wireless charging Qi chargers) Fingerprint sensor Under-display Under-display Under-display Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack None None None Special features 5G (5G sub6 / mmWave), IP67 rating, VPN by Google One, Circle to Search, 7 years Android OS updates, 7 years security updates, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser 5G (5G sub6 / mmWave), IP67 rating, VPN by Google One, Circle to Search, 3 years Android OS updates, 5 years security updates 5G (Sub 6,/mmWave); IP68 rating; VPN by Google One; 7 years of Android OS updates, 7 years of security updates; Best Take; Audio Magic Eraser; Magic Editor, 2x "optical quality" zoom; macro focus, Battery Share

