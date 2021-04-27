Best indoor home security cameras to buy for 2021

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The $200 Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, previously called the Netatmo Welcome, is one of the few indoor security camera options that works with HomeKit Secure Video. HomeKit Secure Video is a service that works with the iOS-only Home app. It offers 10 days of free event-based video history, stored in iCloud.

Few security camera companies offer free cloud storage anymore (ahem, Arlo) -- and even fewer offer 10 full days of free cloud storage. Wyze is an exception with this indoor security camera's two weeks of free storage, which is one reason why it's my current favorite indoor cam.

The Smart Indoor Camera from Netatmo has 1080p HD livestreaming, a 130-degree field of view, night vision and local storage with an included microSD card. This security camera also has facial recognition capabilities when you create a database of friends and family members. In addition to working with HomeKit, the Smart Indoor Camera also supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

